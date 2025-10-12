How the Top 25 Fared in Week 7 of Texas High School Football
Here is a quick look at how the Top 25 teams in Texas High School On SI's high school football state rankings fared in Week 7.
High School on SI Texas High School Football Top 25 Rankings, Oct. 6
There were no Top 25 head-to-head matchups, but there were some good games and even a few upsets along the way. Two Top 25 teams lost this week.
TOP 25
1. Southlake Carroll beat Haslet V.R. Eaton, 66-7
2. Allen beat Princeton, 62-14
3. Richmond Dr. Thomas E. Randle beat Texas City, 25-7
4. Austin Lake Travis beat Del Valle, 56-14
5. Celina beat Sulphur Springs, 38-14
6. Aledo beat Granbury, 61-10
7. Humble Summer Creek lost to Houston C.E. King, 42-28
8. Prosper beat Plano, 45-14
9. Fort Worth North Crowley beat Mansfield Lake Ridge, 62-17
10. Duncanville beat DeSoto, 48-28
11. Dallas South Oak Cliff, Idle
12. Austin Westlake beat Austin, 58-14
13. Galena Park North Shore beat Goose Creek Memorial, 76-15
14. Dripping Springs beat Austin James Bowie, 28-21
15. Carthage beat Center, 60-14
16. Spring Branch Smithson Valley beat San Antonio Wagner, 48-7
17. Brenham beat Waco, 48-0
18. Dickinson, Idle
19. Fort Bend Ridge Point beat Fort Bend John Foster Dulles, 77-0
20. Pearland beat Pasadena J. Frank Dobie, 43-13
21. Lewisville beat Flower Mound, 49-7
22. Angleton beat Friendswood, 41-6
23. Iowa Colony beat Santa Fe, 63-14
24. Denton Billy Ryan beat Richland, 30-21
25. North Forney lost to Rockwall-Heath, 56-55