High School on SI Texas High School Football Top 25 Rankings, Oct. 6
The Top 25 in Texas High School football featured a few changes this week. One head-to-head Top 25 matchup meant one team dropped down. Two other teams fell out of the Top 25.
Southlake Carroll and Allen are still 1-2. The top 14 teams in the poll stayed the same this week.
Here’s a look at who we think are the Top 25 teams in the state heading into Week 6.
TEXAS PRESEASON POLL | WEEK 1 POLL | WEEK 2 POLL | WEEK 3 POLL | WEEK 4 POLL | WEEK 5 POLL
1. Southlake Carroll (6-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: beat Keller, 63-28
What to know: After taking out Keller Timber Creek, the Dragons bested Keller last week. Once tied 7-7, Carroll scored 42 unanswered.
Up next: at Haslet V.R. Eaton, Oct. 9
2. Allen (5-0)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Idle
What to know: Eagles play an upstart team this week in Princeton, which is 5-1 after going 2-8 last year.
Up next: vs. Princeton, Oct. 10
3. Richmond Dr. Thomas E. Randle (5-0)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Idle
What to know: Two of the three teams that are 2-0 in District 9-5A Division II meet this week.
Up next: vs. Texas City, Oct. 10
4. Austin Lake Travis (5-0)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Idle
What to know: Dave Campbell’s Texas Football lists Lake Travis as a 77-point favorite this week.
Up next: at Del Valle, Oct. 10
5. Celina (6-0)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: beat Aubrey, 48-10
What to know: LJ Taylor had 5 catches and 3 went for touchdowns last week for the Bobcats. Celina faces an undefeated foe this week.
Up next: vs. Sulphur Springs, Oct. 10
6. Aledo (6-0)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: beat No. 18 Denton Billy Ryan, 15-14
What to know: The longest district winning streak in Texas survived — by a point.
Up next: vs. Granbury, Oct. 10
7. Humble Summer Creek (5-0)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: beat Humble Atascocita, 38-35
What to know: For the second time in the past three years, the Mustangs beat Atascocita. Before that? 0-9
Up next: vs. Houston C.E. King, Oct. 9
8. Prosper (5-0)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: beat Prosper Rock Hill, 72-6
What to know: Prosper had its best offensive game of the year, surpassing the 68 scored in Week 4
Up next: vs. Plano, Oct. 10
9. Fort Worth North Crowley (4-1)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: Idle
What to know: The only two teams without a district loss in District 3-6A clash this week.
Up next: at Mansfield Lake Ridge, Oct. 10
10. Duncanville (2-1)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: Idle
What to know: This week’s showdown was the biggest in the state last year in the regular season.
Up next: vs. DeSoto, Oct. 10
11. Dallas South Oak Cliff (5-1)
Previous ranking: 11
Last week: beat Dallas Hillcrest, 55-0
What to know: South Oak Cliff’s defense last week was stout. Hillcrest ran the ball 26 times for -29 yards.
Up next: at Dallas Woodrow Wilson, Oct. 17
12. Austin Westlake (4-1)
Previous ranking: 12
Last week: beat Austin Akins, 66-0
What to know: Senior Hayes Brodhead had 4 tackles, 1 TFL, an interception and blocked a punt during last week’s win.
Up next: vs. Austin, Oct. 9
13. Galena Park North Shore (4-1)
Previous ranking: 13
Last week: beat Humble Kingwood, 71-7
What to know: QB Kaleb Maryland completed 10 of 14 passes for 337 yards with 5 TDs last week.
Up next: at Goose Creek Memorial, Oct. 10
14. Dripping Springs (6-0)
Previous ranking: 14
Last week: beat Austin, 56-14
What to know: WR Cooper Reid hauled in three touchdown receptions in last week’s win.
Up next: vs. Austin James Bowie, Oct. 10
15. Carthage (5-0)
Previous ranking: 16
Last week: beat San Benito, 41-3
What to know: District 8-4A Division II play starts this week for the defending state champions.
Up next: at Center
16. Spring Branch Smithson Valley (4-1)
Previous ranking: 17
Last week: Idle
What to know: The Rangers are 15-2 against Wagner, dating back to 2006.
Up next: at San Antonio Wagner, Oct. 10
17. Brenham (5-0)
Previous ranking: 19
Last week: Idle
What to know: District 10-5A Division II play starts this week in a 6-team district. First up is a winless Waco squad.
Up next: at Waco, Oct. 10
18. Dickinson (6-0)
Previous ranking: 20
Last week: beat Houston Clear Lake, 71-14
What to know: The Gators are on a hot streak. During the past 7 full seasons, they had never scored 70-plus in back-to-back games.
Up next: at Brazoswood, Oct. 17
19. Fort Bend Ridge Point (6-0)
Previous ranking: 21
Last week: beat Bend George Bush, 62-14
What to know: The Panthers have won 9 in a row vs. Dulles.
Up next: vs. Fort Bend John Foster Dulles, Oct. 11
20. Pearland (6-0)
Previous ranking: 22
Last week: beat Pearland Dawson, 17-13
What to know: Down 13-3, Jamaurey Champion scored twice to rally his team.
Up next: vs. Pasadena J. Frank Dobie, Oct. 10
21. Lewisville (5-0)
Previous ranking: 24
Last week: beat Denton Ray Braswell, 46-0
What to know: With 5 games left, the Fighting Farmers are only 2 wins away from matching last year’s win total
Up next: vs. Flower Mound, Oct. 10
22. Angleton (5-0)
Previous ranking: NR
Last week: beat Pasadena, 68-0
What to know: The Wildcats are averaging 65 points per game in the 5-0 start. Last year, Angelton won its first 8 games.
Up next: vs. Friendswood, Oct. 10
23. Iowa Colony (4-1)
Previous ranking: 23
Last week: Idle
What to know: The Pioneers face a key test this week against a Santa Fe team that is 4-1 overall and one of 3 teams 2-0 in district play.
Up next: vs. Santa Fe, Oct. 9
24. Denton Billy Ryan (4-1)
Previous ranking: 18
Last week: lost to No. 6 Aledo, 15-14
What to know: The Raiders will go from facing an undefeated Aledo team to a Richland team that is 4-0 in district play
Up next: at Richland, Oct. 10
25. North Forney (6-0)
Previous ranking: NR
Last week: beat Tyler Legacy, 71-19
What to know: The Falcons have scored 49 points or more in 5 of the 6 games.
Up next: vs. Rockwall-Heath, Oct. 10
Dropped out: Austin Vandegrift, Spring Klein Collins
Also in the mix (in alphabetical order): Argyle; Fort Worth All Saints; Frisco Lone Star; Houston C.E. King; Melissa; Port Neches-Groves; Port Arthur Memorial; Prosper Walnut Grove; San Antonio Harlan; Spring Klein Collins, Stephenville; The Woodlands College Park; Waxahachie