Historic 3-peat: Coahoma becomes first UIL softball team to win three consecutive state titles
Coahoma softball did something no UIL team has ever done.
The list of great championship teams and championship programs in Texas high school softball history is lengthy, but with a 3-1 win over Lexington on Thursday in the Class 3A Division II championship at Red & Charline McCombs Field in Austin – home of the Longhorns softball team – the Bulldogettes became the first softball program in UIL history to win three consecutive state titles.
Coahoma entered the first year of the UIL’s new split-division format in 2025 and came out with the same result. Even with some traditional powers removed from their bracket – either by moving to the Division I bracket or out of 3A altogether, Coahoma nearly ran the table – as it did in 2024 – compiling a 35-1 record.
Senior pitcher Hannah Wells, who came into the finals with a 21-1 record, 0.46 ERA and 249 strikeouts, went the distance in the circle in Thursday’s championship – and did so pitching and hitting on the same field where she will soon star for the Longhorns.
She allowed 1 run on 6 hits, struck out 8 and walked a pair. At the plate, Wells doubled off the wall on the first pitch of the game and scored on Clemmer’s double two batters later. Wells was also swinging at the first pitch in the third inning and crushed a leadoff homer – No. 33 on the season – to start that frame.
She finished her senior season with an average just north of .600 with 15 doubles, 2 triples, 33 home runs and 79 RBI.
Clemmer, who entered the title game hitting .654 with 21 home runs and 67 RBIs, went 2-for-4 with a home run, double and 2 RBI in the title game. The two Texas commits – batterymates since 2023 – have now started three consecutive championship games together. In all three, Wells has gone the distance – even pitching 8 innings in Coahoma’s 2024 win – with Clemmer on the receiving end.
Thursday’s win had drama but was hardly the stressful 3-2 win in eight innings the team had to endure to beat Grandview (who won the 3A Division 1 title on Thursday) in 2024, or the late-inning comeback it took to beat Santa Gertrudis in 2023. But it did have its nail-biting moments.
Lexington tied the game 1-1 in the bottom of the first on an RBI single from Teal Breckenbush, but Coahoma responded in the third. Junior Avery Rodriguez, who entered hitting .536, singled home Clemmer to put the Bulldogettes back in front. They added a third run later in the inning.
The win closed out a dominant postseason in which Coahoma outscored opponents 69-7. They began the regular season in 2025 with five consecutive shutouts, added seven more in the playoffs and finished with 23 total.
Their potency at the plate was often defined by Wells and Clemmer, who combined for 55 home runs and over 140 RBI. Both played central roles in last year’s 10-0 win over Hallettsville and the 2023 state final as well. Coahoma’s only loss this season came against Sadler S&S Consolidated in Game 2 of the state semifinals, which snapped a 90-game win streak for the Bulldogettes.
Coahoma has now gone 103-4 over the past three seasons. The program graduates six seniors, highlighted by Wells, who leaves with three titles and more than 1,000 career strikeouts. Also going out on top are seniors Nevaeh Kerby, Avery Rodriguez, Baylor Wright, Kaedyn Lee and Mikaela Vasquez.
Clemmer, a junior, returns next season and will be the undoubted leader of a Bulldogettes squad that will be trying to map out another uncharted territory – winning a fourth consecutive UIL state title.