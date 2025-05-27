High School

Former Fort Worth basketball star killed in Memorial weekend hit-and-run lake tragedy; police search for suspects

Police release photo of female accused of fleeing scene after fatally striking Ava Moore, 18, with a jet ski as she kayaked near Oak Park Cove; ask for public's help locating unnamed suspect and male accomplice who crashed vehicle during escape

A boat races across Grapevine Lake where Ava Moore, 18, a 2024 graduate of Fort Worth Timber Creek and an Air Force basketball commit, was fatally struck by a jet ski while kayaking on Sunday. The driver of the jet ski fled the area with another male before authorities arrived. Grapevine PD and Texas Park and Wildlife are investigating and are asking for the public's help in identifying both suspects. / Wayne Thorne

Tragedy struck the Fort Worth and Grapevine, Texas communities over the weekend.

Ava Moore, 18, a standout basketball player and 2024 graduate of Fort Worth Timber Creek High School, was named by Texas Park and Wildlife authorities as the woman killed on Grapevine Lake around 5 p.m. Sunday when her kayak was struck by a speeding jet ski.

According to authorities, the female suspect driving the jet ski did not stop to help Moore. Instead, she fled the scene with a male. Authorities are now asking for help locating both suspects.

"Our thoughts are with Ava's family and friends during this difficult time," Grapevine PD said in a statement. "Texas Game Wardens remain committed to keeping our waters safe."

Moore was reportedly enjoying the day on the lake near Oak Park Cove in her kayak when the woman driving the jet ski and a female passenger struck the Air Force commit with her vessel.

Authorities released this photo of the unnamed female suspect who they say fatally struck former Timber Creek basketball star Ava Moore, 18, with a jet ski while Moore was kayaking on Grapevine Lake around 5 p.m. Sunday. Witnesses said the suspect allegedly fled the scene with a man who struck another vehicle with his own vehicle while attempting to flee the scene. Anyone with information is asked to contact Grapevine PD at cidmail@grapevinetexas.gov. / Grapevine PD

The male suspect who aided the female’s escape reportedly struck another vehicle with his vehicle during their hasty getaway. Grapevine PD is investigating that incident as a hit-and-run and are pursuing the male suspect for that.

The Texas Game Warden is investigating the incident on the water that ultimately killed Moore, who was later pronounced dead at a local hospital, and are pursuing the female suspect in that investigation.

The female passenger riding with the suspect did not flee and remained on scene until authorities arrived and spoke with first responders, per Grapevine PD.

Reports suggest there were several other witnesses to the event, Police have released a photograph of the alleged suspect and are asking anyone with information to contact the Grapevine PD at cidmail@grapevinetexas.gov.

Moore starred at Timber Creek from 2021-2024, where she helped the Lady Falcons to 71-51 mark across four years, including a 24-10 record in 2022 during her sophomore year and a 17-14 mark during her senior season.

