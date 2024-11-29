Katy Jordan vs. vs Humble Summer Creek: Live score, updates of Texas high school football regionals (11/29/2024)
Humble Summer Creek made the Class 6A Division II finals last year and needs three wins for a return trip to AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
Katy Jordan is in year No. 3 of varsity football and with an 11-1 record, they have already achieved the most wins in school history. This is the school's second trip to the postseason.
The two programs meet at 6 p.m. in the Class 6A Division II regional finals at NRG Stadium.
The winner of this game will face the winner of Houston Strake Jesuit or Humble Kingwood in the quarterfinals.
Summer Creek (10-2) has won two in a row since losing to Galena Park North Shore in the regular-season finale. The Bulldogs' only other loss was to nationally-ranked Humble Atascocita.
The only loss for Katy Jordan was to Katy, still alive in the Class 6A Division I bracket.
PRE-GAME: HUMBLE SUMMER CREEK VS. KATY JORDAN
FIRST QUARTER
Updates will come when game starts
---
About Humble Summer Creek
Key players—DE Chad Woodfork (TCU pledge), QB Blake Thomas, WR Benny Easter Jr., WR Holden Miller, LB Tyson Joiner, S Brandon Jones, DT Jashaud Johnson
About Katy Jordan
Key players—DT Jimmy-Phrisco Alo-Suliafua, WR Andrew Marsh III (Michigan pledge), RB Zion Jones, RB Tanner West, RB Beau Bryant, LB Brayden Coffie, DB Jeremy Alo-Perry
---