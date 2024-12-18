High School

Jayton runs past Oakwood to win Texas 1A Six-Man D2 state football championship (video)

Sean Stanaland accounts for four touchdowns in Jayhawks' 54-8 victory at AT&T Stadium

Todd Shurtleff

Jayton celebrates after winning Texas (UIL) 1A Six-Man Division 2 championship at AT&T Stadium.
Jayton celebrates after winning Texas (UIL) 1A Six-Man Division 2 championship at AT&T Stadium. / Photo by Tommy Hays

ARLINGTON, Texas - Sean Stanaland accounted for four touchdowns to lead Jayton to a 54-8 romp over Oakwood in the Texas (UIL) 1A Six-Man Division 2 championship game on Wednesday afternoon at AT&T Stadium.

Stanaland completed 7-of-8 passes for 102 yards and two touchdowns and he added two rushing scores on runs of 13 and 15 yards. Bode Ham caught one of Stanaland's touchdown throws and he also scored on a 37-yard run. Colt Gentry had a touchdown reception and scoring run for the Jayhawks.

Jayton (15-0) held a commanding 22-0 lead at the half.

Dayden Velasquez passed for 135 yards and had the only touchdown for Oakwood (9-6) on a 60-yard connection with receiver Brady Harrison.

1. Texas 1A Division 2 Championship Game

Texas high school football state championships: Jayton vs. Oakwood
Oakwood quarterback Dayden Velasquez leads his teammates onto the field before start of Texas 1A Six-Man Division 2 title game at AT&T Stadium. / Photo by Tommy Hays

2. Texas 1A Division 2 Championship Game

Texas high school football state championships: Jayton vs. Oakwood
Captains on the Jayton team prepare to walk out to midfield for the coin toss before Texas 1A Six-Man Division 2 state championship game. / Photo by Tommy Hays

3. Texas 1A Division 2 Championship Game

Texas high school football state championships: Jayton vs. Oakwood
Jayton fullback Ayden Salazar leaps over a Oakwood defender during the Texas 1A Six-Man Division 2 title game at AT&T Stadium. / Photo by Tommy Hays

4. Texas 1A Division 2 Championship Game

Texas high school football state championships: Jayton vs. Oakwood
Gavin Wilbanks of Oakwood carries during the Texas 1A Six-Man Division 2 championship game at AT&T Stadium. / Photo by Tommy Hays

5. Texas 1A Division 2 Championship Game

Texas high school football state championship: Jayton vs. Oakwood
Griffith Reel (left) and Colt Gentry of Jayton celebrate a touchdown during the first half of Texas 1A Six-Man Division 2 title game at AT&T Stadium. / Photo by Tommy Hays

6. Texas 1A Division 2 Championship Game

Texas high school football state championships: Jayton vs. Oakwood
Oakwood receiver Micah Reed makes a leaping catch during the Texas 1A Six-Man Division 2 state title game at AT&T Stadium. / Photo by Tommy Hays

7.

8.

9.

10.

Published |Modified
Todd Shurtleff
TODD SHURTLEFF

Home/Texas