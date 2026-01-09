Texas (UIL) High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores UIL - January 9, 2026
Get UIL schedules and scores as the 2026 Texas high school boys basketball season continues on January 9, 2026
There are 302 games scheduled across Texas top classes on Friday, January 9. You can follow every game live on our Texas high school boys basketball scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of Texas' top-ranked teams as Brazoswood hosts Dickinson, and Cypress Springs takes on Cypress Woods.
Texas High School Boys Basketball Games To Watch - Friday, January 9
With many games featuring top teams, tonight promises to deliver plenty of excitement as the 2026 Texas high school boys basketball season rolls on.
UIL Class 6A High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 9
There are 91 games scheduled in the UIL 6A classification on Friday, January 9, highlighted by Steele vs. East Central. You can follow every game on our UIL Class 6A High School Basketball Scoreboard.
UIL Class 5A High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 9
There are 119 games scheduled in the UIL 5A classification on Friday, January 9, highlighted by Miller vs. Carroll. You can follow every game on our UIL Class 5A High School Basketball Scoreboard.
UIL Class 4A High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 9
There are 109 games scheduled in the UIL 4A classification on Friday, January 9, highlighted by Hargrave vs. Livingston. You can follow every game on our UIL Class 4A High School Basketball Scoreboard.
