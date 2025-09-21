High School on SI Texas High School Football Top 25 Fared Week 4
There’s been some thrilling games already in the 2025 Texas High School football season. However, this week is arguably the best in terms of big-time games.
The upcoming Top 25 rankings will look significantly different, as not only did No. 1 lose, but so did No. 2. The two setbacks were by a combined 3 points. There were also several teams on bye weeks.
Take a look at how the teams in on the High School on SI Texas poll did in Week 4.
1. Fort Worth North Crowley lost 37-35 to Rockwall
2. Duncanville lost 28-27 to Waxahachie
3. Southlake Carroll beat No. 7 Euless Trinity, 44-6
4. Allen beat Plano 56-0
5. Richmond Dr. Thomas E. Randle beat Fort Bend Marshall, 51-6
6. Austin Lake Travis beat San Marcos, 41-6
7. Euless Trinity lost to No. 3 Southlake Carroll, 44-6
8. Celina beat Franklin, 33-22
9. Aledo beat Birdville, 56-7
10. Dallas South Oak Cliff beat Dallas H. Grady Spruce, 59-0
11. Austin Westlake beat Cibolo Steele, 37-14
12. Prosper beat McKinney Boyd, 68-31
13. Humble Atascocita (idle)
14. Humble Summer Creek (idle)
15. Galena Park North Shore (idle)
16. Dripping Springs beat Buda Johnson 52-0
17. Austin Vandegrift (idle)
18. Carthage beat Tyler Chapel Hill, 56-34
19. Spring Branch Smithson Valley beat Boerne-Champion, 41-14
20. Denton Billy Ryan (idle)
21. Iowa Colony beat Baytown Lee, 57-0
22. Brenham beat Killeen, 15-13
23. Dickinson beat Clear Creek, 59-7
24. Fort Bend Ridge Point beat Fort Bend Elkins, 56-10
25. Pearland beat Alvin, 61-3