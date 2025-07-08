Inside Felix Ojo's Landmark RevShare Deal with Texas Tech
The Rapidly Changing NIL Landscape
The NCAA's new RevShare era for athletes, which officially got underway on July 1, always promised to drastically change the landscape of high school recruiting, but not many could have predicted how much, how fast.
Felix Ojo's Verbal Agreement is for $2.3 Million with Potential to Rise Above $5 Million
Multiple media outlets have reported on an agreement Texas Tech has made with Lake Ridge High's 5-star offensive tack Felix Ojo, rated the No. 1 high school football recruit in the state of Texas and among the 10 highest rated players in the nation by every major recruiting service. Ojo has committed to the Red Raiders, over college football powers Ohio State, Texas, Michigan and others, for a revenue share deal reportedly worth at least $2.3 million over three years with a potential worth of $5.1 million.
The deal, which cannot be signed and become official until December 3, when the signing period for NIL deals gets underway, makes Ojo the highest paid athlete in the revenue-share era. Of course, it's a distinction he may not hold for long, as Division I schools battle for talent and decide how to allocate up to $20.5 million in revenue sharing, per school, allowed in 2025-26 under the new guidelines.
Ojo Cannot Cash Out Instantly
Under Texas NIL law, Ojo cannot receive any compensation under the deal until after he has enrolled at Texas Tech. However, if Ojo wishes to follow the trend of many big time recruits, he could enroll at Texas Tech for the spring semester and, in theory, begin to receive payments in early 2026.
We say in theory because schools are not required to reveal the exact terms of the deals they make to the public. Most of the information on these deals will come from leaks or public statements by the representatives of these players, which can often lead to confusion.
For example, Ojo's agent, Derrick Shelby of Prestige Management originally told ESPN the deal had a value of $5.1 million over three years. However, after some investigation by The Athletic, projections of the actual agreed value of the deal were lowered to $2.3 million over three years, with the possibility of it rising to as much as $5.1 million "depending on future circumstances." Those circumstances would apply, in part, to a provision in the current rules which would allow the revenue share pool to grow by 4% per year for the next 10 years.
Regardless, it's a lot of money to acquire the services of a high school football player.
Ojo's Commitment Is A Coup for the Red Raiders
Ojo's Independence Day Weekend commitment to Texas Tech caught many by surprise.
Ohio State was considered to be the favorite to land the services of the 6-foot-6, 275-pound phenom. Texas, Michigan and Florida were also believed to be strong contenders, but Texas Tech rose up at the end with its landmark revenue-share offer most likely making the difference.
Assuming schools do not skirt the rules of the new system, by finding ways to exceed the $20.5 million cap, they cannot enter in all out bidding wars for players. They still need enough money to fill out their roster, not only for star players, but creating the ability to build the depth necessary to survive a long college football season. The revenue-share funds also need to be stretched to meet the needs of high profile transfers which will enroll at these schools via the transfer portal.
The First Marker In Uncharted Territory
One thing is certain about Ojo's Texas Tech deal – it offers the first marker on a virtually uncharted landscape.
Much like the value of a free agent contract in the NFL, the Ojo deal offers a target for players who will follow. Those who preceive their value to be higher than that of the Lake Ridge star will seek to exceed it. Others will seek to match it or slot in just behind it.
This will not be an exact science by any means. Ultimately, future offers will come down to the value each program places on the available players as well as their priorities in allocating their available funds.
For Ojo, a huge payday is just ahead. Others in the current generation of big time high school recruits are soon to follow.