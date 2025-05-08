Former 5-star Kyler Murray to face eight No. 1 NFL Draft picks in 2025
Though the NFL hasn't officially released the full schedules for every team, every franchise does know who they'll be playing come the 2025 season.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, who played his high school football at Allen (Texas) as a 5-star before starring at Oklahoma and then becoming the No. 1 pick of the 2019 NFL Draft, will face off against eight other NFL'ers that were also selected first this upcoming season.
Among the NFL players that Murray will go up against head-to-head this 2025 season that were also No. 1 draft picks are Tampa Buccaneers' quarterback Baker Mayfield, who played his high school football at Lake Travis and was the top choice of the 2018 draft.
Murray will also face off against Tennessee Titans' signal caller Cam Ward, who played his high school ball at Columbia (Texas) before he was selected No. 1 in the recent 2025 NFL Draft.
Among the other notable names that were former No. 1 picks that Murray will see in 2025 are Cincinatti Bengals' star Joe Burrow (Athens High School; 2020 NFL Draft), Los Angeles Rams' Matthew Stafford (Highland Park High School; 2009 NFL Draft), Jacksonville Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence (Cartersville High School; 2021 NFL Draft) and Travon Walker (Upson-Lee High School; 2022 NFL Draft), Carolina Panthers' Bryce Young (Mater Dei High School; 2023 NFL Draft) and Jadeveon Clowney (South Pointe High School; 2014 NFL Draft).
Back in Murray's days slinging the rock around for the Allen Eagles, the quarterback threw for 10,386 yards, 117 touchdowns and only 22 interceptions.
