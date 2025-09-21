High School on SI Texas High School Football Top 25 Fared Week 4

High School

Upsets and close games will shake up the rankings as the first month of football concludes

Cody Thorn

Rockwall's Jacolby Hankins (9) carries the ball while Ky-Mani Angilau (61) runs next to him during a game against Lewisville on Sept. 11. Rockwall upset No. 1-ranked North Crowley this week.
There’s been some thrilling games already in the 2025 Texas High School football season. However, this week is arguably the best in terms of big-time games. 

The upcoming Top 25 rankings will look significantly different, as not only did No. 1 lose, but so did No. 2. The two setbacks were by a combined 3 points. There were also several teams on bye weeks.

Take a look at how the teams in on the High School on SI Texas poll did in Week 4.

1. Fort Worth North Crowley lost 37-35 to Rockwall

2. Duncanville lost 28-27 to Waxahachie

3. Southlake Carroll beat No. 7 Euless Trinity, 44-6

4. Allen beat Plano 56-0

5. Richmond Dr. Thomas E. Randle beat Fort Bend Marshall, 51-6

6. Austin Lake Travis beat San Marcos, 41-6

7. Euless Trinity lost to No. 3 Southlake Carroll, 44-6

8. Celina beat Franklin, 33-22

9. Aledo beat Birdville, 56-7

10. Dallas South Oak Cliff beat Dallas H. Grady Spruce, 59-0

11. Austin Westlake beat Cibolo Steele, 37-14

12. Prosper beat McKinney Boyd, 68-31

13. Humble Atascocita (idle)

14. Humble Summer Creek (idle) 

15. Galena Park North Shore (idle)

16. Dripping Springs beat Buda Johnson 52-0

17. Austin Vandegrift (idle)

18. Carthage beat Tyler Chapel Hill, 56-34

19. Spring Branch Smithson Valley beat Boerne-Champion, 41-14

20. Denton Billy Ryan (idle)

21. Iowa Colony beat Baytown Lee, 57-0

22. Brenham beat Killeen, 15-13

23. Dickinson beat Clear Creek, 59-7

24. Fort Bend Ridge Point beat Fort Bend Elkins, 56-10

25. Pearland beat Alvin, 61-3

Published
Cody Thorn is a veteran journalist who covers high school sports across the state of Texas and Missouri. He is based in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and has covered sports and news since 1999.

