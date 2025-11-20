Lake Travis QB Luke McBride Shreds Round Rock With 469 Yards, 5 TDs
Texas high school quarterback Luke McBride had one of his best performances on the gridiron this season, throwing for 469 yards and five touchdowns to lead Lake Travis to a 41-14 win over Round Rock in the Class 6A bi-district playoffs Friday night.
He completed 31-of-39 passes and each of the five touchdown passes were caught by a different receiver, with his longest a 99-yard TD reception. It was the most passing yards and touchdowns racked up by McBride this season.
His second-best performance came in Week 1 when he threw for 386 yards and four touchdowns in a 48-21 victory over Martin.
This season, McBride has completed 197-of-290 passes, eclipsed 2,748 passing yards, 29 touchdowns and five interceptions. He is also a standout left-handed pitcher, as well as a first-baseman and outfielder, on the Lake Travis baseball team
Round Rock Strikes First — Lake Travis Answers With 38 Straight
On the opening drive of the game, quarterback Dov Stickler and Dylan Jaeger connected on a 55-yard touchdown to give the Round Rock Dragons a 7-0 lead over the Lake Travis Cavaliers.
Although, the deficit wouldn't last long as Lake Travis scored 38 unanswered points. The Cavaliers kicked off their scoring efforts when McBride connected with Harrison Kokhorst on a 40-yard touchdown to tie it 7-all.
McBride then threw touchdowns to four different receivers: Lark Sidle, Patrick Colby, Westin Smith and Jason Carter. In addition, Braydon Doane added three points to the scoreboard on a field goal to solidify the win with 11:00 left to play.
Round Rock's offense held to 215 total yards
Round Rock recorded 38 rushing yards in the loss, while its signal caller, Stickler, was 17-of-32 passing for 177 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Carson Griffin finished with a team-high 65 receiving yards.
Lake Travis' defense put up inpressive numbers led by Owen Aird with 11 total tackles, three solo tackles and eight assists. Jeremiah Strong had 10 total tackles, five solo tackles and five assists. Braeden Lott accounted for an interception.
What's next for Lake Travis
Lake Travis remains perfect at 11-0 overall and will face Brennan (10-1) in the second round on Friday at 7 p.m.
-- Edith Noriega | noriega0101@gmail.com | @Noriega_Edith