Greater Houston area high school football state semifinals preview
Four Greater Houston-area schools are vying for a spot in next week’s Texas high school football state championships at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
A look at this week’s state semifinal matchups.
Class 6A-Division I
North Shore (14-0) vs. Austin Westlake (13-1)
2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 14, at Legacy Stadium
North Shore: The Mustangs beat Deer Park (56-13), Ridge Point (44-28), Katy (42-28) and district rival Atascocita (49-21) to get here. … The Mustangs are in the state semifinal for the seventh straight season, and 11th time overall. Each of those seven seasons, they advanced to the state final. … This game is a rematch of the state semifinal from the last two seasons. North Shore won 23-14 last year, and 49-34 in 2022. ...The Mustangs are 3-1 all-time versus Westlake. … North Shore is averaging 44.5 points per game and giving up 12.9. … The Mustangs are aiming for a fifth state championship since 2015. … The usual suspects showed up for North Shore in their demonstrative win over Atascocita last week. Senior QB Kaleb Bailey was unstoppable, rushing for 250 yards and two TDs on 10 carries and completing 14 of 18 passes for 192 yards and two TDs. Senior WR Quanell Farrakhan Jr. had 136 yards and two TDs on eight catches. Senior RB D’Andre Hardeman had 77 yards and a TD on 16 carries. … The Mustangs’ defense held a prolific Atascocita offense to four turnovers on down and two three-and-outs. The defense gave up just 14 points.
Austin Westlake: The Chaparrals beat Vista Ridge (46-17), San Antonio Brennan (24-7), Buda Johnson (52-14) and Lake Travis (24-17) to get here. … Westlake is in the state semifinal for the eighth straight year. The Chaps are seeking their first state championship game appearance since 2021. … Westlake averages 43.8 points per game and gives up 12.5. … The Chaps’ only loss this season was a 39-21 setback to regional finalist Atascocita in Week 3. … Westlake has not allowed more than 17 points in a game since that loss to Atascocita on Sept. 13. … Westlake is led by junior QB Rees Wise. Wise has completed 67% of his passes for 2,301 yards and 20 TDs to six interceptions. He also has 313 yards and 12 TDs rushing. … Wise’s primary target is senior WR Brody Wilhelm, who has 37 catches for 576 yards and nine TDs. … Westlake senior RB Grady Bartlett has 682 yards and 12 TDs on 115 carries.
Class 6A-Division II
Summer Creek (12-2) vs. Austin Vandegrift (13-1)
7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 14, at Waco’s McLane Stadium
Summer Creek: The Bulldogs beat Clear Falls (66-7), Manvel (49-7), Katy Jordan (54-20) and district rival Kingwood (51-7) to get here. …. Summer Creek is in the state semifinal for the second straight season and seeking a return to the state championship game, where it fell, 74-14, to DeSoto last year. DeSoto was eliminated by Longview 50-14 in last week’s regional final. … The Bulldogs are averaging 50.6 points per game and giving up 11.6. … The Bulldogs are led by senior QB Blake Thomas, a Lamar commit. Thomas has completed 60.9% of his passes for 2,888 yards and 37 TDs to seven interceptions. He’s also rushed for 718 yards and 13 TDs. … Sophomore WR Benny Easter Jr. has 44 catches for 902 yards and 11 TDs. … The Bulldogs’ defense is dominant. Playmakers all over the field in senior DT and Washington State signee Josiah Pratt (22 tackles for loss, six sacks), junior DE Amontre Harris, senior DE/OLB and TCU signee Chad Woodfork (16 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, one interception) and senior DT Jashaud Johnson (13 tackles for loss, 7.0 sacks, one fumble recovery, one fumble caused, one blocked field goal). ... The Bulldogs average four sacks per game and have 41 takeaways this season.
Vandegrift: The Vipers beat Austin (54-14), Sotomayor (51-0), Cibolo Steele (49-35) and San Antonio Harlan (47-14) to get here. … Vandegrift is in the state semifinal for the second time in three seasons. The Vipers were a state finalist in 2022, when they lost to DeSoto 42-17 in the final. … Their only loss this season was a 49-46 setback to Cedar Park in Week 2. … Since then, the Vipers have given up more than 14 points in a game just twice. … Vandegrift is averaging 43.4 points per game and giving up 13.3 … Junior QB Miles Teodecki is a pure passer. Teodecki has completed 68.8% of his passes for 2,712 yards and 44 TDs to seven interceptions. His favorite targets are junior WR Brock Chilton (904 yards, 12 TDs) and senior WR George Farley (761 yards, 12 TDs). … The Vipers have a ground game, too. Senior RB Brendan Fournier has 1,069 yards and 17 TDs on 5.8 yards per carry. … Vandegrift’s defense is led up front by senior DE Daeshon Morgan (10 sacks, 13 tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries, two fumbles caused), junior DE Hugo De La Vera (four sacks, 12 tackles for loss), senior NG Ian Witt (12 tackles for loss), senior MLB/OLB Adam Scott (12 tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries), junior MLB Parker Davis (three fumble recoveries, one fumble caused), and in the back end by senior SS Hollister Stephens (two fumble recoveries, two fumbles caused), senior CB Matthew Draeken (four interceptions) and junior FS Tobias Gray (three interceptions).
Class 5A-Division I
Angleton (13-1) vs. Smithson Valley (12-2)
2:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 14, at Waco’s McLane Stadium
Angleton: The Wildcats beat Pflugerville Weiss (35-28), Port Arthur Memorial (36-29), College Station (35-34) and district rival La Porte (24-21) to get here. … Angleton is enjoying its best season since 2017, the last time it made the state semifinal. It’s just the third state semifinal appearance overall for the Wildcats. … Angleton’s only loss this season came to La Porte at home, 35-28, on Nov. 1 in a game that ultimately decided the District 11-5A Division I title. But it’s the Wildcats who are playing on after exacting revenge last week. … The Wildcats are averaging 40.7 points per game and allowing 15. … Junior QB Bryce Duron threw a big touchdown late in the second half last week to rally Angleton to a 21-21 tie in the fourth quarter. Ivan Rodriguez’s 38-yard field goal was the game-winner. … Angleton has a dynamic 1-2 punch in Duron and senior RB JaMarcus Shockley. Duron has thrown for 1,895 yards and 29 TDs to six interceptions, while rushing for 314 yards and eight TDs. Shockley has rushed for 1,489 yards and 15 TDs on 6.9 yards per carry, and also has 48 yards and three TDs on seven catches. … The Wildcats’ defensive front is led by junior DE/OLB Brynden Mack (19 tackles for loss, 8 sacks), senior DE/OLB Kamerion Nash (17 tackles for loss, six sacks), senior OLB/SS Kaden Edwards (17 tackles for loss, 8 sacks) and senior MLB Raydin Garcia (11 tackles for loss, three sacks, five fumbles caused). The secondary is highlighted by senior CB Maurice Hightower (five interceptions) and senior FS Ryland Brown (three interceptions). … Angleton has 30 takeaways.
Smithson Valley: The Rangers beat South San Antonio (49-7), Edinburg Vela (55-13), New Braunfels (56-21) and Flour Bluff (49-14) to get here. … Smithson Valley is in the state semifinal for the second straight year. The Rangers were a state finalist last season, when they fell to Aledo, 51-8. … The Rangers are in the state semis for the eighth time overall. … Smithson Valley is averaging 45.1 points per game and surrendering 11.5. … The Rangers’ losses this season have come to San Antonio Brennan in Week 2 (24-13) and San Antonio Pieper in Week 5 (39-36). … In last week’s regional final win over Flour Bluff, senior QB/LB Cade Spradling was phenomenal, accounting for five touchdowns in just a little more than two quarters of play. Spradling ran for two touchdowns, threw for two touchdowns and had an 84-yard interception return for a touchdown. He completed four of six passes for 105 yards and ran for 110 yards on seven carries.
Class 5A-Division II
Randle (14-0) vs. Boerne (11-3)
7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 13, at Waco’s McLane Stadium
Randle: The Lions beat Belton (63-7), Elgin (79-0), Brenham (28-14) and district rival Iowa Colony (21-14 in OT) to get here. … Randle is in the state semifinal for the first time in just its third year of varsity play. The Lions were regional semifinalists last year, and went 4-6 their inaugural year of varsity in 2022. … Randle has only played four games within three touchdowns: a 35-14 Week 1 win over Foster, a 30-10 win over Iowa Colony on Sept. 26, their regional semifinal 28-14 win over Brenham two weeks ago, and last week’s 21-14 overtime win versus Iowa Colony. … The Lions average 52.6 points per game and give up 7.6. … They are led by sophomore sensation RB Landen Williams-Callis, a five-star recruit out of the Class of 2027. Williams-Callis has 1,953 yards and 41 TDs rushing, averaging 10.1 yards per carry, with 266 yards and two TDs on 17 catches. … Senior RB Sincere Timpson is a perfect complement with 878 yards and 13 TDs rushing. He averages 13.3 yards per carry. … Senior ATH Keilan Sweeny had three TDs last week against Iowa Colony, including the game-winning catch in overtime. Sweeny has thrown for 302 yards and three TDs, rushed for 251 yards and three TDs, and has 171 yards and two TDs receiving. … Defense is where the Lions roar. Randle has not allowed more than 14 points in a game all season. … It’s not a coincidence Randle won last week’s game on a strip sack by senior DT and Texas A&M commit Chace Sims, who has a ridiculous 28 tackles for loss with 11 sacks and three fumbles caused. … Senior DL L’Jalen Miller has 25 tackles for loss, and senior LB Jaquin Parker has 22. Senior DE Wayne Kelly has 19. ... Junior DE Cary Spires IV has 12 sacks, and Miller has nine. ... Senior DB Sh’Rod Revis has six interceptions. Senior DB Blake Thompson has five. …. The Lions average 3.8 sacks per game and have 26 takeaways.
Boerne: The Greyhounds beat Corpus Christi Carroll (39-21), Edcouch-Elsa (38-3), Victoria West (59-15) and Corpus Christi Miller (65-50) to get here. … Boerne is in the state semifinals for the second time in three years. The Greyhounds lost to China Spring, 24-21, in the state final in 2022. … Boerne is averaging 44.3 points per game and giving up 24. But it is averaging 50.3 points per game in the postseason. … Sophomore QB Hank Hendrix is a rising star. Hendrix has completed 72.5% of his passes this year for 4,109 yards and 45 TDs to five interceptions. … The ground game is paced by senior Hutson Hendrix (253 yards, 11 TDs) and senior Adam Hicks (607 yards, 10 TDs). … Five Greyhound receivers have at least five touchdowns, led by senior Brooks Perez’s 12 on 1,289 yards. Senior Matthew Garrison has eight TDs, junior TE Ben Bays has six, and junior WR Eli Nikolas and Hutson Hendrix each have five.… The passing game accounts for 63% of Boerne’s total offense. ... Boerne has only given up fewer than 21 points in a game five times this season, and only twice since Oct. 25.
