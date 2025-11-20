High School

Lake Travis QB Luke McBride Shreds Round Rock With 469 Yards, 5 TDs

The Cavaliers stayed perfect behind a career night from their star quarterback, rolling to a 41–14 bi-district playoff win and setting up a second-round showdown with Brennan

Edith Noriega

Luke McBride threw for 469 yards and five touchdowns on Friday to help Lake Travis beat Round Rock in 6A-Division I playoffs.
Luke McBride threw for 469 yards and five touchdowns on Friday to help Lake Travis beat Round Rock in 6A-Division I playoffs. / Michael Horbovetz

Texas high school quarterback Luke McBride had one of his best performances on the gridiron this season, throwing for 469 yards and five touchdowns to lead Lake Travis to a 41-14 win over Round Rock in the Class 6A bi-district playoffs Friday night.

He completed 31-of-39 passes and each of the five touchdown passes were caught by a different receiver, with his longest a 99-yard TD reception. It was the most passing yards and touchdowns racked up by McBride this season.

His second-best performance came in Week 1 when he threw for 386 yards and four touchdowns in a 48-21 victory over Martin.

This season, McBride has completed 197-of-290 passes, eclipsed 2,748 passing yards, 29 touchdowns and five interceptions. He is also a standout left-handed pitcher, as well as a first-baseman and outfielder, on the Lake Travis baseball team

Round Rock Strikes First — Lake Travis Answers With 38 Straight

On the opening drive of the game, quarterback Dov Stickler and Dylan Jaeger connected on a 55-yard touchdown to give the Round Rock Dragons a 7-0 lead over the Lake Travis Cavaliers.

Although, the deficit wouldn't last long as Lake Travis scored 38 unanswered points. The Cavaliers kicked off their scoring efforts when McBride connected with Harrison Kokhorst on a 40-yard touchdown to tie it 7-all.

McBride then threw touchdowns to four different receivers: Lark Sidle, Patrick Colby, Westin Smith and Jason Carter. In addition, Braydon Doane added three points to the scoreboard on a field goal to solidify the win with 11:00 left to play.

Round Rock's offense held to 215 total yards

Round Rock recorded 38 rushing yards in the loss, while its signal caller, Stickler, was 17-of-32 passing for 177 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Carson Griffin finished with a team-high 65 receiving yards.

Lake Travis' defense put up inpressive numbers led by Owen Aird with 11 total tackles, three solo tackles and eight assists. Jeremiah Strong had 10 total tackles, five solo tackles and five assists. Braeden Lott accounted for an interception.

What's next for Lake Travis

Lake Travis remains perfect at 11-0 overall and will face Brennan (10-1) in the second round on Friday at 7 p.m.

-- Edith Noriega | noriega0101@gmail.com | @Noriega_Edith

Published
Edith Noriega
EDITH NORIEGA

Edith Noriega is an award-winning sports journalist who came to the Seattle area after three years in Oregon with the Eugene Register-Guard and its sister newspaper, Salem Statesman Journal, where her focus was high schools and local colleges. Noriega previously covered high schools with the Southern California News Group. She also worked as a Tokyo Olympic Games researcher for NBC Sports, focusing on baseball and softball. She is a proud two-time graduate of Arizona State University’s Cronkite School and Riverside City College. She’s also a member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists. When not writing, she enjoys playing tennis, yoga, concerts and is currently reading “The Last of His Kind: Clayton Kershaw.” She began contributing to High School On SI in 2025.

Home/Texas