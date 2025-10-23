Houston Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 23-25, 2025
There are 98 games scheduled across the Houston metro area on Thursday, October 23, Friday, October 24, and Saturday, October 25, with many games featuring statewide top teams. You can follow every game live on our Houston Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend feature many of Texas' top-ranked teams on each of the three days. Look out by Atascocita vs North Shore battling it out on Friday.
Houston High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 23, 2025
There are 18 games scheduled across the Houston metro area on Thursday, October 23, highlighted by Westfield vs MacArthur. You can follow every game on our Houston Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Alief Hastings 1-6 Foster 2-6 6:00 PM
Kingwood Park 2-4 Pasadena 1-6 6:30 PM
Cypress Springs 4-3 Cypress Park 0-7 6:30 PM
Cypress Creek 1-6 Cy-Fair 5-2 6:30 PM
Northbrook 1-6 Memorial 6-1 6:30 PM
Burton 2-1 Ben Bolt-Palito Blano 3-4 7:00 PM
Santa Fe 5-3 Lee 1-5 7:00 PM
Montgomery 6-1 West Fork 3-3 7:00 PM
King 4-0 Kingwood 4-3 7:00 PM
Fort Bend Elkins 3-4 Fort Bend Dulles 0-7 7:00 PM
Eisenhower 4-2 Nimitz 5-1 7:00 PM
Ridge Point 7-0 Fort Bend Clements 2-5 7:00 PM
Seven Lakes 2-5 Tompkins 3-3 7:00 PM
Westfield 3-3 MacArthur 2-5 7:00 PM
Westside 0-6 Wisdom 3-5 7:00 PM
Cleveland 0-7 College Park 8-0 7:00 PM
Cinco Ranch 4-3 Mayde Creek 4-3 7:00 PM
Hardin 6-0 Anahuac 1-6 7:30 PM
Houston High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24, 2025
There are 70 games scheduled across the Houston metro area on Friday, October 24. There are many games featuring ranked teams, highlighted by Paetow vs Katy. You can follow every game on our Houston Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Paetow 3-3 Katy 5-2 6:30 PM
Milano 0-4 Burton 2-1 7:00 PM
Iola 3-2 Snook 0-5 7:00 PM
Colmesneil 2-4 Hull-Daisetta 1-6 7:00 PM
Yorktown 6-1 Louise 2-5 7:00 PM
Fort Bend Willowridge 1-5 Almeta Crawford 4-1 7:00 PM
Groveton 2-5 Centerville 2-5 7:00 PM
New Waverly 2-5 Woodville 6-2 7:00 PM
Anderson-Shiro 3-4 Kountze 5-2 7:00 PM
Palacios 2-4 Mathis 2-5 7:00 PM
Hallettsville 2-5 Hempstead 0-7 7:00 PM
Edna 4-3 Goliad 6-1 7:00 PM
Hitchcock 6-2 Columbus 5-2 7:00 PM
North Forest 5-2 Washington 3-3 7:00 PM
Harmony School of Science 0-0 Royal 2-4 7:00 PM
La Marque 5-1 Sweeny 3-4 7:00 PM
Kashmere 1-5 Furr 2-4 7:00 PM
Wharton 3-4 Harmony School of Innovation 0-6 7:00 PM
Floresville 3-4 Calhoun 3-4 7:00 PM
Stafford 3-4 Brazosport 1-6 7:00 PM
Bay City 5-2 El Campo 6-1 7:00 PM
Giddings 2-5 Bellville 5-2 7:00 PM
Sterling 3-4 Milby 3-5 7:00 PM
Madison 6-1 Spring Woods 3-3 7:00 PM
Lake Creek 3-4 Huntsville 3-4 7:00 PM
Friendswood 3-4 Porter 3-2 7:00 PM
La Porte 6-1 Crosby 4-3 7:00 PM
Ellison 3-4 Brenham 7-0 7:00 PM
Dayton 3-3 Splendora 2-4 7:00 PM
Ball 2-5 Barbers Hill 5-3 7:00 PM
Lamar Consolidated 2-5 Texas City 4-2 7:00 PM
Fort Bend Kempner 3-3 Angleton 7-0 7:00 PM
Klein Collins 6-1 Klein Cain 3-4 7:00 PM
Klein 5-2 Klein Oak 4-4 7:00 PM
Fort Bend Hightower 5-1 Fort Bend Austin 2-5 7:00 PM
Brazoswood 2-5 Deer Park 5-2 7:00 PM
Sam Rayburn 4-3 Dobie 3-4 7:00 PM
Shadow Creek 5-2 Pearland 8-0 7:00 PM
Dekaney 0-4 Spring 1-5 7:00 PM
Tomball 6-1 Magnolia 6-1 7:00 PM
Magnolia West 2-5 Tomball Memorial 2-5 7:00 PM
Katy Taylor 0-7 Jordan 5-3 7:00 PM
Summer Creek 6-1 Humble 2-4 7:00 PM
Cypress Woods 3-4 Cypress Ranch 5-2 7:00 PM
Cypress Woods 3-4 Cypress Park 0-7 7:00 PM
Fulshear 5-3 George Ranch 3-3 7:00 PM
Langham Creek 6-1 Warren 4-2 7:00 PM
Benjamin Davis 3-3 Aldine 0-6 7:00 PM
Bellaire 5-2 Houston Heights 3-4 7:00 PM
Clear Springs 5-2 Dickinson 6-0 7:00 PM
Willis 6-2 Oak Ridge 3-4 7:00 PM
Clear Lake 0-7 Clear Creek 2-5 7:00 PM
Clear Brook 0-6 Clear Falls 5-2 7:00 PM
Channelview 1-6 Goose Creek Memorial 3-4 7:00 PM
Bridgeland 6-1 Cypress Lakes 3-4 7:00 PM
Dawson 6-2 Alvin 2-5 7:00 PM
Alief Taylor 3-4 Strake Jesuit 4-2 7:00 PM
Atascocita 4-3 North Shore 6-1 7:00 PM
Caney Creek 1-7 Conroe 4-3 7:00 PM
Corrigan-Camden 3-3 Normangee 2-5 7:30 PM
Danbury 3-4 Weimar 5-2 7:30 PM
Rice Consolidated 0-8 Tidehaven 7-0 7:30 PM
East Bernard 4-3 Brazos 6-1 7:30 PM
Boling 1-4 Industrial 2-5 7:30 PM
East Chambers 6-1 Kirbyville 2-4 7:30 PM
Buna 1-5 Coldspring-Oakhurst 1-5 7:30 PM
Madisonville 5-2 Sealy 6-1 7:30 PM
Shepherd 6-1 Jasper 1-6 7:30 PM
Livingston 2-5 Hargrave 5-2 7:30 PM
Fort Bend Marshall 3-2 Iowa Colony 5-1 8:00 PM
Houston High School Football Schedule - Saturday, October 25, 2025
There are ten games scheduled across the Houston metro area on Saturday, October 25. The final game, The Woodlands vs New Caney, starts at 7 p.m. You can follow every game on our Houston Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Randle 7-0 Terry 3-4 12:00 PM
Navasota 5-2 Fort Bend Willowridge 1-5 2:00 PM
Jersey Village 2-5 Cypress Ridge 1-6 2:00 PM
Stratford 3-4 Cypress Falls 4-3 2:00 PM
Pasadena Memorial 1-5 South Houston 0-7 3:00 PM
Scarborough 0-3 Worthing 3-4 8:00 PM
Austin 0-7 Waltrip 5-2 8:00 PM
Fort Bend Travis 4-2 Fort Bend Bush 4-3 8:00 PM
Houston Math Science & Tech 0-1 Chavez 1-6 8:00 PM
The Woodlands 5-2 New Caney 1-6 7:00 PM
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available.