Four-star guard Dakari Spear announces commitment to Texas Tech
Dakari Spear, a four-star shooting guard, has announced his college commitment to Texas Tech men's basketball program as part of its 2026 class.
Spear Set to Complete High School Career at Dynamic Prep
The 6-foot-4 senior at Dynamic Prep in Irving, Texas, made his decision official on social media Tuesday afternoon, stating “time to bring that energy to Lubbock and make some history.”
Spear's 2024–25 Season Statistics & Performance
Spear played his 2024-25 season at The Colony High in Texas where he accumilated the following numbers:
- Spear averaged 23 points and 7 rebounds per game, during the 2024–25 high school season.
- He shot about 55% from the field on those averages.
- He was honored as District 12-5A MVP at The Colony and tied the school’s single-season scoring record with 770 points.
- Spear also contributed 4 assists per game during that campaign.
A Top 100 Recruit Nationally
Ranked among the top-100 recruits nationally and No. 7 prospect in Texas by Rivals, Spear held offers from Syracuse, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt, among others.
Spear averaged 23 points and seven rebounds as a junior at The Colony High School, according to Rivals. He then transferred as a senior to Dynamic Prep under the helm of former NBA star Jermaine O'Neal. Known for his explosive first step and deep shooting range, Spear is regarded as one of the most complete two-way guards in his class. Coaches have praised his defensive intensity and leadership — qualities that fit Texas Tech’s blue-collar identity.
Why Texas Tech?
Spear told Rivals on his decision to choose Texas Tech: “I believe Tech was the right move for me because of how well they are able to develop their players they bring in and the trust they have in their players.”
Texas Tech is coached by Grant McCasland, who has led the program for two seasons. He coached the Red Raiders to an NCAA Division I Elite Eight appearance in 2025.
A Connection to the Red Raider Staff Made the Difference
Spear spoke further on his connection with general manager Kellen Buffington and the rest of the coaching staff in his decision.
"My connection with Buff and the staff is close for sure," Spear told Rivals. "They made me feel like I was a part of the team on my visit and I was able to really get a glimpse of student athlete life at Tech."
