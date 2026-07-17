Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Bet on Seiya Suzuki to Hit a Home Run)

The weekend is upon us, and Major League Baseball is back in action. Let's celebrate both by betting on a few players to hit a home run tonight. If you want to get in the mix, you're in the right place. As we always do in the Daily Dinger, I'm going to break down my three favorite home run bets for today's action.

MLB Best Home Run Bets Today

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Ceddanne Rafaela Home Run (+800)

Mickey Moniak Home Run (+265)

Seiya Suzuki Home Run (+320)

Ceddanne Rafaela Home Run (+800)

Note that this bet is for the first of two games today between the Tampa Bay Rays and Boston Red Sox. I'm surprised Ceddanne Rafaela is set at such long odds to go deep in this game. Griffin Jax gets the start for the Rays, and he has the third-highest home runs allowed rate amongst all starting pitchers today, giving up 1.5 home runs per nine innings pitched. The Rays' bullpen also has one of the highest home run rates at 1.4. Finally, Rafaela enters the game second on the Red Sox in slugging percentage at .433. He only has eight home runs this season, but that slugging percentage tells me that more home runs are in his future.

Mickey Moniak Home Run (+265)

Mickey Moniak has shown he has legitimate power at the plate this season, leading the Rockies in slugging percentage at .574, while having already hit 15 home runs. Tonight, the Rockies will host the Cincinnati Reds, who are starting Brady Singer on the mound. He has the eighth-highest home run rate amongst all starting pitchers this season, giving up 2.0 home runs per nine innings pitched. That, paired with the fact he'll be pitching at the hitter-friendly Coors Field, is a bad combination for Singer and a great combination for Moniak.

Seiya Suzuki Home Run (+320)

Amongst all pitchers starting today, it's Bailey Ober of the Minnesota Twins who has the second-highest home runs allowed rate at 1.6. That could lead to the Chicago Cubs having a great opportunity to hit a few dingers, so let's bet on Seiya Suzuki to be one of the batters to take advantage. He's second on the Cubs in slugging percentage at .464, and has already hit 15 home runs. Let's bet on him to hit a 16th tonight.

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You can check out all of Iain's bets here!