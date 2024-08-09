Every all-East Texas high school football selection returning in 2024
Once all the Texas high school football state champions were crowned last December, SBLive then went to work choosing the top players in the state.
We subsequently released all-region teams for each of the state’s six regions, from North Texas to Central Texas, then Southeast Texas, West Texas and South Texas. And of course, East Texas.
The SBLive all-East Texas team for 2023 was compiled by our SBLive correspondent, Chuck Cox.
Now, with the upcoming season fast approaching, we’re taking a look at the top returners in East Texas.
Here is every SBLive all-East Texas honoree returning in Texas this fall:
ALL-EAST TEXAS SELECTIONS RETURNING IN 2024
Note: Players’ classifications are denoted by the 2024 season
Award winners
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Trevor Brooks, LB, Tyler Chapel Hill, Sr.
Brooks was a big reason why the Bulldogs’ defense shut down opposing offenses on a regular basis to earn a trip to the Class 4A Division I state championship game. Brooks registered 131 tackles (101 solo, 30 assists), with a whopping 37 for loss, including 15 sacks. Chapel Hill finished 13-3 after a 26-0 loss to Anna in the title game.
NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR
Jerrion Hall, RB, Malakoff, Jr.
Helping this East Texas program to its first state championship, Hall was a huge weapon in the Tigers’ offensive arsenal. The super sophomore rushed for 1,490 yards and 31 TDs on 168 attempts. Malakoff finished with a spotless 16-0 record, capped by a 14-7 win over defending champ Franklin in the Class 3A Division I state championship game.
FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR
Brett Wells, RB/LB, Troup, Soph.
Wells got his high school career off to an electrifying start by rushing for 1,155 yards and 10 touchdowns on 149 carries on offense. On defense, he made 93 tackles (54 solo, 39 assists), including eight for loss, to help the Tigers finish 9-2. Wells is the District 9-3A Division II Defensive Newcomer of the Year and a First-Team running back.
FIRST TEAM ALL-EAST TEXAS
OFFENSE
Demetrius Brisbon, QB, Tyler Chapel Hill, Sr.
Part of an incredible wealth of senior class talent for the Bulldogs, Brisbon is a threat to break a big play every time he touches the ball. He was 124-of-197 passing for 1,939 yards with 26 touchdowns and six interceptions. He added 149 carries for 1,664 yards and 13 more TDs for the state runner-up. Once committed to SMU, Brisbon has now committed to another in-state school, Baylor.
Rickey Stewart, RB, Tyler Chapel Hill, Sr.
Stewart put up another huge season after a big sophomore campaign, rushing 257 times for 2,797 yards and 40 touchdowns to lead a potent ground game for Chapel Hill. He was third in the state at any level in rushing yards and among the leaders in touchdowns. He also caught 17 passes for 285 yards and four more end zone trips. Another SMU de-commit, Stewart now has cast his lot with Texas.
Kenny Mosley, WR, Daingerfield, Sr.
An electrifying two-way starter who averaged more than 20 yards per reception, Mosley established himself as one of the top players on both sides of the ball in East Texas. He made 53 catches for 1,071 yards with 11 touchdowns to lead the Tigers to an 11-4 campaign.
Hudson Barron, TE, Whitehouse, Sr.
In addition to strong blocking, Barron caught six passes for 52 yards for the 7-4 Wildcats. The heady junior was instrumental in leading Whitehouse’s offensive attack. He is a First-Team All-District 8-5A Division II pick.
Kash Courtney, OL, Carthage, Sr.
Courtney helped pave the way for a Bulldogs rushing attack that averaged 152.9 rushing yards and 30 points per game. He is the District 8-4A Division II Co-Offensive Lineman of the Year. The multi-sport athlete has committed to play football at Arkansas.
DEFENSE
Jayden Doss, DB, Mount Vernon, Sr.
Doss consistently made big plays in the secondary for the Tigers, who finished 8-4. The junior standout had eight interceptions to go along with 26 tackles (20 solo, 6 assists). He also caused and recovered a fumble. Having Doss back this season will be huge for Mount Vernon.
Antonio Yarbrough, DB, Garrison, Jr.
Yarbrough and the Bulldogs had a stellar season that probably fell a bit under the radar. Garrison went 12-2 with their only two losses coming at the hands of undefeated Class 2A Division I state champion Timpson. Yarbrough had six interceptions and was second on the team in tackles with 84 (56 solo, 28 assists).
Cody Adkinson, LB, Center, Jr.
Another standout junior, Atkinson made 182 tackles (123 solo, 59 assists) to help the Roughriders to a 7-4 finish that included a bi-district match-up with eventual state champion Gilmer. He is a First-Team All-8-4A Division II pick.
Mason Banker, LB, Honey Grove, Jr.
Banker made his first varsity season as a starter count by tallying 153 tackles (68 solo, 85 assists), including 20 for loss with a sack. The Warriors finished 10-2 with playoff wins over Ore City and Centerville. Banker is the District 9-2A Division I Defensive Newcomer of the Year.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Timothy Johnson, ATH, Center, Sr.
The speedy Johnson made some big plays for the Roughriders, including 23 kickoff returns for 594 yards and eight punt returns for 97 yards. In addition to scoring two touchdowns on special teams, he caught 13 passes for 202 yards.
Brayden Pate, K, Gilmer, Sr.
Pate was a reliable weapon for the state champion Buckeyes, connecting on all 12 of his field goal attempts. He had a long of 36 yards. Pate was 95-of-103 on PAT attempts. He was perfect on both in Gilmer’s huge regional final upset of Carthage, going 5-of-5 on extra points and 4-of-4 on field goals.
Jasper Crain, P, Hooks, Jr.
With an average of 43.8 yards on 16 punts, Crain finished ninth in the state at any level in punting average. He had a long of 62 yards and punted nine times inside the 20-yard line. Also a starter at linebacker, Crain is the District 10-3A Division II Defensive Newcomer of the Year.
SECOND TEAM ALL-EAST TEXAS
OFFENSE
Jett Surratt, QB, Carthage, Jr.
204-of-308 passing, 3,046 yards, 34 TDs, 8 INTs.
Tradarian Ball, RB, Texarkana Texas High, Jr.
166 carries, 1,225 yards, 12 TDs.
Landen Jones, FB, Marshall, Jr.
133 carries, 562 yards, 11 TDs.
Jaylen Edwards, WR, Overton, Sr.
75 catches, 1,346 yards, 19 TDs.
Zane Bourque, WR, Arp, Jr.
61 catches, 1,287 yards, 12 TDs.
DEFENSE
Asher Price, DL, Honey Grove, Sr.
137 tackles (74 solo, 63 assists).
Brody Mahan, DL, Honey Grove, Sr.
120 tackles (52 solo, 68 assists), 4 sacks.
Kenny Mosley, DB, Daingerfield, Sr.
71 tackles (24 solo, 47 assists), 6 INTs.
Daniel Smith, DB, Jefferson, Sr.
68 tackles (33 solo, 35 assists), 5 INTs.
Aiden Barnett, DB, Rusk, Sr.
43 tackles (29 solo, 14 assists), 5 INTs.
Crew Bowman, DB, Bullard, Sr.
54 tackles (43 solo, 11 assists), 5 INTs.
Nathaniel Kirksey, LB, Tyler Legacy, Sr.
160 tackles (79 solo, 81 assists).
SPECIAL TEAMS
Trevor Brooks, P, Tyler Chapel Hill, Sr.
27 punts, 41.9 ypp. 69 long. 9 inside 20.
HONORABLE MENTION
Keegan Ash, RB, Mount Enterprise, Jr.
KJ Edwards, RB, Carthage, Jr.
JJ Garner, RB, Timpson, Sr.
Cole Jackson, LB, West Rusk, Sr.
Chase Johnson, QB, Daingerfield, Sr.
Jaxon Moffatt, QB, Van, Sr.
- Buck Ringgold | buck@scorebooklive.com | @SBLiveTX