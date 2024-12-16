Tom Brady Explains Why He Was Blown Away by Bill Belichick Taking UNC Job
Tom Brady has opened up about Bill Belichick taking the head coaching job at North Carolina.
During Fox's broadcast of the Philadelphia Eagles' 27-13 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, Kevin Burkhardt asked Brady how he felt when he heard that his former coach was heading to Chapel Hill.
"Kind of blew me away when I heard the news, I didn't think that was an opportunity he was looking at," Brady said. "They're getting, honestly, a tremendous coach and being in that locker room with him ... for as many years, those guys are gonna play very hard. He's gonna coach them well and it's a great benefit for all those players who are going to that program. Because they're getting the best coach that [the] NFL has ever seen. Now he's at a college level."
That's effusive praise for Belichick from his former quarterback.
Brady played under Belichick for 20 years and the coach-quarterback duo won six Super Bowls together while going to nine of them. During that time Brady won three NFL MVP awards, five Super Bowl MVP awards and was a six-time All-Pro and a 15-time Pro Bowler. It's not hard to see why he thinks so highly of his former head coach.