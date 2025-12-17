Joaquin vs. Hamilton: Live score updates from Texas high school football Class 2A Division 1 championship game
Hamilton and Joaquin meet for the first time in the Class 2A Division I championship game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
Hamilton enters at 14-1, thanks in large part to a defense allowing just 11.1 points per game. The Bulldogs have held four opponents to 10 points or less and pitched two shutouts this season. Joaquin, who is 11-4, is riding high after a second-half comeback vs top-ranked Refugio in last week's semifinal win.
A historic matchup pitting two programs in search of their first-ever UIL state championship.
What To Know
Both teams enter riding lengthy win streaks, Hamilton has won 10 straight while Joaquin has won six in a row.
Both schools are making their first-ever appearances in a UIL championship game, one year after both lost in the semifinal round. Expect a physical grinder of a game as both teams boast powerful rushing attacks and strong defenses.
Hamilton pulled away in the second-half of a 29-12 win over Stinnett in last week’s semifinal, while Joaquin knocked off top-ranked Refugio 37-28.
The Rams outscored Refugio 30-8 in the second-half to reach their first championship game.
Players To Watch
Hamilton Bulldogs
WR/DB Devin Earnes. sr. — The primary receiver for a balanced Bulldogs offense. Earnes enters with 1,179 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns with an average of 21.4 yards per catch. Defensively, he’s recorded 3 INT’s and 23 pass break-ups in 2025.
RB/LB Hailston Hailey, sr. — The heartbeat of this Hamilton team, Haile, has scored 28 touchdowns while racking up more than 2,400 rushing yards in 2025. Ran for 202 yards and 2 TDs in semifinal win.
LB Easton Harwitz, fr. — The Bulldogs freshman phenom, Marwitz leads the team with 163 tackles and 16 TFL’s. Marwitz is the key to stopping Joaquin’s powerful ground game.
Jaoquin Rams
RB/DB Cooper Bragg, jr. — The engine that makes the Rams offense go. Bragg has proven tough to tackle when he gets in the open field. Offensively, he leads a potent ground game, rushing for 1,824 yards and 18 TDs. Defensively, he’s a heat-seeking missile, racking up 80 tackles.
RB Jacob Gatlin, sr. — Rushed for a career-high 4 TDs in last week’s upset of No.1 Refugio.
QB/MLB Trenton Runnels, sr.--A veteran signal-caller who rarely makes mistakes, Runnels guides a Rams offense that averages 34.06 points a game. Defensively, Runnels is one of the teams top run stoppers, logging 89 tackles from his MLB position
Pick 'Em Challenge
Tell us who you think will win the game with High School On SI's Pick 'Em Challenge
Where To Watch
You can watch it for free online through the Victory+ app.