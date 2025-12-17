Head Coach Ray Gates to Leave North Crowley to Join the University of North Texas Coaching Staff
North Crowley head football coach Ray Gates is set to leave North Crowley to join the University of North Texas coaching staff according to Matt Stepp's report via Dave Campbells Texas football, on Wednesday, December 17, 2025.
Rumors had been circulating after the Panthers' playoff loss to Allen on December 5th that the 2024 High School On SI Football Co-Coach of the Year would be leaving the Panthers to pursue another opportunity.
Last season Coach Gates led the Panthers to an extraordinary season, going 16-0 as they knocked off last year's nationally ranked DeSoto and Duncanville, two powerhouses that continue to dominate in the Lone Star State. He also delivered the city of Fort Worth's first football state title, in the UIL's highest classification, in 76 years.
No doubt that Coach Gates has left a tremendous legacy at North Crowley, making his mark on many student athletes. He steps down having compiled an overall record of 54-4 and the one UIL Class 6A Division 1 State Title.
Coach Ray Gates Next Chapter
Coach Ray Gates is said to be joining the University of North Texas coaching staff and is expected to be a big help to new Mean Green head coach Neal Brown. He is expected to be coaching the Mean Green's edge defenders.
Gates has an impressive resume on the defensive side of the ball, as he was was the defensive coordinator at Cedar Hill, before being promoted to serve as the head coach for the Panthers. Coach Gates' previous college coaching experience includes serving as a graduate assistant at West Texas A&M.
In 2025, North Texas enjoyed one of the best seasons in school history, going 11-2 overall and 7-1 in the American Conference. It was the first time the Mean Green reached 11 wins in a season. Eric Morris, who had led the program since the 2022 season, left earlier this month to become the new head coach at Oklahoma State University.
The Mean Green is also slated to play in the 2025 Isleta New Mexico Bowl, on Dec. 27, in Albuquerque against San Diego State.