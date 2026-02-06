Houston Area High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - February 6, 2026
There are 58 games scheduled across the Houston metro area on Friday, February 6. You can follow every game live on our Houston Metro High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.
Houston High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, February 6, 2026
The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of Texas’s top-ranked teams, with La Porte vs. Iowa Colony and West Brook taking on Sterling in what should be an exciting night of basketball.
Grand Oaks vs Oak Ridge — 5:30 PM
Harmony School of Innovation vs Fort Bend Willowridge — 5:30 PM
Westside vs Chavez — 5:30 PM
Westbury vs Galena Park — 6:00 PM
Sterling vs Spring Woods — 6:00 PM
Kashmere vs Scarborough — 6:00 PM
Austin vs Sharpstown — 6:00 PM
Bellaire vs Lamar — 6:00 PM
Fort Bend Marshall vs Victoria West — 6:30 PM
Lamar Consolidated vs Victoria East — 6:30 PM
Terry vs Tomas — 6:30 PM
Rudder vs Brenham — 6:30 PM
Magnolia vs Magnolia West — 7:00 PM
Pearland vs Pasadena Memorial — 7:00 PM
Fulshear vs Strake Jesuit — 7:00 PM
Klein Forest vs Klein Collins — 7:00 PM
Spring vs Nimitz — 7:00 PM
Klein Cain vs Tomball — 7:00 PM
Klein vs Tomball Memorial — 7:00 PM
Kingwood Park vs Porter — 7:00 PM
Texas City vs Santa Fe — 7:00 PM
The Woodlands vs Woodlands College Park — 7:00 PM
La Porte vs Iowa Colony — 7:00 PM
South Houston vs Dobie — 7:00 PM
Fort Bend Kempner vs Randle — 7:00 PM
Dekaney vs MacArthur — 7:00 PM
Sam Rayburn vs Dawson — 7:00 PM
West Brook vs Sterling — 7:00 PM
Waller vs Cypress Springs — 7:00 PM
Harmony School of Innovation vs Sealy — 7:00 PM
Cypress Woods vs Cypress Park — 7:00 PM
Cypress Lakes vs Langham Creek — 7:00 PM
Pasadena vs Dayton — 7:00 PM
Crosby vs West Fork — 7:00 PM
Shepherd vs Hargrave — 7:00 PM
Hardin-Jefferson vs Livingston — 7:00 PM
Clear Springs vs Deer Park — 7:00 PM
Dickinson vs Clear Falls — 7:00 PM
Clear Lake vs Clear Brook — 7:00 PM
Sweeny vs El Campo — 7:00 PM
Columbia vs Needville — 7:00 PM
Cypress Ranch vs Bridgeland — 7:00 PM
Brazoswood vs Clear Creek — 7:00 PM
Lee vs Beaumont United — 7:00 PM
Port Neches-Groves vs Barbers Hill — 7:00 PM
Benjamin Davis vs Westfield — 7:00 PM
Brazosport vs La Marque — 7:00 PM
Bay City vs Wharton — 7:00 PM
Alvin vs Manvel — 7:00 PM
Alief Taylor vs Foster — 7:00 PM
Friendswood vs Angleton — 7:00 PM
Alief Elsik vs George Ranch — 7:00 PM
Eisenhower vs Aldine — 7:00 PM
Tarkington vs Liberty — 7:15 PM
Ingleside vs Calhoun — 7:15 PM
Smithville vs Navasota — 7:30 PM
Bellville vs Giddings — 7:45 PM
Mickey Leland vs Wheatley — 8:00 PM
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.