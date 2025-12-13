Southlake Carroll vs. DeSoto: Live score, updates from Texas high school football Class 6A Division 2 playoffs
Last year, it looked like Southlake Carroll and DeSoto were on a collision course for the state semifinal game.
Instead, DeSoto got upset by Longview and the showdown at SMU never materialized.
DeSoto enters with an 11-3 mark and have scored 56 or more in 4 playoff wins. Southlake is undefeated at 14-0.
On Dec. 13, the two will clash at 2 p.m. at Vernon Newsom Stadium in Mansfield.
The winner will draw either Austin Vandegrift or Houston C.E. King in the finals next Saturday in Arlington.
What to know?
Southlake’s is well known for its offense and the numbers back it up. Heading into this game, the Dragons have more than 6,700 yards of total offense. The passing game accounts for 4,119 yards and five different receivers have more than 200 yards receiving.
DeSoto has more than 7,000 yards of offense this year, but with 4,181 yards rushing and just under 3,000 passing.
The series
DeSoto and Carroll are 3-3 against each other dating back to 2012.
DeSoto won in 2012, 2016 and 2023 — on the way to a Class 6A Division 2 title. Southlake won in 2017, 2018 and 2019.
A win would send DeSoto to its fourth state finals and they have won in all 3 appearances.
Southlake has been to the finals 11 times and are 8-3 in those games, but lost in last year’s finals to Austin Vandegrift.
Who to know?
This game will have several Division I signee and future Division I players. Here’s a breakdown of who may stand out on Friday night:
Southlake
RB Brooks Biggers, jr. — He’s RB2 and has 336 yards and 13 scores
WR Brock Boyd, sr. — The Ohio State signed has 83 catches for 1,387 yards and 18 touchdowns
OL Carey Clayton, sr. — The center for the Dragons, he signed with Memphis. He’s one of the early signees for new coach Charles Huff.
OG Tristan Dare, jr. — The 6-foot-4, 290-pounder is a 3-star recruit. He had 30 offers before picking Michigan.
RB Davis Penn, sr. — He leads the team in rushing with 920 yards and 17 TDs
QB Angelo Renda, sr. — The Pitt signee has thrown for 3,984 yards with 41 touchdowns and 7 interceptions; He’s also run for 8 scores and 502 yards.
ATH Gavin Strange, sr. — He’s a 3-star recruit is headed to Duke. He has 44 tackles, 7 PBU, 1 interception, 97 of 98 on PATs, 4-for-4 on FG and made a 2-point conversion as well.
OT Luke Wilson, jr. — He’s committed to Oklahoma after only one year of varsity football. Wilson, who is 6-foot-6, 290 pounds, is the son of former TCU tight end Travis Wilson.
WR Blake Gunter, jr. — He’s second in receiving in all three categories behind Boyd, with a line of 61/1,113/14.
LB Robbie Ladd, sr. — He’s leading the team in tackles with 93 and his 16 TFL are second on the team, behind Crawford Taylor’s 18.
DeSoto
RB SaRod Baker, jr. — Arguably one of the best players in the state. He’s ran for 2,605 yards, with a 9.6 yards per carry average, with 40 TDs. He’s also 19-for-28 passing for 471 yards and 4 TDs.
WR Antron Edmundson, sr. — WR2 has a line of 31/478/9 playing opposite of Feaster.
WR Ethan Feaster, sr. — A would-be junior reclassified and is now a USC signee. He has 84 catches for 1,504 yards and 18 TDs. He’s also playing in the secondary for the Eagles.
K Jacob Flores, sr. — He’s 2-for-2 on field goals and is 77-for-80 on PATs.
QB Legend Howell, sr. — He’s thrown for 2,272 yards and 27 TDs with only 3 INTs.
DB Damarion Ross, sr. — He leads the team with 5 interceptions
OL Jerbralon Stewart, sr. — He signed with New Mexico, one of 7 Texans headed there. He’s a three-year starter
How to watch
Watch on Victory+
