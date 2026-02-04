Former Nebraska Football Assistant Coach Lands High School Job
A member of the University of Nebraska football coaching staff has been named the new leader at a Texas high school.
Josh Martin was named the head football coach at Liberty Christian High School, according to a report by Cross Timbers Gazette.
Martin most recently was an assistant special teams coach with the Huskers after being promoted from tight ends coach. As the tight ends coach, Martin helped develop Thomas Fidone II, who became the first Nebraska tight end selected in the NFL Draft in 2025 in 23 years.
Matt Rhule Calls Josh Martin 'Exceptional Leader, Coach, Mentor'
“Josh Martin is an exceptional leader, coach and mentor who truly cares about young people,” Nebraska head football coach Matt Rhule said. “He doesn’t just demand excellence - he lives it, and it becomes the standard for everyone around him.
“Liberty Christian School has chosen the right leader and I have no doubt Josh will make the school, program and community better in every way.”
The move serves as a return to Texas high school football, as Martin was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Little Elm High School in 2022 after 11 seasons in the college coaching ranks that includes stops at SMU, Arizona State, Tarleton State and Texas Tech.
Martin was a three-year starter at offensive guard for Tarleton State.
Liberty Christian Was Led By Jason Witten Last Season, Won Eight Games
He replaces legendary Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten, who left to become the tight ends coach at the University of Oklahoma earlier this year.
The Warriors went 8-4 last year, including a 5-1 district mark. They fell to Prestonwood Christian in the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools Division I high school football playoffs, 49-34, after winning four in a row down the stretch.
Liberty Christian will be replacing quarterback Quinn Murphy, as the senior threw for over 3,100 yards and 40 touchdowns. Correll Buckhalter ran for 1,276 yards and 14 touchdowns as a junior while also catching 37 passes for nearly 400 yards and four more scores.
Graham Nixon had 768 yards receiving with nine TDs and Linkoln McKamie had 301 yards and six TDs.