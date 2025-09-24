High School on SI Texas High School Football Top 25 Rankings, Sept. 23
Week 4 of the high school football season in Texas was rough for the top teams in the poll.
To quote former Ball State University student Brian Collins, “Boom Goes The Dynamite.”
Not only did No. 1 lose, but so did No. 2.
Needless to say, this week’s rankings look a little different. On the other side of the upsets, there were plenty of teams idle in Week 4.
Here’s a look at who we think are the Top 25 teams in the state heading into Week. 5.
TEXAS PRESEASON POLL | WEEK 1 POLL | WEEK 2 POLL | WEEK 3 POLL
1. Southlake Carroll (4-0)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: beat No. 7 Euless Trinity, 44-6
What to know: The Dragons dominated almost all facets in the win against Trinity, including a 98-yard scoop and score on a blocked PAT.
Up next: at Keller Timer Creek, Sept. 25
2. Allen (4-0)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: beat Plano 56-0
What to know: The Eagles are averaging nearly 430 yards per game.
Up next: vs. McKinney, Sept. 26
3. Richmond Dr. Thomas E. Randle (4-0)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: beat Fort Bend Marshall, 51-6
What to know: The Lions have scored 50 or more points in every game this year. They did that 8 times in 2024.
Up next: vs. No. 21 Iowa Colony, Sept. 25
4. Austin Lake Travis (4-0)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: beat San Marcos, 41-6
What to know: Senior QB Luke McBride should surpass 1,000 yards passing on the season this week.
Up next: vs. Austin James Bowie, Sept. 25
5. Celina (4-0)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: beat Franklin, 33-22
What to know: The Bobcats were tested last week against Franklin. They play a tough Panther Creek club this week. Could that be an upset this week?
Up next: vs. Frisco Panther Creek, Sept. 26
6. Aledo (4-0)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: beat Birdville, 56-7
What to know: As a team, the Bearcats have 938 yards rushing.
Up next: vs. Keller Fossil Ridge, Sept. 26
7. Humble Summer Creek (3-0)
Previous ranking: 14
Last week: Idle
What to know: The Bulldogs have scored more points than in the game before this season. But topping 78 points in Week 3 might be tough.
Up next: vs. Channelview, Sept. 26
8. Prosper (3-0)
Previous ranking: 12
Last week: beat McKinney Boyd, 68-31
What to know: The Eagles have won the past three against Plano East.
Up next: vs. Plano East, Sept. 26
9. Fort Worth North Crowley (3-1)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: lost 37-35 to Rockwall
What to know: After having numerous close calls this year, the Panthers lost on a late TD.
Up next: at Mansfield Legacy, Sept. 26
10. Duncanville (1-1)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: lost 28-27 to Waxahachie
What to know: Once up 27-9 in the second half, the Panthers fell apart late and lost.
Up next: vs. Dallas Skyline, Sept. 26
11. Dallas South Oak Cliff (3-1)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: beat Dallas H. Grady Spruce, 59-0
What to know: SOC scored a season-high 59 points last week and could eclipse that this week.
Up next: vs. Dallas William Hardin Adamson, Sept. 26
12. Austin Westlake (3-1)
Previous ranking: 11
Last week: beat Cibolo Steele, 37-14
What to know: WR Braden Riddell had his best game of the year with 5 catches for 109 yards and a TD in a win last week.
Up next: at Austin Akins, Oct. 2
13. Humble Atascocita (2-1)
Previous ranking: 13
Last week: Idle
What to know: District 23-6A — one of the toughest in the state — kicks off this week for the Eagles.
Up next: at Houston C.E. King, Sept. 26
14. Euless Trinity (3-1)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: lost to No. 3 Southlake Carroll, 44-6
What to know: About anything that could go wrong for the Trojans did last week against Carroll.
Up next: vs. Trophy Club Byron Nelson, Sept. 26
15. Galena Park North Shore (2-1)
Previous ranking: 15
Last week: Idle
What to know: The Mustangs have dominated District 23-6A in recent years and will look to defend the title.
Up next: at Humble, Sept. 25
16. Dripping Springs (4-0)
Previous ranking: 16
Last week: beat Buda Johnson 52-0
What to know: The Tigers opened 2022 with a 6-0 start. A win here would get them closer to matching that mark.
Up next: vs. Austin Akins, Oct. 2
17. Austin Vandegrift (2-1)
Previous ranking: 17
Last week: Idle
What to know: The Vipers face a Vista Ridge squad that is 4-0 and 2-0 in district play and tied for first.
Up next: at Cedar Park Vista Ridge, Sept. 26
18. Carthage (3-0)
Previous ranking: 18
Last week: beat Tyler Chapel Hill, 56-34
What to know: The Bulldogs have won 17 in a row — the 2nd longest in the state behind Celina
Up next: at Jasper, Sept. 26
19. Spring Branch Smithson Valley (3-1)
Previous ranking: 19
Last week: beat Boerne-Champion, 41-14
What to know: After being held to 21 in a Week 2 loss, the Rangers have scored 42 and 41, respectively.
Up next: vs. San Antonio Pieper, Sept. 25
20. Denton Billy Ryan (3-0)
Previous ranking: 20
Last week: Idle
What to know: The Raiders are one of 2 undefeated teams in District 3-5A. Aledo is the other.
Up next: at Granbury, Sept. 26
21. Iowa Colony (4-0)
Previous ranking: 21
Last week: beat Baytown Lee, 57-0
What to know: Sophomore DB Kalen Simmons is averaging a team-high 8.5 tackles per game.
Up next: at Richmond Randle, Sept. 25
22. Brenham (4-0)
Previous ranking: 22
Last week: beat Killeen, 15-13
What to know: It wasn’t pretty, but a late TD by Chris Guidry helped the Cubs stay unbeaten
Up next: vs. Gilmer, Sept. 26
23. Dickinson (4-0)
Previous ranking: 23
Last week: beat League City Clear Creek, 59-7
What to know: QB Lorenzo Aguirre tossed four touchdowns in last week’s win.
Up next: at Friendswood Clear Brook, Sept. 26
24. Fort Bend Ridge Point (4-0)
Previous ranking: 24
Last week: Beat Fort Bend Elkins, 56-10
What to know: The Panthers scored 42 points in the first half in the victory Saturday night.
Up next: vs. Fort Bend Travis, Sept. 26
25. Pearland (4-0)
Previous ranking: 25
Last week: beat Alvin, 61-3
What to know: Jake Westmoreland went 8-for-11 for 178 yards and 4 TDs against Alvin.
Up next: vs. Manvel, Sept. 26
Dropped out: none
Also in the mix (in alphabetical order): Alamo Heights; Angelton; Anna, Canyon West Plains; Coppell; Frisco Lone Star; Lewisville; North Forney; Port Neches-Groves; Prosper Walnut Grove; Rockwall; San Antonio Harlan; Spring Klein Collins; Stephenville; Waxahachie, Willis