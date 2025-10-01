High School

High School on SI South Central Region Football Rankings — Sept. 30, 2025

Rankings remain the same this week as regional powers dominate

René Ferrán

Southlake Carroll continues to top an unchanged South Central Region rankings this week.
Southlake Carroll continues to top an unchanged South Central Region rankings this week. / Tommy Hays

We recently released our High School on SI Power 25 national high school football rankings.

Now, we break it down by region.

Here’s a look at our Top 10 teams in the South Central Region (Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas).

High School on SI South Central Region Football Rankings — Sept. 30, 2025

1. Southlake Carroll (Texas) (No. 13 nationally) (5-0)

2. North Crowley (Fort Worth, Texas) (No. 15 nationally) (3-1)

3. Duncanville (Texas) (No. 25 nationally) (2-1)

4. Bixby (Okla.) (4-0)

5. Allen (Texas) (5-0)

6. Bryant (Ark.) (4-0)

7. Randle (Richmond, Texas) (5-0)

8. Bentonville (Ark.) (5-0)

9. Lake Travis (Austin, Texas) (5-0)

10. Platte County (Mo.) (5-0)

Under Consideration

Aledo (Texas)

Celina (Texas)

Greenwood (Ark.)

Lincoln Christian (Tulsa, Okla.)

Millard South (Omaha, Neb.)

Nixa (Mo.)

Saint Thomas Aquinas (Overland Park, Kan.)

South Oak Cliff (Dallas)

Published
René Ferrán
RENÉ FERRÁN

René Ferrán has written about high school sports in the Pacific Northwest since 1993, with his work featured at the Idaho Press Tribune, Tri-City Herald, Seattle Times, Tacoma News Tribune, The Columbian and The Oregonian before he joined SBLive Sports in 2020.

Home/Texas