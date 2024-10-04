Live score updates: Coppell vs. Denton Guyer in Texas high school football rivalry game
Texas high school football rivalry season is upon us in 2024, as Denton Guyer hosts Coppell in a battle between Dallas-area powerhouses.
Coppell enters the game unbeaten at 4-0 and ranked No. 18 in the High School on SI Texas Top 25.
Guyer is 3-1, with a loss to North Crowley its only early-season blemish.
Follow along below for live updates from Coppell at Guyer, which is set to kick off at 7 p.m. CT Friday, Oct. 4.
You can also watch the game live on the NFHS Network.
(Refresh for the latest updates once the game starts; the most recent updates will be at the top.)
PREGAME
After a bye, Baylor-committed quarterback Eddie Griffin and the Cowboys looked rested in a49-14 blowout of Hebron last week.
This should be an excellent quarterback battle, as Griffin goes toe-to-toe with Guyer QB Kevin Sperry, a four-star senior who's committed to play for the Oklahoma Sooners.
Guyer is coming off a 44-36 win over Flower Mound.
This one has all the makings of a high-scoring affair.
—
