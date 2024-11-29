Fort Bend Marshall vs. vs Iowa Colony: Live score, updates of Texas high school football regionals (11/29/2024)
Three of the four teams that made the postseason from District 9-5A Division II are still alive. By the end of the weekend, one will be guaranteed to still be playing thanks to a head-to-head showdown in the third round of the UIL playoffs.
Fort Bend Marshall, from Missouri City, will play Iowa Colony for the second time this season with a lot on the line this time around. The winner moves onto the quarterfinals next weekend.
The two programs meet at 10 a.m. in the Class 5A Division II regional finals at NRG Stadium. A live feed is available on NFHS Network (subscription only).
Iowa Colony posted a 35-21 win over Fort Bend Marshall on the road on Oct. 26.
The winner of this game will face the winner of Brenham vs. Richmond Randle—the District 9-5A Division II.
Iowa Colony has won seven games in a row since losing to Randle on Sept. 26. Marshall has lost to both Iowa Colony and Randle.
PRE-GAME: FORT BEND MARSHALL vs. IOWA COLONY
About Fort Bend Marshall
Key players—WR Jakayden Ferguson, CB Caleb Chester (Texas pledge), WR Andre Feast (Arkansas State), QB Kaeden Johnson, S Isaiah Williams
About Iowa Colony
Key players—S Hayden Castor (North Texas pledge), DT Christopher Johnson (Baylor), WR Antoine Martin Jr. (Colorado State), WR Jayden Warren
