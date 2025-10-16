Former Texas High School Basketball Standout Faces Life or Death in Indonesia
Five months and counting.
That’s how long Jarred Shaw, a Dallas native and former four-star prospect as a Top 125 recruit back in 2009 out of Carter High School, has been waiting to have his fate decided.
Shaw was arrested in Jakarta, Indonesia this past May last after local authorities claimed the overseas pro basketball center was trying to smuggle drugs into the country upon law enforcement finding $400 worth (132 pieces) of Delta 9 THC cannabis gummies shipped to Shaw’s apartment. According to reports, "in connection with the alleged occurrence of criminal acts in terms of acts of offering for sale, selling, buying, acting as an intermediary in buying and selling, exchanging, handing over, or receiving narcotics,” the crime could result in a 6-year sentence.
Up To A Higher Court
If found guilty and under strict drug laws, authorities also stated the 35-year old Shaw could receive a life-sentence or the death penalty. For Shaw, he contends that he consumes cannabis gummies to help ease the symptoms of Crohn's disease, a chronic inflammatory bowel disease.
A key member of Prawira Bandung who won the Indonesian Basketball League (IBL) in 2023, Shaw has scored more than 1,000 points over three seasons in the country. Playing his college basketball at Utah State and Oklahoma State University, Shaw was selected by the Santa Cruz Warriors in the 2015 NBA G-League draft before going on to play professionally in Tunisia, Argentina, Thailand, Uruguay, Venezuela, and Indonesia where he’s suited-up for Prawira Bandung, Satria Muda Pertamina, and the Tangerang Hawks. A star on the international basketball court, Jarred Shaw is now stuck in pre-trial detention and is banned for life from the IBL.
Another Chance At A Second Chance
Paying the price for partaking, this isn’t the first time Shaw has had to defend himself. Back in 2014 while in college at Utah State, the senior center pleaded guilty to third-degree felony marijuana possession charges and served a five-game suspension for violating team rules. The Aggies’ leader in scoring, reboundering and blocked shots at the time, Shaw was initially charged for two other misdemeanors (one of possession and the other of contributing to the delinquency of a minor). Those charges were dismissed. For the university, Shaw’s situation received the same treatment as any student or athlete would have given the circumstances.
Thankfully for Shaw, he’s getting some timely assists from one court to another.
Bring Jarred Shaw Home Safely
It’s hard to think of Shaw’s situation and not consider Brittney Griner, however it’s difficult to say if such giant steps will take place for Shaw. The WNBA star was released from Russian custody in December 2022 as part of a one-for-one prisoner exchange with the United States for Russian arms dealer, Viktor Bout. Griner had been detained in Russia since that February on charges of smuggling and possession of cannabis, with a sentence of nine years in prison before her release.
Much like for Griner, countless friends and loving family members have also been there to support Shaw during his case in addition to Last Prisoner Project (LPP) who is also advocating for Shaw's release. Bree Petruzio, a friend of Shaw’s, is currently maintaining a GoFundMe page to raise finances to cover legal fees while Shaw remains detained in Indonesia.
“This fundraiser is about giving back to someone who has given so much to others,” Petruzio wrote on the GoFundMe page.
With a goal of $24,000, the page has already raised $22,795 to support Jarred Shaw.