High School on SI South Central Region Rankings — Sept. 22, 2025
We recently released our High School on SI Power 25 national high school football rankings.
Now, we break it down by region.
Here’s a look at our Top 10 teams in the South Central Region (Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas).
1. Southlake Carroll (Texas) (No. 16 nationally) (4-0)
2. North Crowley (Fort Worth, Texas) (No. 18 nationally) (3-1)
3. Duncanville (Texas) (No. 25 nationally) (1-1)
4. Bixby (Okla.) (3-0)
5. Allen (Texas) (4-0)
6. Bryant (Ark.) (3-0)
7. Randle (Richmond, Texas) (4-0)
8. Bentonville (Ark.) (4-0)
9. Lake Travis (Austin, Texas) (4-0)
10. Platte County (Mo.) (4-0)
Under Consideration
Celina (Texas)
Greenwood (Ark.)
Jenks (Okla.)
Lincoln Christian (Tulsa, Okla.)
Millard South (Omaha, Neb.)
Nixa (Mo.)
Saint Thomas Aquinas (Overland Park, Kan.)
South Oak Cliff (Dallas)