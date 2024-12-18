Katy’s Byron Nelson, a UNC signee, excited for Bill Belichick era at Chapel Hill
Katy High’s Byron Nelson signed to the University of North Carolina on Early National Signing Day, Dec. 4.
The decision might have surprised some, but not those close to the three-star offensive tackle that held 15 other offers.
Just eight days earlier, the Tar Heels fired head coach Mack Brown, the winningest coach in school history. Four days after Nelson confirmed his pledge to UNC, to which he had verbally committed following an official visit in late June, legendary coach Bill Belichick was named Brown’s successor.
Nelson, who chose UNC over Pittsburgh and Vanderbilt, never had second thoughts after Brown was dismissed. He has long admired the school’s network, familial nature and academic standing. He loves the greenery encompassing Chapel Hill.
He respected UNC offensive line coach Randy Clements’ penchant for simplifying offense and sending guys to the NFL.
And, even more so now, Nelson is pleased he stayed true because Belichick was brought on, a move that sent shockwaves across the professional and college football landscapes.
“I was going to stick it through the whole way,” Nelson said in a phone interview Dec. 16. “No matter what. I feel like I had built a lot of good relationships with people up there. Not just coaches, but players as well. I was confident that the people up there were going to make the right decision and bring in a coach that would lead us to victory.”
Nelson, like the Tar Heels, is confident that person is Belichick, a six-time Super Bowl champion coach, 26 wins shy of the NFL’s all-time mark, who intends to bring a professional manner to his first college head coaching job. For the program’s general manager role, Belichick hired Michael Lombardi, a former NFL general manager highly-regarded for his work in NFL player personnel circles.
“I couldn’t believe it,” Nelson said of Belichick leading UNC football. “It really didn’t seem real. A coach of his magnitude … I’m super excited to get up there and meet him. I’ve heard he’s a genius. Being able to be around somebody like that, I’m excited.”
Since his arrival, Belichick wasted no time evaluating the Tar Heels’ roster. With the transfer portal running rampant, it is uncertain how many signees from the high school Class of 2025 he will keep or run off.
Per On3, UNC currently has seven signees for the high school class of 2025. Nelson, who is rated third-highest out of those seven, figures as an enticing prospect.
Nelson is a 6-foot-3, 295-pound interior lineman, ranked 60th at the position in the Class of 2025 by 247Sports. He can play guard or center. It has yet to be determined what type of offense Belichick will favor, but Nelson has the physical traits to accommodate most. Explosive, mobile and strong, Nelson thrived in Katy High’s pro-style offense, whether schemed out of the I-formation, pistol or wide zone.
Nelson is looking forward to his first conversation with Belichick. An early graduate, he will enroll at UNC on Jan. 5.
“Being able to learn the game of football in the best way possible. Being around somebody that has won,” Nelson said of what he is most excited about. “Going to a school like Katy, winning is the standard. Being able to be coached by Bill Belichick, I know the standard’s not going to drop from high school. So, I’m looking forward to that.”
Nelson was a three-year varsity letterman and two-year starter at Katy, a program with nine state championships to its name. The Tigers won 35 games and three undefeated district championships over those three years, reaching the state semifinals in 2022.
Nelson was voted team captain by his teammates for his senior season.
“You can’t do anything but your best,” Nelson said. “Coach (Gary) Joseph’s mantra is to do your best in everything that you do. It was carried out throughout my whole four years and will be carried out many years after I graduate. Whether it’s on the field or off the field.”
Nelson believes he will bring a lot of the same values and principles Belichick’s teams are built upon. How to fight through adversity. How to respect others. How to win. How to lead.
“It’s going to be an honor,” Nelson said. “I’m ready to get to work.”