Live score updates: Coppell vs. Denton Guyer in Texas high school football rivalry game

Get live score updates from the Cowboys against the Wildcats in a Texas-sized high school football showdown

Mike Swanson, SBLive Sports

Coppell QB Eddie Griffin hands off to Omarion Mbakwe in a 2023 Texas high school football game.
Coppell QB Eddie Griffin hands off to Omarion Mbakwe in a 2023 Texas high school football game. / Robbie Rakestraw

Texas high school football rivalry season is upon us in 2024, as Denton Guyer hosts Coppell in a battle between Dallas-area powerhouses.

Coppell enters the game unbeaten at 4-0 and ranked No. 18 in the High School on SI Texas Top 25.

Guyer is 3-1, with a loss to North Crowley its only early-season blemish.

Follow along below for live updates from Coppell at Guyer, which is set to kick off at 7 p.m. CT Friday, Oct. 4.

You can also watch the game live on the NFHS Network.

(Refresh for the latest updates once the game starts; the most recent updates will be at the top.)

PREGAME

After a bye, Baylor-committed quarterback Eddie Griffin and the Cowboys looked rested in a49-14 blowout of Hebron last week.

This should be an excellent quarterback battle, as Griffin goes toe-to-toe with Guyer QB Kevin Sperry, a four-star senior who's committed to play for the Oklahoma Sooners.

Guyer is coming off a 44-36 win over Flower Mound.

This one has all the makings of a high-scoring affair.

-- Mike Swanson | swanson@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports

Published
Mike Swanson is the Trending News Editor for SBLive Sports. He's been in journalism since 2003, having worked as a reporter, city editor, copy editor and high school sports editor in California, Connecticut and Oregon.

