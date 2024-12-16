Predicting the winners of the 6A-1A Texas high school football playoff championship games
Earning a trip Jerry's World, also known as AT&T Stadium in Arlington, will be down to four quarters this week for Texas high school football.
Much like the semifinal games last week, the slate of games this week features a mix of school names that people across the country know. There is also a fair mix of programs that are making the first-ever trip to a state finals or some with only one trip under their belt.
All games will be held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, and the action starts at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.
Texas high school football UIL state championship schedule (dates, time, location)
We posted an 8-5 mark last week picking games, which included losing both of the Class 6A Division I games.
Texas High School Football Finals Predictions
CLASS 1A Division I
Jayton Jaybirds (14-0) vs. Oakwood Panthers (9-5), 11 a.m., Wednesday
Jayton enters the state finals as probably one of the hottest offenses in the state regardless of classification. The Jaybirds beat Benjamin, 100-50, in the quarterfinals and beat Lamesa Klondike, 90-48, in the semifinals. This is Jayton’s first time at the state finals.
There are also eight players on the Jaybirds’ football roster that helped the school win the Class 1A basketball title in March.
Bode Ham had 5 TDs in the win vs. Klondike but also hurt his shoulder, according to the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.
Oakwood bounced back after a 1-3 start and enters the finals winners of seven in a row. The Panthers are back to the state title game for the first time since 1991 and only the second time in school history.
Prediction: Jayton 80, Oakwood 36
Class 1A Division I
Whiteface Antelopes (14-0) vs. Gordon Longhorns (14-0), 2 p.m., Wednesday
Gordon will look to repeat as the Division I state champions and add the school’s fourth state title.
The Longhorns were in unchartered territory in the semifinal win playing four quarters for the first time this season — eventually beating Abbott, 77-36. Stryker ‘Ry’ Reed ran for six touchdowns and passed for three more in the semifinal win.
The Longhorns have outscored opponents 798-84 this year.
Prior to this season, Whiteface had a losing record in four previous playoff trips — 1-4 — and hadn’t played more than two postseason games ever. All-state running back Ethan Kauffman had 5 TDs on the ground, while Jeremiah Rendon had five total touchdowns between rushing and passing in a 74-54 victory over Water Valley.
Prediction: Gordon 60, Whiteface 14
Class 2A Division II
Muenster Hornets (13-2) vs. Shiner Comanches (12-3), 7 p.m., Wednesday
Muenster is riding an 11-game winning streak heading into the finals — the school’s second-ever trip. The Hornets went to the 2A Division II finals in 2017, beating Tenaha. QB Casen Carney has thrown for 2,990 yards and 34 TDs, while running for 1,446 yards and 28 scores on the ground. RBs Nolan Peel (17 TDs) and Legend Bounds (16) are also part of a rushing attack that has racked up 3,743 yards and 66 TDs.
Shiner features a run-heavy offense with RB Quincy Jones leading the ground attack with 965 yards and 13 TDS. QB Carson Schuette had 747 yards and 13 TDs. Schuette has also passed for 906 yards and 12 scores.
Shiner won state titles in 2004, 2020, and 2021 and was a runner-up in 2013.
Prediction: Muenster 42, Shiner 24
Stamford Bulldogs (15-0) vs. Ganado Indians (14-1), 11 a.m., Thursday
Stamford, a program that dates back to 1913, will be playing in its eighth state title in school history. The Bulldogs won titles in 1955, 1956, 1958, 2004, 2012, 2013 and was a runner-up in 2011. They also won the 1959 4A title but later forfeited it.
Stamford punched the ticket to state with a 28-13 win over Hamilton — a win that was not locked up until late in the game. RB Christain Duran scored with 1:32 left to ice the victory.
Ganado has won 11 in a row and has dominated foes in four of the five postseason games — the exception was a close 14-6 win against Refugio in the third round. The Indians dispatched Joaquin, the last No. 4 seed in the playoffs, 35-14 last week. Ganado QB Bryce Ullman ran for a score and threw two scores to Cain Hayden.
Ganado is in the UIL finals for the first time after losing five previous semifinal games — including last year to eventual state champion Timpson.
Prediction: Stamford 35, Ganado 14
Class 3A Division II
Gunter Tigers (13-2) vs. Woodville Eagles (13-2), 3 p.m., Thursday
This game features one of the biggest discrepancies when it comes to postseason experience.
Gunter is 71-27 in postseason play and Woodville was 9-25 going into this season — but since then the Eagles have reached the third round for the first time. Then the fourth round for the first time and then … the fifth round for the first time. Now, Woodville is in the finals for the first time ever.
Gunter won the past two state titles and before that, won in 2016 and 2019. This will be the seventh trip to the finals.
The Tigers have won 12 straight since losing to Celina — a Class 4A Division I finalist — in Week 3. That included a come-from-behind win against Wall in the semifinals. Preston Tarpley kicked two field goals and threw three touchdowns in the 42-32 win — rattling off 25 straight points for the win.
Woodville got to the finals by beating El Maton Tidehaven, preventing a rematch of last year’s title game. QB Luke Babin threw his only touchdown pass of the game to Dustin Barlow with 1:59 left to secure a 28-21 win.
Prediction: Gunter 49, Woodville 7
Class 3A Division I
Malakoff Tigers (15-0) vs. Columbus Cardinals (14-1), 7 p.m., Thursday
For the second year in a row and for the third time in program history, Malakoff is in the finals.
The Tigers won the state title last year with a 14-7 win against Franklin and enter this game winners of 31 in a row.
In seven of the team’s 15 wins, the Tigers’ defense has allowed a touchdown or less with five shutouts. LB Parker Poteete has 145 tackles.
On offense, QB Mike Jones has completed 70% of his passes with 2,537 yards and 38 TDs. He’s also ran for 1,080 yards and 11 TDs. RB Jason Tennyson has 1,748 yards and 25 scores on the ground for Malakoff.
The Cardinals are making their debut in the state finals after winning its first semifinal game in its third try — a 49-6 romp over Edna.
Columbus features a pair of Division I players in QB Adam Schobel and RB Grayson Rigdon. The latter is a two-spot signee at Wyoming, who helped Benjamin win a 6-man title last year. Rigdon ran for four scores in the semifinal win. Schobel, a TCU signee, had three touchdown passes in the semifinal game.
Prediction: Columbus 35, Malakoff 28
Class 4A Division II
Carthage Bulldogs (14-1) vs. Waco La Vega Pirates (12-3), 11 a.m., Friday
Carthage is one win away from a milestone victory for the program. With 5 wins this postseason, the Bulldogs now have 99 wins dating back to the first playoff trip in 1943. This will be state trip No. 11 for Carthage — the first coming in 1991.
Carthage won its first title was part of a three-peat, winning Class 4A Division II in 2008, 2009 and 2010. The Bulldogs have 9 state titles and will look for No. 10 against Waco La Vega.
The two have history in the postseason — as the Bulldogs won 42-27 in the 2019 Class 4A Division I finals. Carthage is 2-1 in the postseason against the Pirates, dating back to 2015.
The Tigers posted a 45-17 win over Brock in the semifinals last Friday behind a pair of touchdown runs from Benny Smith, who had the share of the carries in the second half. Four-star recruit KJ Edwards scored a rushing touchdown but did not play in the second half.
La Vega is in the finals for the sixth time in program history and the fourth time since 2015. The Pirates won titles in 2015 and 2018.
The Pirates scored at least two touchdowns in each quarter in its 62-35 win against Wimberley. QB Kourtney Parr threw three touchdowns and ran for another, while RB Bryson Roland ran for 189 yards and 3 TDs.
The offense is slightly leaning toward running with nearly 3,000 yards as a team and 2,703 passing. Roland, an uncommitted senior, has 2,045 yards, 30 touchdowns and 10 games with 100 yards or more this season.
Prediction: Carthage 35, La Vega 31
Class 4A Division I
Celina Bobcats (15-0) vs. Kilgore Bulldogs (13-2), 3 p.m., Friday
Depending on the outcome of the Class 4A Division II finals, Celina will have a chance to move into a tie for second place or a tie for third for all-time UIL wins. Celina has won eight state titles and currently sit in third place overall among UIL teams — trailing Aledo (12) and Carthage, (9) Katy (9). So by the time the Bobcats play, Carthage will still be at nine or a win would give them sole second place.
Celina had to rally late to keep the undefeated season and title hopes alive last week, beating Amarillo West Plains, 43-36. RB Harrison Williams scored on a 22-yard run with 1:34 left to account for the final points. It marked the first time in the postseason that Celina hadn’t led at halftime.
Bobcats QB Bowe Bentley, who recently picked up offers from Duke and Cal, ran for 154 yards and three touchdowns in the win.
Kilgore has won nine in a row heading into the finals. This will be the Bulldogs’ third finals game with a win in 2OT against Dallas Lincoln in 2004 and a loss to Carthage in 2013.
Isaiah Watters ran for two scores and Michigan signee Jayden Sanders also scored for Kilgore in the 31-7 win over La Vernia.
Prediction: Celina 42, Kilgore 28
Class 5A Division II
Dallas South Oak Cliff Golden Bears (13-2) vs. Richmond Randle Lions (15-0), 7 p.m., Friday
In what is almost a fall tradition, South Oak Cliff is back in the state title game. The Dallas ISD school is in the finals for the fourth straight year following a 37-3 romp over Argyle last week in the semifinals. Jayden Shelton, an Arkansas signee, returned an interception for a score — one of three turnovers the Golden Bears’ defense generated. Argyle gained only 98 yards of total offense.
Randle, a third-year varsity program, is in the finals for the first time. Last week, the Lions turned a 14-7 halftime lead into a 42-7 win over Boerne.
QB Tyler Skrabanek completed 18 of 27 passes for 224 yards and a pair of scores in the win. ATH Keilan Sweeny did a little bit of everything with a 4-yard TD run, caught a touchdown and threw a 30-yard score to Mason Mixon. His rushing score and passing touchdown in the third made it 28-7.
Prediction: South Oak Cliff 27, Randle 14
Class 5A Division I
Dallas Highland Park Scots (14-1) vs. Spring Branch Smithson Valley Rangers (13-2), 11 a.m., Saturday
This game will feature two of the winningest coaches in UIL history. Highland Park’s Randy Allen has 460 wins and is second all-time, behind Phil Danaher’s 488 wins. Larry Hill is 9th all-time and is fourth among active coaches with 324 wins heading into this game.
Smithson Valley is in the finals for the second year in a row and fifth time overall. The Rangers won its only title in 2004.
The Rangers beat Angleton, 21-14, on Saturday to earn the return trip. Up 14-0 in the fourth, Smithson Valley saw the lead evaporate with 5:08 left. QB Cade Spradling scored the game-winner on a 41-yard run with 2:56 left.
Highland Park, likewise, had a close game in the semifinals. The Scots posted a 24-21 win over Denton Ryan.
WR Cannon Bozman had eight catches for 145 yards — including an 80-yard score. Sutton Stock hit a 28-yard field goal to win it with 6 seconds left.
This is the Scots’ 10th title berth — the first since winning 2016, 2017 and 2018 — all three of those title runs featured wins over Denton Ryan.
Prediction: Highland Park 24, Smithson Valley 21
Class 6A Division II
Southlake Carroll Dragons (15-0) vs. Austin Vandegrift (13-2), 3 p.m., Saturday
Southlake, one of the traditional powers, is back in the state finals for the 11th time in school history.
The Dragons are currently tied for third all-time in UIL history with eight state titles — matching the totals of Celina and Mart. Southlake lost 52-34 to Austin Westlake in the 6A Division I finals in 2020. The last of the state titles came in 2011 with a win over Fort Bend Hightower.
Southlake secured a 20-17 win over Longview on Saturday at SMU — a week after Longview dispatched defending two-time state champion DeSoto. Gavin Strange booted a 36-yard field goal at the buzzer — after a penalty negated his first attempt — a miss. RB Christian Glenn had 127 yards and the team’s first points on a 35-yard TD run in the first quarter.
Carroll moved into the national SB Live/SI Top 25 poll this week at No. 23.
Vandegrift knocked off Humble Summer Creek to reach the state title game for the second in school history. The Vipers lost 42-17 to DeSoto in 2022 in the 6A Division II finals.
Vandegrift enters the finals on a 13-game winning streak and beat Humble Creek, 34-31, in a back-and-forth semifinal in Waco. Jack Rudberg caught a 57-yard TD pass from Miles Teodecki early in the fourth for the game-deciding points.
Safety Hollister Stephens has been a tackling machine in the postseason and has 104 heading into the finals. He ended the regular season with 62. He posted 19 tackles in the win against Summer Creek, a season-high.
Prediction: Southlake Carroll 20, Vandegrift 14
Class 6A Division I
Fort Worth North Crowley Panthers (15-0) vs. Austin Westlake Chaparrals (14-1), 7 p.m., Saturday
The other Class 6A finals pits a blue-blood program against an up-and-coming North Crowley team.
North Crowley is coming off a 36-34 win over Duncanville on Saturday and moved up to No. 4 in the latest national SB LIVE/SI Top 25 football rankings. Westlake, meanwhile, moved up from No. 10 to No. 6 — making it the marquee game across the country Saturday night.
North Crowley is looking to become the first school in Fort Worth to win a title in UIL’s largest classification since Arlington Heights won in 1948.
The Panthers got four touchdown passes from North Texas signee Chris Jimerson Jr. to knock off previously unbeaten Duncanville. In the semifinals last year, Duncanville posted a 52-10 win over North Crowley.
The win vaulted North Crowley into the finals for the second time in school history. The Panthers won the Class 4A Division I title in 2003 — the school’s first-ever trip to the playoffs.
Westlake enters this game as a four-time champion — which includes three straight titles from 2018 to 2020 in Class 6A Division I or II.
The Chaparrals knocked off Galena Park North Shore to prevent a fourth straight year of Duncanville vs. North Shore for the state title. Reese Wise threw a pair of touchdowns and ran for another. Payton Luther added a pick-6 to help seal the 35-10 win over North Shore.
Westlake has won 14 games for the third straight year.
Prediction: Westlake 35, North Crowley 31