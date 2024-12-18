Jayton runs past Oakwood to win Texas 1A Six-Man D2 state football championship (video)
Sean Stanaland accounts for four touchdowns in Jayhawks' 54-8 victory at AT&T Stadium
ARLINGTON, Texas - Sean Stanaland accounted for four touchdowns to lead Jayton to a 54-8 romp over Oakwood in the Texas (UIL) 1A Six-Man Division 2 championship game on Wednesday afternoon at AT&T Stadium.
Stanaland completed 7-of-8 passes for 102 yards and two touchdowns and he added two rushing scores on runs of 13 and 15 yards. Bode Ham caught one of Stanaland's touchdown throws and he also scored on a 37-yard run. Colt Gentry had a touchdown reception and scoring run for the Jayhawks.
Jayton (15-0) held a commanding 22-0 lead at the half.
Dayden Velasquez passed for 135 yards and had the only touchdown for Oakwood (9-6) on a 60-yard connection with receiver Brady Harrison.
