Keisean Henderson: 5-Star QB Drops 6 TDs in Legacy Performance to Lead Titans Past Prosper Richland
From the opening snap Thursday night, it was clear the Spring Legacy School of Sport Science Titans planned to turn quarterback Keisean Henderson loose.
The five-star Houston commit and top 2026 quarterback on the ESPN 300 (No. 4 overall) chucked the ball toward the end zone on the game’s first play from scrimmage — a slow-developing double-lateral — but it hit the turf incomplete.
On the very next play, he found three-star Texas A&M commit Mike Brown wide open on a 49-yard heave for the game’s first touchdown.
On the Titans’ fifth play, the duo hooked up on another deep ball that went for 52 yards and their second score. He tossed a conversion pass to Brayden McNeal to make it 14-0 just 6 minutes, 14 seconds into the game.
Henderson finished with six total touchdowns, completing 23 of 29 passes for 309 yards and four scores while adding 53 yards and two more on the ground as Spring Legacy rolled Prosper Richland 56-22.
The 22-Point Run That Made Things Interesting
In a game that ebbed and flowed, Henderson’s play stood out. His 4-yard touchdown run with 10:20 left in the first half and two-point conversion pass to Brayden Neal gave the Titans (5-4) a 28-0 lead. That came on the heels of a 33-yard pick-six by defensive lineman Treynell Rivers.
It wasn’t a perfect night — he lost a fumble early in the second quarter while scrambling after getting flushed from the pocket and saw his rushing total take a hit when he was sacked for a 12-yard loss late in the game — but his overall performance was befitting of a five-star.
When Prosper Richland scored 22 unanswered points to close within 28-22 with 4:45 left in the third, Henderson took control.
When the Game Tightened, Henderson Took Over
The 6-foot-3, 185-pounder orchestrated a drive that took 3:24 off the clock and capped it with a 4-yard touchdown pass to McNeal and a conversion throw to Julian Shepherd to make it 36-22.
When the defense forced the Raiders to punt on the next possession, Henderson put the game out of reach with 8:38 left on a hard-nosed 13-yard touchdown run to make it 42-22.
Four minutes later, he completed passes of 54 and 15 yards to set up a 1-yard touchdown run by Shepherd to make it 48-22, then capped the scoring on a 5-yard touchdown pass to Damaris Richardson Jr. and a conversion pass to McNeal with 1:53 to go.
Pure Precision: The Clutch Fourth-Down Throw
Most of Henderson’s throws were aimed toward Brown or McNeal, who each caught two touchdown passes, and they were ripped confidently with plenty of zip. His 19-yard strike to Brown — who made a sliding catch to convert a fourth-and-8 early in the second quarter — was perfectly placed where only his receiver could get it. That conversion set up Henderson’s first touchdown run.
An unquestioned star at a school most people have never heard of, Keisean Henderson is an inevitability opponents have come to accept. When the lights come on, he will put on a show.
Under the lights Thursday night, Keisean Henderson was the show.