In pledging to Arkansas State, Calea Bush sets historic standard at Paetow High
KATY — Minutes after she committed to continue her volleyball career at Arkansas State, Paetow High junior Calea Bush took pictures with family, friends and coaches, and signed autographs for teammates.
The after-school ceremony on Thursday afternoon was momentous. Smiles, tears, hugs and cheers decorated the school’s main gym.
The middle hitter’s announcement of her pledge to the Red Wolves, a Sun Belt Conference program, opened doors.
Bush is the first Paetow volleyball player to receive a scholarship from an NCAA Division I school, and just the second female athlete in the school’s eight-year history to commit to a DI program.
“Although she’s the first, she shall not be the last,” Paetow first-year volleyball coach TaCho Tyler said. “Even if it’s not on the DI level for some girls, college and getting to play the sport you love is a dream within itself.
“These girls can see that volleyball doesn’t have to stop here for them if they don’t want that. Having girls see this work out for Calea and understand it can work for them, too … it’s the start of a dream, and the dream can become reality.”
Long after she had smiled for her last photo and signed her last item, Bush reflected on an overwhelming and rewarding day.
“It means everything to me,” Bush said. “The hard work and the dedication I’ve put in, I’ve seen it really pay off. I’ve always thought I could be great at volleyball.”
Bush’s story is one of remarkable growth.
She started playing volleyball four years ago in the seventh grade. However, Bush never seriously devoted herself to training until after her freshman year of high school.
Playing for the Texas Legacy Volleyball Club program after her sophomore season last year was eye-opening for the 16-year-old. It was her first time competing outside of the school season.
“Everything was ‘wow,’” said Bush’s mother, Tashanta McGlothian. “To see how big the circuit for volleyball was and the competition … that’s when you saw a change in her. That’s when it clicked, and she was like, ‘I can do this.’ That’s when I really started to see her passion, and it’s when she really set out, like, ‘This is what I want to do.’”
Bush already had natural athletic gifts. As a 10-year-old, she was a Junior Olympian in track and field, running the 400-meter dash and the 4x4 relay. She also played basketball.
She can touch 10-feet, 5-inches. Bush stands 6-feet tall but is also quick laterally and can cover ground instantly.
“As she has developed and grown into her body, she’s been able to add things that we can’t even teach,” said Texas Legacy assistant director Adrienn Amaro, who is in charge of the club’s college recruiting. “Like how high she touches. She can jump, yes, but she’s also very long, physically. We can teach people how to jump higher. But she jumps well, and she can touch so high. It’s a chef’s kiss for any coach. Based on her touch point alone, that opened a lot of doors for her.”
After her freshman year, Bush started training with Texas Legacy coach Leticia Kuhn. A freshman ‘A’ team member the previous fall, Bush improved so much that she made the varsity a year later.
“It is mind-blowing how much she has developed in such a short amount of time,” Tashanta said.
In her second year on varsity this season, Bush compiled 168 kills (1.5 per set) and 68 total blocks for Paetow, placing third on the team in the former and first in the latter.
Her game reached new heights under Tyler, who coached college volleyball for 14 years before coming to Katy last summer. Bush already had the athleticism. Tyler emphasized volleyball IQ and playing with aggression and discipline.
“She definitely is going to push you,” Bush said. “The weight room is big for us. It’s been great for me. When I came in, I came in a little weakling. My max now is 245 (pounds). When I came in, it was like 160-something.”
Tyler said Bush is a coach’s dream. A hard worker, coachable. Not just an athlete. A volleyball player.
“When athleticism meets IQ, it’s an unstoppable force,” Tyler said. “Watching her grow and soak in all the knowledge has been really awesome.”
And hungry to keep getting better. Bush boasts a big drive to accommodate bigger goals.
“I feel I can make it to Team USA,” Bush said. “If I just put in the work and get my vertical even higher than what it already is, I can be great.”
Bush said she wants to touch 10-feet, 8-inches, and yearns to be better in transition, making herself more available in that regard and improving reaction timing.
“When we got her, she was so young and raw that the best thing about her that I told college coaches was she didn’t really have any bad habits,” Amaro said. “We’re just molding her into what she needs to be. That’s special.”
Bush has the potential to be a premier Power Four prospect. But Arkansas State won her heart long ago.
Bush knew two years ago, when she and her family would travel to watch her older brother Jabari’s football games, that Jonesboro, Arkansas, was the place for her. Attending Arkansas State’s volleyball camp last summer sealed it.
“They treated her like she was a recruit already,” Tashanta said. “Coach (Brian) Gerwig and Coach (Jordan) Coomes, they were amazing to her, as a camper. She loved it.”
But Bush is not done at Paetow. The first chapter of her legacy is surreal. Not many high school athletes have the opportunity to be the first of anything at their school.
The ending, however, could be even more definitive.
“Her next step is to dominate the district,” Tyler said. “She’s been bubbling, and her senior season should be a blowout season for her in hitting and blocking. It can lead her to the winning mindset, and take her to the next level and be more than mentally ready.”