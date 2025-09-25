Houston Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 25-27, 2025
There are 89 games scheduled across the Houston metro area on Thursday, September 25, Friday, September 26, and Saturday, September 27, including many games featuring statewide top teams. You can follow every game live on our Houston Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include many of Texas' top-ranked teams on each of the three days this weekend. Look out for Fort Bend Travis vs Ridge Point battling it out on Friday.
Houston High School Football Schedule - Thursday, September 25, 2025
There are 16 games scheduled across the Houston metro area on Thursday, September 25. There are several games featuring ranked teams, highlighted by North Shore vs Humble. You can follow every game on our Houston Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Fulshear (2-2) vs Alief Taylor (2-2)
Morton Ranch (2-2) vs Jordan (3-1)
Cypress Creek (0-3) vs Stratford (0-3)
Northbrook (1-2) vs Jersey Village (1-2)
Alvin (1-3) vs South Houston (0-3)
Wheatley (0-4) vs Northside (0-1)
Kingwood Park (2-1) vs Fort Bend Kempner (3-0)
Austin (0-3) vs Madison (3-1)
Klein Forest (1-3) vs Klein Oak (1-3)
Fort Bend Bush (3-1) vs Fort Bend Hightower (2-1)
Mayde Creek (2-2) vs Paetow (1-1)
MacArthur (1-2) vs Nimitz (2-1)
Cy-Fair (2-1) vs Cypress Ridge (0-3)
North Shore (2-1) vs Humble (1-2)
Deer Park (2-2) vs Clear Creek (1-3)
Caney Creek (0-4) vs The Woodlands (3-1) at 5:00 PM
Houston High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26, 2025
There are 77 games scheduled across the Houston metro area on Friday, September 26. There are many games featuring ranked teams, highlighted by Atascocita vs King. You can follow every game on our Houston Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Burkeville (0-1) vs Northland Christian (0-0)
Milano (0-3) vs Iola (1-2)
West Hardin (1-3) vs Hull-Daisetta (0-3)
McDade (0-3) vs Burton (0-0)
Groveton (1-3) vs Frankston (4-0)
Woodsboro (1-3) vs Louise (0-4)
Warren (0-2) vs New Waverly (1-3)
Rice Consolidated (0-4) vs Boling (0-2)
Trinity (1-0) vs Woodville (3-1)
Newton (3-1) vs Anderson-Shiro (2-2)
West Oso (3-0) vs Palacios (1-2)
Thorndale (2-1) vs Hempstead (0-3)
Edna (1-2) vs Orange Grove (3-0)
Sealy (4-0) vs Needville (3-1)
Silsbee (3-1) vs Hitchcock (2-2)
Kashmere (0-2) vs North Forest (3-1)
Columbia (1-3) vs Wharton (3-1)
West Columbia Charter (0-0) vs Wharton (3-1)
Sweeny (2-2) vs Harmony School of Innovation (0-3)
Varsity Opponent (0-7) vs Calhoun (1-3)
Brazosport (1-3) vs Bay City (3-1)
Columbus (2-2) vs Bellville (3-1)
Sharpstown (1-2) vs Spring Woods (1-2)
Sterling (2-2) vs Westbury (3-1)
Galena Park (0-4) vs Milby (2-2)
Friendswood (2-1) vs La Porte (2-1)
Pasadena (1-2) vs Crosby (0-3)
Montgomery (2-1) vs Dayton (2-0)
Marshall (2-2) vs Santa Fe (3-1)
Gilmer (1-3) vs Brenham (4-0)
Lufkin (3-1) vs Barbers Hill (3-1)
Nederland (2-1) vs Splendora (2-1)
Sterling (3-1) vs Ball (2-2)
Lamar Consolidated (2-2) vs Terry (1-3)
Texas City (2-1) vs Lee (1-2)
West Fork (2-1) vs Huntsville (1-2)
Porter (1-0) vs Angleton (3-0)
Klein Collins (3-0) vs Klein (4-0)
Fort Bend Elkins (2-2) vs Fort Bend Austin (1-3)
Dobie (1-2) vs Pasadena Memorial (1-2)
Manvel (2-2) vs Pearland (4-0)
Fort Bend Travis (2-1) vs Ridge Point (4-0)
Seven Lakes (1-2) vs Katy (2-2)
Dawson (3-1) vs Shadow Creek (3-1)
Tomball (2-1) vs Magnolia West (2-2)
Klein Cain (1-3) vs Tomball Memorial (2-1)
Cypress Ranch (1-2) vs Cypress Springs (3-0)
Memorial (2-1) vs Cypress Falls (1-2)
Oak Ridge (2-2) vs New Caney (0-3)
Benjamin Davis (1-2) vs Eisenhower (1-1)
Westfield (0-3) vs Spring (0-3)
Clear Springs (3-1) vs Clear Lake (0-4)
Lamar (1-3) vs Westside (0-4)
Brazoswood (2-2) vs Clear Falls (2-2)
Willis (3-1) vs Cleveland (0-4)
Dickinson (3-0) vs Clear Brook (0-3)
Grand Oaks (2-1) vs College Park (4-0)
Cinco Ranch (1-3) vs Katy Taylor (0-4)
Channelview (1-2) vs Summer Creek (3-0)
Alief Elsik (0-4) vs Alief Hastings (1-3)
Atascocita (2-1) vs King (1-0)
Ganado (3-1) vs Flatonia (3-1)
Joaquin (1-1) vs Corrigan-Camden (2-2)
Bloomington (3-1) vs Danbury (3-1)
Van Vleck (1-2) vs East Bernard (1-3)
Tidehaven (4-0) vs Brazos (3-0)
Orangefield (3-1) vs Hardin (3-0)
East Chambers (3-0) vs Buna (1-3)
Kirbyville (2-2) vs Anahuac (0-4)
Washington (1-1) vs Scarborough (0-1)
La Grange (3-1) vs Navasota (3-1)
Liberty (1-5) vs Hargrave (2-1)
Hardin-Jefferson (2-1) vs Livingston (2-1)
Stafford (1-3) vs Hamshire-Fannett (3-1)
El Campo (3-1) vs Giddings (2-2)
Fort Bend Willowridge (1-3) vs Rudder (0-4)
Fort Bend Marshall (2-1) vs Santa Fe (3-1)
Houston High School Football Schedule - Saturday, September 27, 2025
There are five games scheduled across the Houston metro area on Saturday, September 27. The final game, Worthing vs Yates, starts at 7 p.m. You can follow every game on our Houston Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
George Ranch (2-2) vs Foster (0-4)
Fort Bend Dulles (0-4) vs Fort Bend Clements (1-3)
Houston Heights (1-3) vs Wisdom (2-2)
Worthing (1-3) vs Yates (4-0)
Goose Creek Memorial (3-0) vs Kingwood (2-1)
