Texas high school head football coach dies unexpectedly

According to a Dallas News report, Travis Pride, a nine-year coaching veteran of Byron Nelson High School, has passed away

According to a Dallas News report, Byron Nelson head football coach Travis Pride has passed away unexpectedly.

Byron Nelson's Official X handle released a post regarding the passing of Pride:

"We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our head coach, Travis Pride. Please keep the Pride family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."

Pride, who also had head coaching stints at Mansfield Summit and Wichita Falls, took over the Bobcats ahead of the 2016 campaign and led the team the following nine seasons, compiling an overall record of 60-45 during his time as head coach.

When it comes to the top teams in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Pride was leading the program in the right direction up against some of the Lone Star State's best. Byron Nelson's losses the last two seasons have only come up against teams like North Crowley, who won last year's Class 6A, Division I state title, and Southlake Carroll, a 8-time UIL state champion.

The Class 6A, Division I program went 9-2 last season, losing to eventual state champion North Crowley in the playoffs. The Bobcats only other loss of the season came against Southlake Carroll during the regular season.

