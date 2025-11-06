Houston Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - November 6-November 8, 2025
There are 94 games scheduled across the Houston metro area on Thursday, November 6, Friday, November 7, and Saturday, November 8, with many games featuring statewide top teams. You can follow every game live on our Houston Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend feature many of Texas' top-ranked teams on each of the three days. Look out by Summer Creek vs North Shore battling it out on Friday.
Houston High School Football Schedule - Thursday, November 6, 2025
There are 22 games scheduled across the Houston metro area on Thursday, November 6, highlighted by Atascocita vs Goose Creek Memorial. You can follow every game on our Houston Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Galena Park (3-5) vs. Austin (0-8) 12:00 PM
Cy-Fair (6-3) vs. Northbrook (1-7) 6:30 PM
Bridgeland (7-2) vs. Cypress Woods (3-5) 6:30 PM
Warren (0-5) vs. Anderson-Shiro (3-6) 7:00 PM
Coldspring-Oakhurst (2-6) vs. Anahuac (1-7) 7:00 PM
Spring Woods (4-4) vs. Milby (3-6) 7:00 PM
Porter (3-4) vs. Kingwood Park (3-4) 7:00 PM
Lufkin (6-3) vs. Ball (2-7) 7:00 PM
Santa Fe (6-4) vs. Terry (3-5) 7:00 PM
Fort Bend Hightower (5-2) vs. Fort Bend Elkins (4-4) 7:00 PM
Katy (6-2) vs. Mayde Creek (4-5) 7:00 PM
Klein Cain (3-5) vs. Magnolia West (2-7) 7:00 PM
Ridge Point (8-0) 19, Fort Bend Austin (3-6) 7:00 PM
Seven Lakes (3-6) vs. Morton Ranch (2-6) 7:00 PM
Pearland (9-0) 20, South Houston (0-7) 7:00 PM
The Woodlands (6-2) vs. Oak Ridge (4-5) 7:00 PM
Clear Falls (6-3) vs. Clear Lake (2-7) 7:00 PM
College Park (8-0) vs. New Caney (2-6) 7:00 PM
Atascocita (4-4) vs. Goose Creek Memorial (3-5) 7:00 PM
Hardin (8-0) vs. Kirbyville (3-5) 7:30 PM
North Forest (6-2) vs. Scarborough (0-4) 7:30 PM
Hardin-Jefferson (4-4) vs. Liberty (2-9) 7:30 PM
Houston High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 7, 2025
There are 65 games scheduled across the Houston metro area on Friday, November 7. There are many games featuring ranked teams, highlighted by Summer Creek vs North Shore. You can follow every game on our Houston Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Granger (4-0) vs. Burton (2-1) 7:00 PM
Evadale (5-3) vs. Hull-Daisetta (1-6) 7:00 PM
Leon (9-0) vs. Groveton (3-6) 7:00 PM
Louise (2-7) vs. Charlotte (2-6) 7:00 PM
Corrigan-Camden (4-4) vs. Centerville (4-5) 7:00 PM
Trinity (2-1) vs. New Waverly (2-7) 7:00 PM
Edna (6-3) vs. Palacios (2-6) 7:00 PM
Needville (5-3) vs. Stafford (4-5) 7:00 PM
Wharton (5-4) vs. Sweeny (4-5) 7:00 PM
Yates (7-0) vs. Furr (3-4) 7:00 PM
Royal (3-5) vs. Harmony School of Innovation (0-8) 7:00 PM
La Vernia (8-1) vs. El Campo (6-3) 7:00 PM
Fort Bend Willowridge (1-7) vs. Brazosport (1-8) 7:00 PM
Bellville (7-2) vs. Caldwell (3-5-1) 7:00 PM
Waltrip (5-3) vs. Sterling (4-5) 7:00 PM
Montgomery (7-2) vs. Nederland (3-6) 7:00 PM
Madison (8-1) vs. Sharpstown (2-5) 7:00 PM
La Porte (8-1) vs. Pasadena (1-7) 7:00 PM
Friendswood (4-4) vs. Fort Bend Kempner (3-4) 7:00 PM
Port Neches-Groves (9-0) vs. Dayton (5-3) 7:00 PM
Beaumont United (5-4) vs. Sterling (5-4) 7:00 PM
Barbers Hill (6-3) vs. West Brook (6-4) 7:00 PM
Huntsville (5-4) vs. Splendora (2-5) 7:00 PM
Iowa Colony (7-1) 22, Texas City (5-2) 7:00 PM
Brenham (8-1) 17, Belton (4-4) 7:00 PM
Angleton (8-1) 21, Crosby (5-4) 7:00 PM
Tompkins (4-3) vs. Katy Taylor (0-9) 7:00 PM
Fort Bend Travis (4-2) vs. Fort Bend Clements (2-6) 7:00 PM
Travis (3-5) vs. Fort Bend Clements (2-6) 7:00 PM
Fort Bend Bush (5-3) vs. Fort Bend Dulles (0-8) 7:00 PM
Memorial (7-1) vs. Stratford (4-4) 7:00 PM
Manvel (6-3) vs. Dobie (3-4) 7:00 PM
Magnolia (8-1) vs. Klein (5-3) 7:00 PM
Dickinson (8-0) 18, Deer Park (6-3) 7:00 PM
Shadow Creek (5-3) vs. Sam Rayburn (4-4) 7:00 PM
Tomball Memorial (3-5) vs. Stratford (4-4) 7:00 PM
Tomball (7-2) vs. Klein Forest (2-7) 7:00 PM
Tomball Memorial (3-5) vs. Klein Oak (5-4) 7:00 PM
Kingwood (4-5) vs. Humble (2-5) 7:00 PM
Cypress Springs (5-3) vs. Cypress Lakes (3-5) 7:00 PM
Jersey Village (2-5) vs. Cypress Creek (1-7) 7:00 PM
Strake Jesuit (5-2) vs. Foster (3-6) 7:00 PM
Summer Creek (8-1) 13, North Shore (8-1) 11 7:00 PM
Waller (4-2) vs. Cypress Park (0-8) 7:00 PM
Benjamin Davis (5-3) vs. MacArthur (2-6) 7:00 PM
Eisenhower (4-2) vs. Westfield (4-4) 7:00 PM
Houston Heights (4-4) vs. Westside (1-7) 7:00 PM
Clear Springs (6-3) vs. Clear Creek (2-7) 7:00 PM
Wisdom (4-5) vs. Chavez (1-7) 7:00 PM
Grand Oaks (5-3) vs. Caney Creek (1-9) 7:00 PM
Pasadena Memorial (2-5) vs. Alvin (2-6) 7:00 PM
George Ranch (4-4) vs. Alief Hastings (1-7) 7:00 PM
Alief Elsik (2-7) vs. Alief Taylor (3-6) 7:00 PM
Spring (1-7) vs. Aldine (0-7) 7:00 PM
Conroe (5-4) vs. Cleveland (0-8) 7:00 PM
Ganado (8-1) vs. Danbury (3-6) 7:30 PM
Kenedy (7-2) vs. Weimar (7-2) 7:30 PM
Tidehaven (9-0) vs. East Bernard (6-3) 7:30 PM
Brazos (6-2) vs. Industrial (3-6) 7:30 PM
Boling (1-6) vs. Van Vleck (1-8) 7:30 PM
Northside (1-4) vs. Washington (3-4) 7:30 PM
Livingston (2-7) vs. Vidor (0-7) 7:30 PM
Shepherd (7-2) vs. Silsbee (6-3) 7:30 PM
Sealy (8-1) vs. La Grange (5-4) 7:30 PM
Bridge City (8-1) vs. Hargrave (6-2) 7:30 PM
Houston High School Football Schedule - Saturday, November 8, 2025
There are seven games scheduled across the Houston metro area on Saturday, November 8, highlighted by Lamar Consolidated vs Randle. You can follow every game on our Houston Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Randle (8-0) 3, Lamar Consolidated (2-6) 11:00 AM
Navasota (6-2) vs. Almeta Crawford (6-1) 1:00 PM
Langham Creek (6-1) vs. Cypress Ranch (7-2) 1:00 PM
Cypress Falls (5-3) vs. Cypress Ridge (1-7) 1:00 PM
Kashmere (2-6) vs. Wheatley (2-5) 6:00 PM
Calhoun (5-4) vs. Bay City (7-2) 7:00 PM
Fort Bend Marshall (3-3) vs. Lee (1-6) 8:00 PM
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available.