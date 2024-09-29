Top 25 Texas high school football rankings (9/29/2024)
Week 5 of the 2024 Texas high school football season brought a lot of chalk in the statewide top 25.
Every team ranked in SBLive's Texas high school football power rankings that played won on Thursday and Friday. As a result, no teams are moving in the top 25 heading into Week 6 but the bubble is loaded plenty of potential shakeups loom.
No. 1 Duncanville and No. 4 DeSoto face bye weeks ahead of their much-awaited Oct. 11 showdown. No. 8 Summer Creek hosts No. 6 Atascocita in the game of the week and No. 11 Ryan heads to No. 14 Aledo — both on Friday at 7 p.m.
Here are the 25 best teams in Texas in order, as well as those on the bubble:
TOP 25 TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL RANKINGS
As of Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024
1. Duncanville (4-0)
Up next: At No. 4 DeSoto, Oct. 11 | Last week: 1 | National: 4
Keelon Russell tossed six TDs as D'Ville rolled Skyline. The Panthers have been a maelstrom of offensive production for four straight weeks and their Week 6 bye is the calm before the storm that is the game of the year.
2. North Crowley (5-0)
Up next: Against Lake Ridge, Oct. 11 | Last week: 2 | National: 7
The nationally ranked Panthers blanked a winless district foe.
3. North Shore (4-0)
Up next: At Kingwood, Thursday, 7 p.m. | Last week: 3 | National: 8
Both QBs cooked: Starter Kaleb Bailey had two touchdowns and backup Kaleb Maryland had two more and nationally ranked North Shore rolled in its 6A District 23 opener on Thursday.
4. DeSoto (4-1)
Up next: Against No. 1 Duncanville, Oct. 11 | Last week: 4 | National: 11
Deondrae Riden and Myson Johnson-Cook had a pair of early touchdowns each and DeSoto held off Waxahachie, 39-24.
5. Atascocita (4-0)
Up next: At No. 8 Summer Creek, Friday, 7 p.m. | Last week: 5 | National:16
Make that six more touchdowns for Tory Blaylock, the 4-star Oklahoma commit, who has the nationally ranked Eagles dancing after four weeks.
6. Austin Westlake (3-1)
Up next: Against Akins, Thursday, 7:30 p.m. | Last week: 6 | National: 19
After a ranked road win at No. 11 Steele, Westlake has a Week 5 bye
7. Southlake Carroll (5-0)
Up next: At Keller, Friday, 7 p.m. | Last week: 7 | National: Bubble
Southlake Carroll blasted Timber Creek 44-7, but senior running back Riley Wormley left the game with a serious leg injury and didn't return.
8. Summer Creek (4-0)
Up next: Against No. 6 Atascocita, Friday, 7 p.m. | Last week: 8
Still not a point allowed against the reigning 6A Division II runners up, but that's sure to change in its biggest test yet in Cardae Mack, Tory Blaylock and Atascocita.
9. Lake Travis (5-0)
Up next: Against Del Valle, Oct. 11 | Last week: 9
Chaston Ditta finished with 301 passing yards and the Cavaliers handed Bowie its first loss of the season.
10. Port Neches-Groves (4-0)
Up next: At Huntsville, Friday, 7 p.m. | Last week: 10
Outlasted Lake Creek 62-56 in a high-scoring, high-octane offensive affair thanks to a game-sealing sack on fourth down. There were 84 points scored in the first half.
11. Denton Ryan (4-0)
Up next: At No. 14 Aledo, Friday, 7 p.m. | Last week: 11
Call it a tune-up game ahead of a highly-awaited Week 6 showdown. The Raiders beat Granbury 63-20 at home on Thursday night.
12. Alamo Heights (5-0)
Up next: At Harlandale, Friday, 7 p.m. | Last week: 12
Boerne pulled within a touchdown late, but Alamo Heights held on for a 35-28 win in Week 5.
13. Cibolo-Steele (4-1)
Up next: Against East Central, Friday, 7:30 p.m. | Last week: 13
After sputtering against nationally ranked Westlake, the Knights' offense returned in full force in a blowout of Clemens. Chad Warner connected 14 of 18 pass attempts for 295 yards and four touchdowns.
14. Katy (4-1)
Up next: Against Katy Taylor, Oct. 10 | Last week: 14
After a Week 2 loss to now-nationally ranked Atascocita, the Tigers have won their last three by an average of 44 points per game ahead of a Week 6 bye.
15. Aledo (4-1)
Up next: Against No. 11 Ryan, Friday, 7 p.m. | Last week: 15
Aledo has outscored opponents 183-3 in the last three weeks, most recently a 63-3 win over Fossil Ridge on Thursday.
16. South Oak Cliff (3-2)
Up next: At Hillcrest, Thursday, 7 p.m. | Last week: 16
The Bears are winners of three in a row, most recentlya 50-0 shutout of Adamson on Friday.
17. Frisco Lone Star (5-0)
Up next: At Frisco, Friday, 7 p.m. | Last week: 17
Held a two-TD lead at half, then exploded for four unanswered third quarter scores, running away from Heritage 48-7 on Thursday.
18. Coppell (4-0)
Up next: At Guyer, Friday, 7 p.m. | Last week: 18
After a bye, Baylor committed quarterback Eddie Griffin the Cowboys looked rested in a 49-14 blowout of Hebron.
19. Allen (5-0)
Up next: Against Lehman, Oct. 11 | Last week: 20
Donald Gee Jr. had five catches for 113 total receiving yards and two touchdowns as Allen pulled away from McKinney.
20. A&M Consolidated (5-0)
Up next: Against Lehman, Oct. 11 | Last week: 20
Consol rolled to 5-0 witha 56-28 win over Anderson on Friday night and enter a Week 6 bye resting comfortably.
21. Texarkana Texas (5-0)
Up next: At Whitehouse, Friday, 7:30 p.m. | Last week: 21
The Tigers keep rolling, this time a 56-0 win over Hallsville.
22. Stephenville (5-0)
Up next: At Ruston (Louisiana), Saturday, 2 p.m. | Last week: 22
Senior back Sawyer Wilkerson took 23 rushes for 218 yards and three touchdowns to help the Yellow Jackets hold off Le Vega, 38-28.
23. Willis (5-0)
Up next: At College Park, Friday, 7 p.m. | Last week: 23
Dalyion Robinson, a senior running back, took seven carries for 121 yards and two TDs and senior wideout Jorn Halbaedier caught two passes, both touchdowns, in a 77-0 win over Cleveland.
24. Fort Bend Ridge Point (3-1)
Up next: Against Fort Bend Bush, Saturday, 6 p.m. | Last week: 24
Made it look easy in a 45-7 win over winless Fort Bend Travis.
25. Highland Park (4-1)
Up next: At Red Oak, Friday, 7 p.m. | Last week: 25
Rebounded after a tough high-scoring out-of-state Week 4 loss at Colorado 5A power Cherry Creek, beating Tyler 35-9.
BUBBLE
Fulshear (5-0)
Fort Bend Hightower (5-0)
San Antonio Pieper (5-0)
Richmond Randle (5-0)
Celina (5-0)
More Texas high school football Week 5:
SBLIVE SPORTS LAUNCHES HIGH SCHOOL ON SI
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before.
For more information, visit si.com/high-school.
-- Andy Buhler | andy@scorebooklive.com | @sblivetx