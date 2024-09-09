Top 25 Texas high school football rankings (9/9/2024)
Week 2 of the 2024 Texas high school football season brought fireworks atop the statewide — and national — rankings when No. 5 North Crowley went to DeSoto and handed the No. 4 team in the nation its first loss in nearly two years.
There is a new No. 1 and No. 2 in SBLive's movement-heavy Week 2 Texas high school football Top 25 rankings, spanning teams across classification, associations and corner of the Lone Star State.
In total, eight of the 25 teams lost and three new programs debut in Week 2.
Week 3 sets up a national ranked showdown. After opening the season with a win over Dallas 5A power South Oak Cliff, Duncanville hosts nationally ranked St. Frances Academy from Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday.
Dive into the updated Top 25 rankings after Week 2:
TOP 25 TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL RANKINGS
Results are updated through Week 2
1. Duncanville (1-0)
Up next: Against No. 23 SFA (MD), Saturday, 6 p.m. | Prev. ranking: No. 1 | National: 4
Dakorien Moore, Keelon Russell and Duncanville looked good in the Panthers' opening win over South Oak Cliff. Their return to No. 1 has more to do with DeSoto's loss, but how's this for a test? A Week 3 matchup with St. Frances Academy (Maryland), pitting the nation's No. 4 and 12 teams against one another.
2. North Crowley (2-0)
Up next: Against Guyer, Friday, 6 p.m. | Prev. ranking: No. 5 | National: No. 7
Hello, world. The Panthers out-shot and de-throned No. 1 DeSoto, handing the Eagles their first loss since 2022. Senior Quinten Gibson caught 7 balls for 180 yards and four TDs and North Texas-bound Chris Jimerson Jr. is a dynamo to be reckoned with under center.
3. North Shore (2-0)
Up next: Against No. 17 Westfield, Friday, 7 p.m. | Prev. ranking: No. 3 | National: No. 8
Productive day in between the tackles for D'Andre Hardemann Jr., the three-star Rice commit. he went for 118 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries.
4. Westlake (2-0)
Up next: Against No. 6 Atascocita, Friday, 7 p.m. | Prev. ranking: 4 | National: No. 11
Rees Wise is out to a strong start for a seemingly potent Chaparrals offense. The defense also dominated in a 63-7 win over San Benito — Elliott Schaper and Maddox Flynt had three tackles for loss apiece
5. DeSoto (1-1)
Up next: Against Miller, Friday, 7 p.m. | Prev. ranking: No. 1 | National: No. 12
A death knell? Hardly. DeSoto lost a genuine shootout with budding power North Crowley and its rush game was humming (Deondrae Riden 150 yards, Myson Johnson-Cook 108 yards). Defensively, it may be back to the drawing board after giving up 57 points.
6. Atascocita (2-0)
Up next: At No. 4 Westlake, Friday, 7 p.m. | Prev. ranking: No. 7
Moving three-star running back Cardae Mack under center is proving to have been a savvy call. The three-star passed for 218 yards and two TDs and rushed for 119 yards and another score on the ground.
7. Southlake Carroll (2-0)
Up next: Against Byron Nelson, Friday, 7 p.m. | Prev. ranking: No. 6 | National: Bubble
Riley Wormley (USC commit) rushed for three TDs, Davis Penn (Baylor) added two more and junior QB Angelo Renda completed 13 of 19 passes for 237 yards in a 59-16 win over Carrolton Hebron.
8. Summer Creek (2-0)
Up next: At Spring, Friday, 7 p.m. | Prev. ranking: No. 8
Maybe the least busy (yet still effective) Bulldog in a 52-0 thrashing of Lamar? Kicking specialist BJ Mays Jr., who hit a 50-yard field goal and didn't have to punt.
9. Lake Travis (2-0)
Up next: At Midland Legacy, Friday, 7 p.m. | Prev. ranking: No. 10
Chaston Ditta has the Cavaliers rolling. The East Carolina commit threw for 361 yards and finished with four total TDs, the last a 10-yard game-winning flip to Patrick Colby in the final minute of a 45-42 win over Lancaster.
10. Port Neches-Groves (2-0)
Up next: Against La Porte, Friday, 7 p.m. | Prev. ranking: No. 9
Handed Beaumont United its first loss of the early season, 45-14, and are in store for another favorable Week 3 matchup: 0-3 La Porte.
11. Cibolo-Steele (2-0)
Up next: At Brandeis, Friday, 7 p.m. | Prev. ranking: No. 11
12. Denton Ryan (2-0)
Up next: At Fossil Ridge, Thursday, 7 p.m. | Prev. ranking: No. 16
13. Katy (1-1)
Up next: At Morton Ranch, Friday, 7 p.m. | Prev. ranking: No. 12
14. Aledo (1-1)
Up next: At Brewer, Friday, 7 p.m. | Prev. ranking: No. 13
15. Highland Park (2-0)
Up next: At Dallas Jesuit, Friday, 7 p.m. | Prev. ranking: No. 18
16. South Oak Cliff (0-2)
Up next: At Longview, Friday, 7:30 p.m. | Prev. ranking: No. 15
17. Spring Westfield (1-1)
Up next: At No. 3 North Shore, Friday, 7 p.m. | Prev. ranking: No. 14
18. Alamo Heights (2-0)
Up next: At Canyon, Friday, 7:30 p.m. | Prev. ranking: No. 19
19. Frisco Lone Star (2-0)
Up next: Against McKinney North, Friday, 7 p.m. | Prev. ranking: No. 20
20. Coppell (2-0)
Up next: At Bowie, Friday, 7 p.m. | Prev. ranking: No. 22
21. Allen (2-0)
Up next: At Prosper Rock Hill, Friday, 7 p.m. | Prev. ranking: No. 23
22. Tyler Chapel Hill (2-0)
Up next: Against Whitehouse, Friday, 7:30 p.m. | Prev. ranking: No. 25
23. The Woodlands (2-0)
Up next: At Grand Oaks, Friday, 7 p.m. | Prev. ranking: NR
24. Texarkana Texas (2-0)
Up next: At Midlothian Heritage, Friday, 7 p.m. | Prev. ranking: NR
25. Stephenville (2-0)
Up next: Against Godley, Friday, 7 p.m. | Prev. ranking: NR
DROPPED
Fort Bend Ridge Point (1-1)
Smithson Valley (1-1)
Argyle Liberty Christian (1-1)
