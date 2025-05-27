Former Fort Worth basketball star killed in Memorial weekend hit-and-run lake tragedy; police search for suspects
Tragedy struck the Fort Worth and Grapevine, Texas communities over the weekend.
Ava Moore, 18, a standout basketball player and 2024 graduate of Fort Worth Timber Creek High School, was named by Texas Park and Wildlife authorities as the woman killed on Grapevine Lake around 5 p.m. Sunday when her kayak was struck by a speeding jet ski.
According to authorities, the female suspect driving the jet ski did not stop to help Moore. Instead, she fled the scene with a male. Authorities are now asking for help locating both suspects.
"Our thoughts are with Ava's family and friends during this difficult time," Grapevine PD said in a statement. "Texas Game Wardens remain committed to keeping our waters safe."
Moore was reportedly enjoying the day on the lake near Oak Park Cove in her kayak when the woman driving the jet ski and a female passenger struck the Air Force commit with her vessel.
The male suspect who aided the female’s escape reportedly struck another vehicle with his vehicle during their hasty getaway. Grapevine PD is investigating that incident as a hit-and-run and are pursuing the male suspect for that.
The Texas Game Warden is investigating the incident on the water that ultimately killed Moore, who was later pronounced dead at a local hospital, and are pursuing the female suspect in that investigation.
The female passenger riding with the suspect did not flee and remained on scene until authorities arrived and spoke with first responders, per Grapevine PD.
Reports suggest there were several other witnesses to the event, Police have released a photograph of the alleged suspect and are asking anyone with information to contact the Grapevine PD at cidmail@grapevinetexas.gov.
Moore starred at Timber Creek from 2021-2024, where she helped the Lady Falcons to 71-51 mark across four years, including a 24-10 record in 2022 during her sophomore year and a 17-14 mark during her senior season.