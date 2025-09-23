High School

High School on SI South Central Region Rankings — Sept. 22, 2025

Upsets shake up top of region; Platte County (MO) enters rankings at No. 10

René Ferrán

Bixby stands pat at No. 4 and is among the teams under consideration to enter the national Power 25.
Bixby stands pat at No. 4 and is among the teams under consideration to enter the national Power 25. / Mike Simons, Tulsa World

We recently released our High School on SI Power 25 national high school football rankings.

Now, we break it down by region.

Here’s a look at our Top 10 teams in the South Central Region (Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas).

1. Southlake Carroll (Texas) (No. 16 nationally) (4-0)

2. North Crowley (Fort Worth, Texas) (No. 18 nationally) (3-1)

3. Duncanville (Texas) (No. 25 nationally) (1-1)

4. Bixby (Okla.) (3-0)

5. Allen (Texas) (4-0)

6. Bryant (Ark.) (3-0)

7. Randle (Richmond, Texas) (4-0)

8. Bentonville (Ark.) (4-0)

9. Lake Travis (Austin, Texas) (4-0)

10. Platte County (Mo.) (4-0)

Under Consideration

Celina (Texas)

Greenwood (Ark.)

Jenks (Okla.)

Lincoln Christian (Tulsa, Okla.)

Millard South (Omaha, Neb.)

Nixa (Mo.)

Saint Thomas Aquinas (Overland Park, Kan.)

South Oak Cliff (Dallas)

RENÉ FERRÁN

René Ferrán has written about high school sports in the Pacific Northwest since 1993, with his work featured at the Idaho Press Tribune, Tri-City Herald, Seattle Times, Tacoma News Tribune, The Columbian and The Oregonian before he joined SBLive Sports in 2020.

