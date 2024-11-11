Jake Bates: From Texas high school 'who?' to NFL, Detroit Lions' hero
The stat line for Jakes Bates in 2016 was exactly 1,077 yards at Tomball High School (Texas). Not yards rushing, passing or receiving. Not even a combination of all three.
His one-line marker was seven games played, 28 kickoffs for 1,077 yards with a total of six touchbacks. No field goals or extra points either. The Tomball football team went 2-8 overall that season and 0-7 in district play.
Not the stuff of NFL heroes.
But the 25-year-old who played college soccer at Central Arkansas and handled kickoff duties at Texas State and the University of Arkansas was lifted on the shoulders of his Detroit Lions teammates Sunday at Houston's NRG Stadium after he sent the home fans home somber.
His 52-yard field goal on the game's final play gave the Detroit Lions a wild 26-23 win over Texans.
Bates just squeezed the ball inside the left upright on his game-winning kick, just as he did earlier in the quarter with a 58-yarder inside the right upright to give Detroit (8-1) the unlikely victory.
The Lions overcame a 23-7 halftime deficit and five turnovers which made it almost as improbable as Bates' journey to the NFL. But not quite.
After his college career he went undrafted but signed with of all teams, the Texans on July 31, 2023. He was released 12 days later.
With his NFL career seemingly gone, he trained to be a salesman for Acme Brick, a manufacturer and retailer just outside of Houston.
"I thought the dream was dead," he told reporters last month after a game-winning field goal versus the Minnesota Vikings. "I thought football was done, so I had to move on and do something else with my life. Luckily, the Lord had something else in store."
Brick-by-brick, Bates made his way back to the game.
He pressed on and had had a short, but highly productive stint with the UFL's Michigan Panthers. He made a game-winning 64-yard field goal in a March 30, 2024 game against the St. Louis Battlehawks, the second longest field goal in pro football history. It led him to making the 2024 All-UFL team.
But his contract was terminated in June, allowing him to sign with any NFL team.
The Lions inked him that that month but he was expected to be the backup to 2023 starter Michael Badgley, who sustained a season-ending hamstring injury.
Instead of a season learning the ropes on the practice squad, the starting job door opened.
Bates kicked it down.
His game-winning 44-yarder to beat the Minnesota Vikings 31-29 on Oct. 30 earned him the NFC special teams Player of the Week.
He one-upped that Sunday with a national television audience looking on.
The NBC Sunday Night Football crew made him the Player of the Game, the first time a kicker has ever won that award, according to play-by-play man Mike Tirico.
Lions coach Dan Campbell awarded Bates with the game ball.
"I put them a little too close to the post for comfort but luckily they went in," Bates told NBC reporter Melissa Stark moments after the game.
Bates credited the team's snapper (Hogan Hatten) and holder (Jack Fox), along with a strong religious faith for his strength, perseverance and kicking prowess. "If anything I hope people can see Jesus through my story," he said.