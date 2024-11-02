Every 2024 Texas high school state cross country champion (11/2/2024)
The 2024 Texas high school cross country season wrapped up this weekend in Round Rock when the UIL hosted the Class 1A to Class 6A finals between Friday and Saturday.
The festivities held at Old Settlers Park saw some new champions and a lot of champions who were repeat winners — both individually and in the team standings. Most of the races were 5K, but there were some finals that were 3,200-meter runs, which are noted.
Here is every 2024 UIL state champion from the track and field championships:
FRIDAY
6A GIRLS
Individual champion: Macy Wingard, Denton Braswell
The junior ran 17:07.90 to win the state title for the second year in a row. She won seven of her eight races this fall and is now a three-time all-state runner. Wingard is also the first to repeat since Houston Lamar’s Julia Heymach in 2016.
Team champion: Flower Mound
The Jaguars won the team title with 47 points, easily ahead of Cypress Bridgeland, which took second with 81. Flower Mound went 4-5-6, led by sophomore Adeline Bennett, to account for 9 points for three of the five runners that counted in the team standings. This was state title No. 5 in a row for Flower Mound.
6A BOYS
Individual champion: Caden Leonard, Southlake Carroll
For the second year in a row, the Dragons standout was the champion. After winning in 15:00.10 in 2023, the junior won the title in 14:50.10 this year — the only runner to break 15 minutes in the race.
Team champion: Southlake Carroll
In a close race, the Dragons won state title No. 6 in a row with 49 points. Austin Vandegrift was second with 53. This marked the 15th year in a row that the Tarrant County school was 1st or 2nd.
4A BOYS
Individual champion: Lathan Lewter, Canyon
Canyon represented West Texas well with the 1st-place finisher and third — Ryan Fernandez — in the 4A race. After taking fourth last year, the senior won by running 15:25 this year.
Team champion: Canyon
The Eagles had a team score of 48 and cruised to the title as runner-up Salado was a distant second with 103.
4A GIRLS
Individual champion: Addyson Bristow, Canyon
Bristow finished the year undefeated winning all 8 races and her 10:43.30 in the 3,200-meter race set a new Class 4A record by 24 seconds. She won the title last year in 11:31.90.
Team champion: Canyon
The Lady Eagles joined the Eagles as state champions with 45 points. The runner-up was fellow Canyon ISD school Canyon Randall, which had 74.
2A GIRLS
Individual champion: Cara Sims, Waskom Elysian Fields
The Jackets got a personal record 11:34.60 from Sims in the 3,200-meter race, winning by more than 16 seconds. The junior won eight of her nine races in 2024.
Team champion: Hamilton
The Bulldogs won their third straight championship with 37 points - 40 points better than runner-up Farwell. Hamilton had five in the top 20, led by Presley Long, who was fourth.
2A BOYS
Individual champion: Marco Cunningham, Waco Meyer
After being a runner-up last year, Cunningham took home a state title on Friday by running 16:12.70. He was a four-time state qualifier for the Ravens.
Team champion: Plains
The last town on Highway 380 before you get to New Mexico won a championship for the third year in a row. The Cowboys finished with 52 points and were led by third-place finisher Sawyer Hamilton. Runner-up Windthorst had 98.
SATURDAY
5A BOYS
Individual champion: Bryce Denton, Anna
For the fifth time this year, Denton won a race and his third straight win resulted in a state title. He ran 15:16.90 — a winning margin of 15 seconds. The previous two years he was 3rd and 14th, respectively for the Coyotes.
Team champion: Lucas Lovejoy
The Leopards had 77 points and had a comfortable margin over Boerne, which took second with 137. The title is the second in a row and fifth all-time. Sophomore Tristan Arceneau was the Leopards’ first finisher, taking ninth.
5A GIRLS
Individual champion: Elizabeth Leachman, Boerne Champion
The junior may be the best runner in the state and showed it on Saturday by running 17:14.80, clinching a repeat championship by more than 52 seconds. Leachman took 20th and ran 19:06.70 in 2022 and won the title last year running 16:25.50.
Team champion: Comal Smithson Valley
The Lady Rangers claimed the state championship with 54 points and kept Lovejoy from winning its fourth straight. Lovejoy was the runner-up with 97 points. Freshman Brady Solansky took third to lead her team.
3A GIRLS
Individual champion: Sophia Bendet, Universal City Randolph
The senior won the 3,200-meter race in 10:40.50 — a new course record in 3A. It was also a repeat state champion for Bendet, who didn’t lose any of her nine races this fall.
Team champion: Holliday
With five in the top 25, the Lady Eagles repeated as the Class 3A champions with ease. Holliday had 35 points and runner-up East Bernard was second with 103 points. Holliday’s Kenli Atwood was the runner-up.
3A BOYS
Individual champion: Noah Strohman, Holliday
He won his third straight championship by nearly 30 seconds and his 15:24.80 is a new 3A course record. The junior won the last four races this year and the 15:24 is the slowest time in those four wins.
Team champion: Lytle
Despite Holliday having the 1st- and 3rd-place runners, Lytle won the team title with 68 points. Holliday took second with 104.
Senior Johnny Rey Alvarez took eighth to the Pirates.
1A BOYS
Individual champion: Sebastian Talamantez, Comstock
The junior repeated as the champion by running 16:10.30, securing the title with a 25-second margin. He shaved about 15 seconds off his winning time from last year.
Team champion: Comstock
Talamantez led the way but four other runners were all in the top 25 for the Panthers, who finished with 57 points. Zephyr took second with 90.
1A GIRLS
Individual champion: Lilly Benson, Roby
In the 3,200-meter race, the senior took home the state title for the Lady Lions. Her 11:56 was a personal best and her time breaking 12 minutes in that distance. A four-time qualifier, she’s been 7th, 16th and 50th, respectively.
Team champion: Tilden McMullen County
Behind 5 in the top 17, the Cowgirls won the title with 38 points. Junior Isabella Billingsley was seventh to lead her team. Clyde Eula took second with 69 points.
-- Cody Thorn | @sblivetx