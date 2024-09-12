Frisco Lone Star vs. McKinney North: Live score, updates of Texas high school football clash (9/12/2024)
Four-star running back Davian Groce and Frisco Lone Star take on McKinney North in a Week 3 2024 Texas high school football showdown on Thursday night.
Lone Star sits at No. 19 in SBLive's Top 25 Texas high school football rankings after Week 2.
The game doesn't appear to have an available stream link, so stay with SBLive for the latest.
Scroll down for live score and game updates as it happens. Refresh this page for the latest.
PREGAME: LONE STAR VS. MCKINNEY NORTH
Refresh for latest.
About Lone Star (2-0)
Lone Star is led by junior Davian Groce, an uncommitted four-star running back. Last year, Groce rushed for 1,000 yards and 13 TDs and caught for another 860 yards and nine touchdowns.
About McKinney North (0-2)
The Bulldogs are looking for an early statement win after taking consecutive losses to begin the season. They lost to Wylie East in Week 1, 35-17, then
