High School on SI Texas High School Football Top 25 Rankings, Oct. 6

Take a look at which teams moved up or down in the Top 25 poll after Week 6

Cody Thorn

North Forney's Cordai Woodard carries the ball in a game against Forney on Sept. 26. North Forney joined the High School on SI Texas High School Football Top 25 poll this week.
North Forney's Cordai Woodard carries the ball in a game against Forney on Sept. 26. North Forney joined the High School on SI Texas High School Football Top 25 poll this week. / Robbie Rakestraw

The Top 25 in Texas High School football featured a few changes this week. One head-to-head Top 25 matchup meant one team dropped down. Two other teams fell out of the Top 25.

Southlake Carroll and Allen are still 1-2. The top 14 teams in the poll stayed the same this week.

Here’s a look at who we think are the Top 25 teams in the state heading into Week 6. 

High School on SI Texas High School Football Top 25 Rankings

1. Southlake Carroll (6-0)

Previous ranking: 1

Last week: beat Keller, 63-28

What to know: After taking out Keller Timber Creek, the Dragons bested Keller last week. Once tied 7-7, Carroll scored 42 unanswered. 

Up next: at Haslet V.R. Eaton, Oct. 9 

2. Allen (5-0)

Previous ranking: 2

Last week: Idle

What to know: Eagles play an upstart team this week in Princeton, which is 5-1 after going 2-8 last year.

Up next: vs. Princeton, Oct. 10

3. Richmond Dr. Thomas E. Randle (5-0)

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: Idle

What to know: Two of the three teams that are 2-0 in District 9-5A Division II meet this week.

Up next: vs. Texas City, Oct. 10 

4. Austin Lake Travis (5-0)

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: Idle

What to know: Dave Campbell’s Texas Football lists Lake Travis as a 77-point favorite this week. 

Up next: at Del Valle, Oct. 10

5. Celina (6-0)

Previous ranking: 5

Last week: beat Aubrey, 48-10

What to know: LJ Taylor had 5 catches and 3 went for touchdowns last week for the Bobcats. Celina faces an undefeated foe this week.

Up next: vs. Sulphur Springs, Oct. 10

6. Aledo (6-0)

Previous ranking: 6

Last week: beat No. 18 Denton Billy Ryan, 15-14

What to know: The longest district winning streak in Texas survived — by a point. 

Up next: vs. Granbury, Oct. 10

7. Humble Summer Creek (5-0)

Previous ranking: 7

Last week: beat Humble Atascocita, 38-35 

What to know: For the second time in the past three years, the Mustangs beat Atascocita. Before that? 0-9

Up next: vs. Houston C.E. King, Oct. 9

8. Prosper (5-0)

Previous ranking: 8

Last week: beat Prosper Rock Hill, 72-6

What to know: Prosper had its best offensive game of the year, surpassing the 68 scored in Week 4

Up next: vs. Plano, Oct. 10

9. Fort Worth North Crowley (4-1)

Previous ranking: 9

Last week: Idle

What to know: The only two teams without a district loss in District 3-6A clash this week.

Up next: at Mansfield Lake Ridge, Oct. 10

10. Duncanville (2-1)

Previous ranking: 10

Last week: Idle

What to know: This week’s showdown was the biggest in the state last year in the regular season. 

Up next: vs. DeSoto, Oct. 10

11. Dallas South Oak Cliff (5-1)

Previous ranking: 11

Last week:  beat Dallas Hillcrest, 55-0

What to know: South Oak Cliff’s defense last week was stout. Hillcrest ran the ball 26 times for -29 yards. 

Up next: at Dallas Woodrow Wilson, Oct. 17

12. Austin Westlake (4-1)

Previous ranking: 12

Last week: beat Austin Akins, 66-0

What to know: Senior Hayes Brodhead had 4 tackles, 1 TFL, an interception and blocked a punt during last week’s win.

Up next: vs. Austin, Oct. 9

13. Galena Park North Shore (4-1)

Previous ranking: 13

Last week: beat Humble Kingwood, 71-7

What to know: QB Kaleb Maryland completed 10 of 14 passes for 337 yards with 5 TDs last week.

Up next: at Goose Creek Memorial, Oct. 10

14. Dripping Springs (6-0)

Previous ranking: 14

Last week: beat Austin, 56-14

What to know: WR Cooper Reid hauled in three touchdown receptions in last week’s win.

Up next: vs. Austin James Bowie, Oct. 10

15. Carthage (5-0)

Previous ranking: 16

Last week: beat  San Benito, 41-3

What to know: District 8-4A Division II play starts this week for the defending state champions. 

Up next: at Center

16. Spring Branch Smithson Valley (4-1)

Previous ranking: 17

Last week: Idle

What to know: The Rangers are 15-2 against Wagner, dating back to 2006.

Up next: at San Antonio Wagner, Oct. 10

17. Brenham (5-0)

Previous ranking: 19

Last week: Idle

What to know: District 10-5A Division II play starts this week in a 6-team district. First up is a winless Waco squad. 

Up next: at Waco, Oct. 10

18. Dickinson (6-0)

Previous ranking: 20

Last week: beat Houston Clear Lake, 71-14

What to know: The Gators are on a hot streak. During the past 7 full seasons, they had never scored 70-plus in back-to-back games.

Up next: at Brazoswood, Oct. 17

19. Fort Bend Ridge Point (6-0)

Previous ranking: 21

Last week: beat Bend George Bush, 62-14

What to know: The Panthers have won 9 in a row vs. Dulles. 

Up next: vs. Fort Bend John Foster Dulles, Oct. 11

20. Pearland (6-0)

Previous ranking: 22 

Last week: beat Pearland Dawson, 17-13

What to know: Down 13-3, Jamaurey Champion scored twice to rally his team.

Up next: vs. Pasadena J. Frank Dobie, Oct. 10

21. Lewisville (5-0)

Previous ranking: 24

Last week: beat Denton Ray Braswell, 46-0

What to know: With 5 games left, the Fighting Farmers are only 2 wins away from matching last year’s win total

Up next: vs. Flower Mound, Oct. 10

22. Angleton (5-0)

Previous ranking: NR

Last week: beat Pasadena, 68-0

What to know: The Wildcats are averaging 65 points per game in the 5-0 start. Last year, Angelton won its first 8 games.

Up next: vs. Friendswood, Oct. 10

23. Iowa Colony (4-1)

Previous ranking: 23

Last week: Idle

What to know: The Pioneers face a key test this week against a Santa Fe team that is 4-1 overall and one of 3 teams 2-0 in district play. 

Up next: vs. Santa Fe, Oct. 9

24. Denton Billy Ryan (4-1)

Previous ranking: 18

Last week: lost to No. 6 Aledo, 15-14

What to know: The Raiders will go from facing an undefeated Aledo team to a Richland team that is 4-0 in district play

Up next: at Richland, Oct. 10

25. North Forney (6-0)

Previous ranking: NR

Last week: beat Tyler Legacy, 71-19

What to know: The Falcons have scored 49 points or more in 5 of the 6 games. 

Up next: vs. Rockwall-Heath, Oct. 10

Dropped out: Austin Vandegrift, Spring Klein Collins

Also in the mix (in alphabetical order): Argyle; Fort Worth All Saints; Frisco Lone Star; Houston C.E. King; Melissa; Port Neches-Groves; Port Arthur Memorial; Prosper Walnut Grove; San Antonio Harlan; Spring Klein Collins, Stephenville; The Woodlands College Park; Waxahachie

Published
Cody Thorn
CODY THORN

Cody Thorn is a veteran journalist who covers high school sports across the state of Texas and Missouri. He is based in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and has covered sports and news since 1999.

