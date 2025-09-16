Hope builds for Texas high school football player placed in coma after severe injuries sustained in Friday game
The Abernathy, Texas community has been praying for good news since Friday night.
On Monday, they finally got some.
Case Heinrich, a 5-foot-9, 125 pound sophomore varsity standout on the Abernathy High School football team, had been in a medically induced coma since Friday night, when he suffered severe injuries during a play against Littlefield in a hard-hitting 31-28 loss.
On Monday, according to his father, Jon David Heinrich, Case - under the watchful eye of doctors and medical staff - slowly began to emerge from the coma.
In a report by Abernathy broadcaster Ty Horsford, Heinrich underwent surgery on Friday night at University Medical Center in Lubbock to insert a shunt and a drain tube in his brain to relieve pressure caused by hydrocephalus, a condition in which excess cerebrospinal fluid accumulates in the brain’s ventricles. He was placed in a medically induced coma over the weekend to reduce swelling and prevent overstimulation during his recovery.
Heinrich remained in the hospital's intensive care unit throughout the weekend. His father has been providing updates on social media.
On Sunday, he posted on Facebook: “Saturday's CT scan showed swelling was the same, no better, but no worse. Vitals have remained stable. Late Saturday afternoon they lowered sedation to help regulate his blood pressure and he opened his eyes and was able to squeeze our hand in response to questions, which are great things. They were able to find the 'sweet spot' on his sedation meds so that he was able to go back to sleep and rest, but also get his blood pressure at a good level. Today they will do a MRI to get a better look at everything. Thank you for the prayers. They are being heard.”
By Monday, he reported additional progress.
“The MRI results came back with good news," Jon David Heinrich said. "Swelling came down!! They will wean him off sedation (Monday). His vitals have all been good as well. As Case is starting to wake up, the ICU team asked to keep visitors limited so that he can continue to heal and not get overstimulated. Thank you for your prayers and support.”
Heinrich’s injury is the latest in a string of serious on-field incidents affecting high school football players in the first three weeks of the season. Another Friday night injury in Texas occurred during a non-district game in Edinburg when Brownsville Hanna Golden Eagles quarterback Albert Chavez was taken off the field in an ambulance in the third quarter and the came was forfeited when both coaches agreed to end the game.
Chavez went down after being sacked by a defender and remained on the turf while trainers attended to him. He was later transported by ambulance from Richard R. Flores Stadium. Edinburg head coach Joe Pena said the team joined in a prayer for Chavez and his family, and Hanna head coach Marc Guess later said Chavez was “alert, stable and moving extremities” following the incident.
Chavez, a dual-threat quarterback who had previously played running back, was in his third game as Hanna’s starter.
Other states have also seen severe injuries in recent weeks, including two in Missouri. Palmyra senior Jatayvion “JT” Thomas remained in a Columbia hospital after breaking his neck and sustaining severe spinal injuries during Friday night's game at Macon. On Sept. 3, Kansas City-area freshman Ju’Lius “JuJu” Byers was partially paralyzed in the second quarter of his first high school football game after fracturing three vertebrae and rupturing his spinal cord - injuries similar to Thomas'.
Both Missouri players endured multiple surgeries and are undergoing intensive rehabilitation and remain under close medical supervision.
Like other communities, Abernathy has rallied around its fallen star. In announcing on Facebook a gift card drive for the family, Abernathy ISD said, "Case's mother, Tobi Heinrich, plays an important part in helping our Abernathy ISD world go round. We thank you for the huge outpouring of love and support for them."
On Monday, the school district announced a $2 wristband drive - with wristbands emblazoned with Case's name, jersey No. 7, a football and a deer - to be sold at this week's pep rally and at the gate for Friday's football game, with all proceeds to go to the Heinrich family.