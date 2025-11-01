How the Top 25 Fared in Week 10 of Texas High School Football
Three of the top 25 teams fell in the penultimate week of Texas High School football.
Going into this week, we knew there would be at least one Top 25 loss was No. 11 Galena Park North Shore was playing No. 12 Houston C.E. King in a key clash in Houston.
North Shore has positioned itself as the top 6A team in Houston.
For the most part, the favorites in Week 10 dominated with six teams scoring 60 or more points.
Dripping Springs and Pearland were idle in Week 10.
Here’s a rundown from Week 10.
TOP 25 RESULTS
1. Southlake Carroll beat Keller Central, 49-3
2. Allen beat McKinney Boyd, 63-0
3. Richmond Dr. Thomas E. Randle beat Santa Fe, 62-7
4. Austin Lake Travis beat Austin Akins, 48-0
5. Celina beat Nevada Community, 61-0
6. Aledo beat Azle, 73-0
7. Fort Worth North Crowley beat Mansfield, 70-21
8. Duncanville beat Mesquite, 34-7
9. Dallas South Oak Cliff beat Dallas W.W. Samuell, 55-0
10. Prosper beat Princeton, 59-21
11. Galena Park North Shore beat No. 12 Houston C.E. King, 42-27
12. Houston C.E. King lost to No. 11 Galena Park North Shore, 42-27
13. Humble Summer Creek beat Humble Kingwood, 51-17
14. Dripping Springs, idle
15. Carthage beat Rusk, 56-3
16. Spring Branch Smithson Valley beat San Antonio Douglas MacArthur, 56-7
17. Brenham lost to Waco University, 42-14
18. Dickinson beat League City Clear Falls, 51-17
19. Fort Bend Ridge Point beat Fort Bend Hightower, 44-6
20. Pearland, idle
21. Angleton lost to La Porte, 47-40
22. Iowa Colony beat Rosenberg Terry, 51-0
23. Denton Billy Ryan beat Fort Worth Boswell, 41-7
24. Port Arthur Memorial beat Baytown Sterling, 63-13
25. Austin Westlake beat Del Valle, 71-7