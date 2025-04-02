Former Kansas City Chiefs starter to guide Texas high school football program
Most high school football coaches never had the opportunity to experience the game of football at its highest level. But Brazos Christian School just found one who did.
On Tuesday, April 1, Brazos Christian announced in a release that it has hired former Notre Dame and NFL offensive tackle Jordan Black as the school’s new assistant Athletic Director and head football coach.
Black comes over from Fort Bend Christian, where he guided the Eagles to the state playoffs in each of his six seasons, including two district championships and a TAPPS Division II state championship in 2022.
He’s stepping into a great spot with the Eagles, who went 12-1 last season and took second at state in TAPPS Division IV.
Born in Garland, Texas, Black, 45, prepped at Dallas Christian in Mesquite from 1995-1998, where he won multiple state titles in football and basketball. He then went on to a successful career at Notre Dame, starting 42 of he 43 games he played in for the Fighting Irish before being selected in the fifth round of the 2003 NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs.
Black went on to spend three seasons with the Chiefs (2004-2006), splitting time at both offensive tackle positions before serving as the team’s primary left tackle in 2006 when he started 15 of 16 games.
After playing eight games for the Houston Texans in 2007, Black missed the 2008 campaign before returning to the NFL in 2009 with the Jacksonville Jaguars, drawing two starts in nine games. He returned to Jacksonville in 2010 and started nine of the 15 games he played at right tackle.
After missing the 2011 season, Black saw action in 14 games for Washington in 2012. In all, Black played in 94 games across seven NFL seasons, drawing 40 starts.
“We are blessed to have Coach Black join the BCS community,” Brazos Christian Athletic Director Brian Thrift said in a statement. “Jordan Black is not only an incredible coach, but a strong man of faith, and mentor. He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our athletic department.”
