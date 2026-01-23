Houston Area High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - January 23, 2026
There are 56 games scheduled across the Houston metro area on Friday, January 23. You can follow every game live on our Houston Metro High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.
Houston High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 23, 2026
The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of Texas’s top-ranked teams, with Jordan vs. Cinco Ranch and Bay City taking on Brazosport in what should be an exciting night of basketball.
Westbury vs Milby — 6:00 PM
Yates vs Mickey Leland — 6:00 PM
Huntsville vs Lake Creek — 6:30 PM
Paetow vs Morton Ranch — 7:00 PM
Klein Oak vs Klein Collins — 7:00 PM
Magnolia vs Klein Cain — 7:00 PM
Kingwood vs North Shore — 7:00 PM
King vs Goose Creek Memorial — 7:00 PM
Fort Bend Travis vs Ridge Point — 7:00 PM
Fort Bend Bush vs Fort Bend Hightower — 7:00 PM
Fort Bend Elkins vs Fort Bend Austin — 7:00 PM
Katy Taylor vs Seven Lakes — 7:00 PM
Stratford vs Northbrook — 7:00 PM
Eisenhower vs MacArthur — 7:00 PM
Klein vs Tomball — 7:00 PM
Tomball Memorial vs Klein Forest — 7:00 PM
Tompkins vs Mayde Creek — 7:00 PM
Porter vs West Fork — 7:00 PM
Port Arthur Memorial vs Lee — 7:00 PM
Fort Bend Marshall vs Lamar Consolidated — 7:00 PM
Hardin vs Warren — 7:00 PM
Kingwood Park vs Pasadena — 7:00 PM
La Porte vs Texas City — 7:00 PM
Willis vs The Woodlands — 7:00 PM
Oak Ridge vs Woodlands College Park — 7:00 PM
Terry vs Fort Bend Kempner — 7:00 PM
Dekaney vs Westfield — 7:00 PM
Barbers Hill vs Sterling — 7:00 PM
Spring Woods vs Galena Park — 7:00 PM
Freeman vs Sealy — 7:00 PM
Cypress Falls vs Cypress Creek — 7:00 PM
Jersey Village vs Cy-Fair — 7:00 PM
Needville vs Sweeny — 7:00 PM
Sharpstown vs Waltrip — 7:00 PM
Conroe vs New Caney — 7:00 PM
Grand Oaks vs Cleveland — 7:00 PM
Splendora vs Crosby — 7:00 PM
Crockett vs Anderson-Shiro — 7:00 PM
Liberty vs Hargrave — 7:00 PM
Hamshire-Fannett vs Livingston — 7:00 PM
Fort Bend Willowridge vs Harmony School of Innovation — 7:00 PM
Montgomery vs College Station — 7:00 PM
Jordan vs Cinco Ranch — 7:00 PM
Wharton vs El Campo — 7:00 PM
La Marque vs Columbia — 7:00 PM
Humble vs Channelview — 7:00 PM
Barbers Hill vs Sterling — 7:00 PM
Iowa Colony vs Ball — 7:00 PM
Benjamin Davis vs Spring — 7:00 PM
Summer Creek vs Atascocita — 7:00 PM
Angleton vs Santa Fe — 7:00 PM
Aldine vs Nimitz — 7:00 PM
Bellaire vs Westside — 7:15 PM
La Grange vs Navasota — 7:30 PM
Bay City vs Brazosport — 7:30 PM
Bellville vs Smithville — 8:00 PM
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.