Four-Star Texas Basketball Standout Surprises Her Future College Coach with Commitment
Surprise, surprise. Kamora Pruitt, a four-star forward, announced her college basketball commitment to North Carolina State University.
Pruitt, a 6-foot-2 senior at Legion Prep Academy in Dallas, announced her decision in a creative pre-recorded video on social media Sunday afternoon. She had SMU, Baylor, Arizona and Oklahoma among her top schools.
In the video, Pruitt showed up to campus sporting an NC State jersey to surprise head coach Wes Moore, the coaching staff and the entire women's basketball team with her commitment.
"I want to thank you and the entire staff for recruiting me and believing in me," Pruitt told Moore over the phone in the video. "...With that being said, I have decided not to waste anyone else's time, and I'm home."
Pruitt earned her highest ranking at No. 28, according to 247's internal rankings while 247's composite ranking has her at No. 27 . She is also ranked at No. 38 by ESPN's recent class of 2026 rankings.
Pruitt started her playing career at DeSoto High School and won a state championship as a freshman in 2022. As a junior, she averaged 16.1 points per games in 23 games for Legion.
Moore has coached NC State to a record of 301-95 in 12 seasons. Under his guidance, the Wolfpack were crowned three ACC Tournament titles and made nine NCAA Tournament appearances.
"Choosing a school wasn't just about a name," Pruitt said in a separate video. "It was about finding a place that felt like home where I could compete, grow and leave a legacy."
Pruitt marks the second to commit to NC State, joining Annsley Trivette (No. 93).
-- Edith Noriega | noriega0101@gmail.com | @noriega_edith