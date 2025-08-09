Kingwood’s Kennedy Brown Emerging as Nation’s Top Lineman in Class of 2027
Despite being one of the most important keys to the success of a football team most linemen are overlooked in favor of skill players in most football fans’ eyes no matter how good they are. But sometimes some of those big linemen are so good and talented you have no choice but to notice them even though they aren’t playing a glamorous position.
The Making of a Generational Talent
Enter Kennedy Brown out of Kingwood High School in Kingwood, TX just outside of Houston who is so special he’s ranked the number one overall lineman for the 2027 class and the number overall recruit from Texas for his class. Despite being a gentle giant off the field, Brown has the size, length, athleticism and mean streak to take out the best defensive lineman in the nation single handedly which has some scouts calling him a potential generational talent.
“It’s been great and a blessing from god to get all this recognition, but I don’t get lost in all this recruiting stuff although I’ve put in a lot of work to be in this spot and I love it and love the grind,” Brown said in his exclusive interview with High School on SI. “Last year was a learning year as I was still learning the plays and where I needed to be at, but was constantly improving every day. This year I want to dominate and improve my all-around game and be like Penei Sewell but, in the big picture it feels good to be dominating in Texas high school football with all the competition we have done here.”
Dominance as a Sophomore Starter
At 6-5, 290-pounds, Brown was able to make an impact during his sophomore campaign and first year on varsity by starting every game at right tackle, playing 602 snaps, allowing zero pressures while only allowing 1 sack all season long on his way to being named 1st team all-district. Brown’s efforts were highlighted by being the anchor for an offensive line which blocked for McNeese State signee Marquez Davis who rushed for 2,095 yards.
The Recruiting Frenzy Begins
The fact Brown is just scratching the surface towards reaching being the complete player he can be is crazy as the talented lineman already has offers from Texas, Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan and Alabama to his name and 44 offers and counting overall. With Brown remaining wide open and at the beginning of his commitment process many people are wondering what it is going to take to get the talented big man to come to their school?
“The schools that have been talking to me the most are Oregon, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Texas, Texas A&M and SMU,” Brown said. “I don’t have a Top 5 yet but things I’m looking for in whatever school I pick is a school that is known for getting lineman to the NFL, overall O-line development and a coach that’s not going to be my best friend but that’s going to be a mentor. My goal is to be a first-round pick, and I want to deal with a coach who’s going to hold me to that standard every day.”
Mindset of a Pro at 16
With the mentality and work ethic of a professional already on full display it is easy to see why Brown is at the top of most schools’ recruiting list. It’s very difficult to find a plug and play talent on the offensive in today’s version of college football, but that is exactly who Kennedy Brown is close to becoming as the sky is the limit to his potential.