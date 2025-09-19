Southlake Carroll vs. Euless Trinity meet in Top 10 Texas High School Football game: Live score updates
It may be only Week 4, but the District 4-6A district championship will likely be decided Friday night in Southlake.
Euless Trinity and Southlake Carroll clash in a top-10 showdown.
Carroll is No. 3 in the High School on SI Texas Top 25, while Trinity checked in at No. 7 in the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football/Associated Press poll, Carroll is No. 1 and Trinity is Trinity is No. 8 in Class 6A.
High School on SI Texas High School Football Rankings, Sept. 16
In addition, Carroll has made the High School on SI national Top 25, debuting this past week.
What to Know
Trinity went 11-2 last year and the only regular-season loss was at the hands of Southlake.
That win gave the Dragons the district title over the Trojans, 56-48.
That victory also came in Week 4, like this meeting.
Over the past 10 meetings, the Dragons are 7-3 against Trinity and have won the past three.
Trinity picked up close wins in each of the three — 42-38 in 2013, 37-35 in 2015 and and 21-20 in 2017.
Who to Watch
Trinity
CB John Meredith III, jr. — The cornerback is the No. 5 recruit in the Class of 2027, according to 247Sports. He’s the No. 1 cornerback in the country and the No. 2 recruit in Texas. He currently has 40 offers and will go wherever he wants when he decides.
OL Pupunagatoa Katoa, sr. — A massive lineman, 6-4 and 365 pounds, has pledged to play at SMU. He had 23 offers.
RB Juntavious “JT” Harris, sr. — He ran 1,428 yards and 17 TDs last year and that came with splitting time with Josh Bell, now at UTEP. Harris had pledged to play at Texas State.
Southlake
RB Davis Penn, sr. — The running back is coming off an injury that ended his 2024 season early.
OL Carey Clayton, sr. — The center for the Dragons, he’s committed to play at Memphis.
QB Angelo Renda, sr. — In his first year starting, he led Carroll to the Class 6A Division II finals. He
WR Brock Boyd, sr. — The Ohio State pledge is a 3-star recruit. He caught 111 passes for 1,875 yards and 19 TDs in 2024.
OG Tristan Dare, jr. — The 6-foot-4, 290-pounder is a 3-star recruit. He had 30 offers before picking Michigan.
OT Luke Wilson, jr. — He’s committed to Oklahoma after only one year of varsity football. Wilson, who is 6-foot-6, 290 pounds, is the son of former TCU tight end Travis Wilson.
ATH Gavin Strange, sr. — He’s the kicker, he plays in the secondary and can catch passes too. He’s a 3-star recruit who is headed to Duke.
WHERE TO WATCH
The game is only available live locall in the DFW Market. It was picked as the WFAA-TV Game of the Week. You can watch it on the WFAA+ streaming platform, which is available on Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire TV, the WFAA website or on the WFAA YouTube channel.
LIVE UPDATES
1st
2nd
3rd
4th
FINAL
Trinity
Carroll