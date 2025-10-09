Houston Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 9-11, 2025
There are 94 games scheduled across the Houston metro area on Thursday, October 9, Friday, October 10, and Saturday, October 11, including many games featuring statewide top teams. You can follow every game live on our Houston Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include many of Texas' top-ranked teams on each of the three days this weekend. Look out for Randle vs Texas City battling it out on Friday.
Houston High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 9, 2025
There are 17 games scheduled across the Houston metro area on Saturday, October 9. The final game, teams, King vs Summer Creeks at 7 p.m. You can follow every game on our Houston Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Alief Taylor 2-3 vs Alief Hastings 1-5, 6:00 PM
Porter 2-1 vs Pasadena 1-4, 6:30 PM
Langham Creek 4-1 vs Cypress Springs 3-2, 6:30 PM
Seven Lakes 2-3 vs Jordan 4-2, 6:30 PM
Northbrook 1-4 vs Cypress Falls 2-3, 6:30 PM
Burton 1-0 vs Agua Dulce 4-2, 7:00 PM
La Marque 3-1 vs Harmony School of Innovation 0-5, 7:00 PM
Santa Fe 5-1 vs #21 Iowa Colony 3-1, 7:00 PM
King 3-0 vs #7 Summer Creek 5-0, 7:00 PM
Fort Bend Austin 2-4 vs Fort Bend Travis 3-2, 7:00 PM
Magnolia West 2-3 vs Klein 4-2, 7:00 PM
Morton Ranch 2-4 vs Tompkins 2-3, 7:00 PM
Benjamin Davis 2-2 vs Dekaney 0-2, 7:00 PM
Caney Creek 1-5 vs College Park 6-0, 7:00 PM
Alief Elsik 2-4 vs Strake Jesuit 2-2, 7:00 PM
Grand Oaks 3-2 vs Conroe 4-1, 7:00 PM
Lamar Consolidated 2-3 vs Fort Bend Marshall 2-2, 8:00 PM
Houston High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10, 2025
There are 67 games scheduled across the Houston metro area on Friday, October 10. There are many games featuring ranked teams, highlighted by North Shore vs Goose Creek Memorial. You can follow every game on our Houston Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Iola 3-2 vs Granger 3-0, 7:00 PM
Deweyville 3-3 vs Hull-Daisetta 1-4, 7:00 PM
Burton 1-0 vs Somerville 3-2, 7:00 PM
Falls City 2-3 vs Louise 1-4, 7:00 PM
Almeta Crawford 3-1 vs Brazosport 1-4, 7:00 PM
Corrigan-Camden 2-3 vs Groveton 1-4, 7:00 PM
Anderson-Shiro 2-3 vs New Waverly 2-4, 7:00 PM
Palacios 1-4 vs Orange Grove 5-0, 7:00 PM
Yoakum 5-1 vs Hempstead 0-5, 7:00 PM
Hitchcock 4-2 vs Hallettsville 2-4, 7:00 PM
Edna 2-3 vs Mathis 1-4, 7:00 PM
Needville 3-2 vs Navasota 4-1, 7:00 PM
Washington 3-1 vs Worthing 2-4, 7:00 PM
Shepherd 5-0 vs Tarkington 0-5, 7:00 PM
Columbia 3-3 vs Royal 2-2, 7:00 PM
Wheatley 1-5 vs Furr 2-3, 7:00 PM
Fort Bend Willowridge 1-4 vs Stafford 1-4, 7:00 PM
Jones 1-4 vs El Campo 4-1, 7:00 PM
La Vernia 4-1 vs Calhoun 2-3, 7:00 PM
Bay City 4-1 vs Floresville 3-2, 7:00 PM
Bellville 3-2 vs Sealy 5-0, 7:00 PM
Sterling 5-1 vs West Brook 4-1, 7:00 PM
Montgomery 4-1 vs Huntsville 2-3, 7:00 PM
#15 Galena Park 2-4 vs Waltrip 4-1, 7:00 PM
Fort Bend Kempner 3-1 vs La Porte 4-1, 7:00 PM
Kingwood Park 2-2 vs Crosby 2-3, 7:00 PM
Dayton 3-1 vs Lake Creek 1-4, 7:00 PM
Beaumont United 3-2 vs Ball 2-4, 7:00 PM
Port Arthur Memorial 5-1 vs Barbers Hill 4-2, 7:00 PM
Port Neches-Groves 5-0 vs Splendora 2-2, 7:00 PM
Lee 1-3 vs Terry 2-3, 7:00 PM
#3 Randle 5-0 vs Texas City 3-1, 7:00 PM
#22 Brenham 5-0 vs Waco 0-5, 7:00 PM
Austin 0-5 vs Milby 2-4, 7:00 PM
Friendswood 2-3 vs Angleton 5-0, 7:00 PM
Katy 3-2 vs Katy Taylor 0-6, 7:00 PM
Fort Bend Clements 2-4 vs Fort Bend Hightower 4-1, 7:00 PM
Fort Bend Bush 3-3 vs Fort Bend Elkins 3-3, 7:00 PM
Dobie 2-3 vs #25 Pearland 6-0, 7:00 PM
Klein Forest 2-4 vs Magnolia 5-0, 7:00 PM
Dawson 4-2 vs South Houston 0-5, 7:00 PM
Pasadena Memorial 1-3 vs Shadow Creek 4-2, 7:00 PM
Spring 0-4 vs Eisenhower 2-2, 7:00 PM
Tomball 4-1 vs Klein Oak 3-3, 7:00 PM
Klein Collins 4-1 vs Tomball Memorial 2-3, 7:00 PM
Jersey Village 2-3 vs Stratford 2-3, 7:00 PM
Cypress Ranch 3-2 vs Waller 4-0, 7:00 PM
Cypress Creek 0-5 vs Cypress Ridge 0-5, 7:00 PM
The Woodlands 4-1 vs Cleveland 0-6, 7:00 PM
North Shore 4-1 vs Goose Creek Memorial 3-2, 7:00 PM
Willis 4-2 vs New Caney 0-5, 7:00 PM
Bellaire 3-2 vs Wisdom 2-4, 7:00 PM
Cinco Ranch 3-3 vs Paetow 2-2, 7:00 PM
Central Catholic 2-3 vs Concordia Lutheran 0-0, 7:00 PM
Aldine 0-4 vs MacArthur 1-4, 7:00 PM
#13 Atascocita 2-3 vs Humble 2-3, 7:00 PM
Danbury 3-2 vs Flatonia 4-2, 7:30 PM
Ganado 5-1 vs Weimar 4-1, 7:30 PM
Rice Consolidated 0-6 vs Brazos 4-1, 7:30 PM
Van Vleck 1-4 vs Industrial 0-5, 7:30 PM
Boling 1-2 vs East Bernard 3-3, 7:30 PM
Orangefield 4-2 vs Coldspring-Oakhurst 1-3, 7:30 PM
Buna 1-4 vs Hardin 5-0, 7:30 PM
East Chambers 4-1 vs Anahuac 1-5, 7:30 PM
Lumberton 2-3 vs Liberty 2-6, 7:30 PM
Livingston 2-3 vs Little Cypress-Mauriceville 1-3, 7:30 PM
Vidor 0-4 vs Hargrave 3-2, 7:30 PM
Houston High School Football Schedule - Saturday, October 11, 2025
There are ten games scheduled across the Houston metro area on Saturday, October 11. The final game, teams, Fort Bend Dulles vs Ridge Point at 7 p.m. You can follow every game on our Houston Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Memorial 4-1 vs Cy-Fair 4-1, 11:00 AM
North Forest 4-1 vs Yates 6-0, 12:00 PM
Kashmere 0-4 vs Northside 0-3, 12:00 PM
Fort Bend Dulles 0-6 vs #24 Ridge Point 6-0, 6:00 PM
Cypress Lakes 2-3 vs Cypress Woods 3-2, 6:00 PM
Madison 4-1 vs Sterling 3-3, 7:00 PM
Sam Rayburn 4-1 vs Manvel 3-3, 7:00 PM
Fulshear 4-2 vs Foster 1-5, 7:00 PM
Lamar 3-3 vs Chavez 1-4, 7:00 PM
Channelview 1-4 vs Kingwood 3-2, 7:00 PM
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available.