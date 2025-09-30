From Fort Worth to PNW, California to Texas: High School Teams Log 1,000+ Miles for Matchup
Texas High School football teams are very accustomed to playing teams from out of state.
So far this season, a New Jersey team has visited Melissa; DeSoto went to Georgia for a game and there’s even been a few Mexico vs. South Texas schools.
Week 5 provided two unique matchups: Fort Worth All Saints Episcopal at Vancouver Evergreen in Washington and Cajon High from San Bernardino, California at Odessa Permian.
The Texas teams went 2-0, with All Saints winning 49-21 after overcoming an early deficit after the flight out to the Pacific Northwest.
Meanwhile, the California squad also led early, but Permian rallied for a 35-26 win.
Here’s a recap and details on each game.
Evergreen vs. All Saints
All Saints flew out of Dallas and took some time touring college football programs in the PNW. According to Google Maps, the two high schools are about 2,000 miles apart by vehicle.
They visited Lewis & Clark College, Portland State, Oregon, Puget Sound and Washington before playing Evergreen Friday night.
Evergreen was up 14-7 after the first quarter. The Plainsmen went up 7-0 on a 17-yard touchdown pass from Jayden Baum to Terrance Saryon and later made it 14-7 on Nycole Howard’s 5-yard touchdown late in the first quarter.
All Saints scored 42 points over the next two quarters to pull away. The win improved the Saints to 5-0 and the TAPPS Division II champions from last year have won 19 in a row.
Aledo transfer Gavin Beard was 23-for-26 passing for 339 yards and 3 touchdowns and also ran for a touchdown.
Jourden Billings and Bourke Toler added TD on the ground, while wide receiver Hudson Reasor had two touchdowns on six catches and 90 yards.
On defense, Jet Thomas and Keyon Adkins both had 10 tackles for All Saints. Adkins added a 50-yard interception return for a score.
Playing out-of-state competition has been common since the COVID year. From 2021, the Saints have played teams from Oklahoma (three times), New York and California.
Cajon at Odessa Permian
After playing Birmingham Carver, Alabama, last year in Week 5, the Odessa Permian Panthers hosted a team from California for homecoming.
It was the Texas school’s first contest against a California school since 2019, when the Panthers defeated Palm Desert, 47-14. The Cowboys reached the second round of the California playoffs last season and went 9-3.
This year, they were 2-1
Cajon, the alma mater of Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, did well early in the trip to Texas on Friday night.
USC pledge Taylor Johnson scored on the first play from scrimmage. The visiting Cowboys were up 12-3 and later 19-3 in the first half. The Panthers pulled even at halftime, 19-19.
Cajon freshman quarterback Marcus Washington had a 20-yard touchdown pass in the third to give the Cowboys the lead back after Permian missed a 45-yard field goal.
Gavin Black had a pair of touchdown runs in the second half for Permian, allowing the Panthers to rally for the win at home.
Permian, winners of four in a row since losing in Week 1 to Plano in the Jerry Jones Classic, had 451 yards of total offense.
Quarterback Jakob Garcia threw for 253 yards and two touchdowns in the win.
Washington finished with 201 yards and 3 touchdowns for Cajon. Landon White had 6 catches for 143 yards and 2 touchdowns for the Cowboys.