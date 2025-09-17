High School on SI Texas High School Football Rankings, Sept. 16
The High School on SI/SB Live Week Texas high school football Week 3 poll had a few changes.
It was pretty chalky last week with most of the Top 25 teams picking up wins. Two teams did not, but that came at the hands of another team in the Top 25. One new team enters, while a Top 25 team fell out after Week 3. Check out how we thought of the top teams in the state stack up.
TEXAS PRESEASON POLL | WEEK 1 POLL | WEEK 2 POLL
1. Fort Worth North Crowley (3-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Beat No. 23 Denton Guyer, 28-27
What to know: Despite not having QB1 Hayes Cloutier, the Panthers found a way to keep winning. It wasn’t pretty, but they rallied for a one-point win after being down 13.
Up next: vs. Rockwall, Sept. 18
2. Duncanville (1-0)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Idle
What to know: For the second time in 3 weeks, the Panthers had no one to play.
Up next: at Waxahachie, Sept. 19
High School on SI Power 25 National Football Rankings – Sept. 14, 2025
3. Southlake Carroll (3-0)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Beat Trophy Club Byron Nelson, 52-3
What to know: The Dragons won the District 4-6A opener handily and will play in what is likely a de facto district title game this week.
Up next: vs. No. 7 Euless Trinity, Sept. 19
4. Allen (3-0)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Beat Prosper Rock Hill, 70-14
What to know: Ty Snell and Jeremiah Daoud both threw for 2 TDs for the Eagles last week.
Up next: at Plano, Sept. 19
5. Richmond Dr. Thomas E. Randle (3-0)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Beat Fort Bend Travis, 56-29
What to know: RB Landen Williams-Callis ran for 326 yards with 6 TDs in last week’s win.
Up next: vs. Fort Bend Marshall, Sept. 18
6. Austin Lake Travis (3-0)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: beat Midland Lee, 59-13
What to know: The Cavs had 97 tackles, 2 INTs, 2 forced fumbles and blocked a punt last week.
Up next: at San Marcos, Sept. 19.
7. Euless Trinity (3-0)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: beat Keller Central, 45-7
What to know: This game will have a lot of intertwined connections. Current Trinity coach Aaron Lineweaver played at Carroll, while his dad, Steve, was an offensive coordinator at the school and won a pair of titles.
Up next: at No. 3 Southlake Carroll, Sept. 19
8. Celina (3-0)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: beat Gunter, 43-19
What to know: The Bobcats have won 19 games in a row, tied with North Crowley for the longest winning streak in the state. They snapped Gunter’s 15-game winning streak last Friday.
Up next: vs. Franklin, Sept. 19
9. Aledo (3-0)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: Fort Worth Brewer, 54-7
What to know: Notre Dame pledge Kaydon Finley had 2 TD catches, hauling in 5 receptions for 131 yards in the win.
Up next: at Birdville, Sept. 19
10. Dallas South Oak Cliff (2-1)
Previous ranking: 11
Last week: beat Longview, 20-17
What to know: The Golden Bears, a Class 5A Division II power, beat a Class 6A Division II semifinalist last week.
Up next: at Dallas H. Grady Spruce, Sept. 18
11. Austin Westlake (2-1)
Previous ranking: 13
Last week: beat No. 7 Humble Atascocita, 35-28
What to know: Thompson Bennett had 12 tackles and a pass breakup in the win last week.
Up next: vs. Cibolo Steele, Sept. 19
12. Prosper (2-0)
Previous ranking: 12
Last week: Idle
What to know: The Eagles will open District 6-6A play this week with a short road trip to McKinney. Prosper won the game last year, 55-17.
Up next: at McKinney Boyd, Sept. 19
13. Humble Atascocita (2-0)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: Lost to No. 13 Austin Westlake, 35-28
What to know: After a tough loss last week, the Eagles are off this week.
Up next: at Houston C.E. King, Sept. 26
14. Humble Summer Creek (3-0)
Previous ranking: 14
Last week: Beat Spring, 78-0
What to know: The Bulldogs had their best offensive production this year and 2nd best in school history — trailing an 81-point effort last year.
Up next: vs. Channelview, Sept. 26
15. Galena Park North Shore (2-1)
Previous ranking: 15
Last week: Beat Spring Westfield, 48-0
What to know: Senior WR Jaylen Bocard had 5 catches for 178 yards and 2 scores in a win last week.
Up next: at Humble, Sept. 25
16. Dripping Springs (3-0)
Previous ranking: 16
Last week: Beat Killeen Harker Heights, 31-26
What to know: The Tigers won a close game and was aided by a 2-TD night from RB Jaceton Gotta.
Up next: at Buda Johnson, Sept. 18
17. Austin Vandegrift (2-1)
Previous ranking: 17
Last week: Beat Round Rock Stony Point, 24-0
What to know: The Vipers are idle this week after winning the District 25-6A opener last week.
Up next: at Cedar Park Vista Ridge, Sept. 26
18. Carthage (2-0)
Previous ranking: 18
Last week: beat Texarkana Liberty-Eylau, 47-0
What to know: The Bulldogs, the Class 4A Division II champs last year, will face a Class 4A Division I squad that went to the regional finals in 2024.
Up next: vs. Tyler Chapel Hill
19. Spring Branch Smithson Valley (2-1)
Previous ranking: 19
Last week: Beat San Antonio Madison, 42-10
What to know: The Rangers bounced back from a loss and beat Madison for the sixth straight time.
Up next: at Boerne-Champion, Sept. 19
20. Denton Billy Ryan (3-0)
Previous ranking: 20
Last week: Beat Keller Fossil Ridge, 43-14
What to know: RB Tre’Vaughn Reynolds scored 4 rushing TDs and ran for 209 in a victory for the Raiders last Thursday.
Up next: at Granbury, Sept. 26
21. Iowa Colony (3-0)
Previous ranking: 21
Last week: Beat Alief Elsik, 59-14
What to know: After scoring 41 points in Week 1, the Pioneers tallied 42 last week. QB Carson White threw for 3 TDs and ran for 2 TDs in the win.
Up next: vs. Baytown Lee, Sept. 18
22. Brenham (2-0)
Previous ranking: 22
Last week: Beat Bryan, 49-22
Chris Guidry posted 12 catches for 214 yards and 4 touchdowns in the Cubs’ victory.
Up next: at Killeen, Sept. 19
23. Dickinson (3-0)
Previous ranking: 23
Last week: Beat Cy-Fair, 35-21
What to know: The Gators beat Cy-Fair for the second year in a row and will look to do the same against Clear Creek this week.
Up next: vs. Clear Creek, Sept. 19
24. Fort Bend Ridge Point (3-0)
Previous ranking: 25
Last week: Beat Cypress Bridgeland, 31-3
What to know: The Panthers are 3-0 for the first time since 2016.
Up next: at Fort Bend Elkins, Sept. 20
25. Pearland (3-0)
Previous ranking: NR
Last week: Beat Pasadena Sam Rayburn, 64-0
What to know: Last week, Sophomore RB Royce Swan had 7 carries and scored 3 TDs. Meanwhile, senior RB Ja’Maurey Champions also had 7 carries and scored 3 TDs last week.
Up next: at Alvin, Sept. 18
Dropped out: Denton Guyer
Also in the mix (in alphabetical order): Anna, Canyon West Plains; Cibolo Steele; Coppell; Denton Guyer, Frisco Lone Star; Lewisville; North Forney; San Antonio Brennan; Texarkana Pleasant Grove; The Woodlands